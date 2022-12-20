Read full article on original website
Jailing Trump won’t keep him from power — exclusion will
Congress can prohibit Trump from running by voting to enforce the 14th Amendment.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Matt Gaetz Fires Back at Critics After Sitting Through Zelensky Speech
Gaetz had previously said in a statement that Volodymyr Zelensky "did not change my stance on suspending aid for Ukraine."
Ashland doctor arrested and charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
ASHLAND - A doctor from Ashland was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to newly released court documents. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, is captured on body camera footage striking a police officer, a criminal complaint alleges.Starer "is a practicing physician licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts," according to the complaint made by an FBI special agent. WBZ-TV confirmed she once practiced at the Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain but is no longer active there. The complaint says Starer was seen at the "Stop The Steal" rally and inside the Capitol wearing...
Trump Put on Blast for ‘Lying’ About Tax Audits That Supposedly Prevented Records Release
Critics, congressmen, and members of the House Ways and Means Committee that released a six-year snapshot of Trump’s taxes slammed the former president on Wednesday for “lying” about a faux IRS audit throughout his presidency. The lie began in 2016 during his presidential campaign, when the Republican candidate claimed he couldn’t share his financial details due to an ongoing IRS audit, and grew to claims of multiple audits throughout his presidency as a basis for continued concealment of the documents. In actuality, the agency failed to audit Trump for the first two years of his presidency—despite the fact that annual audits of the president are required by law. Trump’s failure to provide his tax returns broke tradition with every president since Nixon and many vice presidents, who voluntarily offered records of their annual tax returns to the public for transparency. “Tonight we learned the IRS failed to follow the law and did not audit donald trump for years,” said one of the committee members, Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ), on Twitter. “Oh yeah and trump was lying when he said he was under audit.”
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Donald Trump Jr and MTG under fire for ‘dumbest remarks ever’ about Zelensky’s US visit
Donald Trump Jr and Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene have come under fire for making the “dumbest remarks ever” about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise trip to the US.The Ukrainian leader is in Washington DC, to meet President Joe Biden and give an in-person address to Congress.The monumental meeting, which remained a closely guarded secret until Tuesday night, marks Mr Zelensky’s first trip out of Ukraine since Russia declared war on the country 300 days ago.While Mr Biden tweeted that he was “thrilled” to welcome Mr Zelensky to the US and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said America is “in awe...
MSNBC
Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony
Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
Trump Immediately Responds to Jan. 6 Committee Report Blaming Him for Riots
Former President Donald Trump weighed in almost immediately after the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released its full report Thursday night—which largely blamed Trump himself for the carnage and destruction of that day. The twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief accused committee members of engaging in a “WITCH HUNT” in a fiery post on his social media platform, Truth Social. He also attempted to deflect blame onto Nancy Pelosi for failing to call in “troops”—and doubled down on his false claims of election fraud. “The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the “Peacefully and Patrioticly” words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud. WITCH HUNT!” he wrote. Read the committee’s full report here.
Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks plans for Ukraine's president to visit Congress, calling Zelenskyy the 'shadow president' and Ukraine the '51st state'
Far-right Republicans have opposed billions of dollars of aid the US has sent Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.
abovethelaw.com
E. Jean Carroll Details Rape Allegations As Trump Demands To Postpone Trial Indefinitely
In anticipation of the a scheduling conference tomorrow in the E. Jean Carroll suits against Donald Trump, the parties submitted a proposed discovery plan last night. The plaintiff would like to schedule this trial for April, while the defendant would like to calendar it for never. This is an unsurprising...
Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
The New Evidence That Led to Trump's Criminal Referral
New testimony from former adviser Hope Hicks is likely to bolster the insurrection charge that the House panel has asked the DOJ to make against Trump.
Kari Lake 'Expert' Witness Gets Testy In Court When Pushed To Admit Facts
The witness, Clay Parikh, has previously spoken at election denial events organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Jan 6 report reveals identity of Trump ally who was architect of fake elector plot
The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has revealed the identity of the Donald Trump ally accused of being the architect of the fake elector plot.Kenneth Chesebro, a little-known attorney, allegedly led the scheme to plant fake electors in seven states where President Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election, according to the committee’s bombshell report.The plot involved these fake electors casting electoral college votes in Mr Trump’s favour based on false claims that then-vice president Mike Pence could “toss” out the votes of legitimate electors casting the vote of the will of the people...
Ginni Thomas Escaping Criminal Referral Over Jan. 6 Sparks Outrage
Thomas reportedly told the January 6 committee that she believed the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Mike Lindell Cut Off Mid-Sentence by His Own Attorney During Broadcast
A clip of Trump ally Mike Lindell trailing off seconds after he said he would reveal some breaking news has been watched more than 375,000 times.
These 5 House Republicans voted for the presidential tax audit bill following Trump revelation
Five House Republicans joined Democrats in voting for a bill on Thursday that would require yearly audits of the sitting president’s tax returns, which was brought up in the chamber after a congressional committee found that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did not examine former President Trump’s returns for two years of his tenure in…
Arizona lawyers: Kari Lake election loss lawsuit lacks merit
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor’s race, lawyers for the state said Thursday. Lake also never established her claim...
Mother Jones
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
