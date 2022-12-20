ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns sale would be second most expensive in US sports history

By Clayton Klapper
 3 days ago
The expected sale of the Phoenix Suns to billionaire Mat Ishbia for $4 billion would be the second most expensive sports franchise sale ever in the United States.

The only sports team sale more expensive than the Suns' incoming deal was the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion earlier in 2022.

Assuming the sale of the Suns goes through, the top five most expensive sports team sales in the US would be:

  1. Denver Broncos: $4.65 billion (2022)
  2. Phoenix Suns: approximately $4 billion (2022)
  3. New York Mets: $2.4 billion (2020)
  4. Brooklyn Nets: $2.35 billion (2019)
  5. Carolina Panthers: $2.275 billion (2018)

Ishbia is chairman and CEO of Michigan-based mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage, now UWM Holdings, Forbes says.

He was also "on the Michigan State team that won the NCAA men's basketball championship in 2000 and worked alongside coach Tom Izzo for a year before joining UWM," according to Forbes.

The most expensive sports franchise in the United States, according to Forbes, is the Dallas Cowboys, valued at $8 billion.

