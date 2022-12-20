ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral High School student arrested for school threat

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
A Cape Coral High School student has been arrested after Cape Coral Police say a School Resource Officer was notified of a written threat.

Police say a student posted in a Google classroom on Monday, “I feel like shooting the school up ngl.” Google Classroom is a blended learning platform utilized by local schools.

CCPD says the threats IP address was linked to the student.

The student denied writing the threat, and according to CCPD eventually admitted to posting it.

Police say the student stated that when he opened his computer another student's information was logged on. After discussing ideas with other students, he decided to post the threat.

The student is facing a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting.

