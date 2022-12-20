Read full article on original website
Mattress fire in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Crews quickly knocked down a fire early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. It broke out after midnight along Pine Street in Nanticoke. Authorities say a mattress caught on fire. We're not sure how. Nobody got hurt in that overnight fire in Luzerne County. See news happening?...
Christmas light display in Schuylkill County helping furry friends
HEGINS, Pa. — Mike Huss has three qualities that make him the successful owner of a massive holiday light display — he has a background in electrical work, he's very competitive, and he doesn't mind paying a little extra for his electric bill. "It gets up there. It's...
Fire damages business in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled flames and the elements early Friday morning in Wyoming County. The fire broke out at Smart Choice Cigar and Cigarette Outlet on Hunter Highway in Eaton Township near Tunkhannock around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters from three counties showed up. Officials believe an electrical problem...
One person dies in Northumberland County fire
DEWART, Pa. — One person died after flames broke out at a home in Northumberland County. The fire started around 11:45 a.m. Friday in a house on Turbot Avenue in the village of Dewart in Delaware Township. Bitter cold and freezing conditions made fighting the flames hard for first...
Pottsville home gutted by flames
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man escaped a burning home in Schuylkill County Friday morning. The fire started around 7:15 a.m. in a house on Nepolt Street. It took crews about two hours to knock it down. The fire chief says a 76-year-old man was home at the time and...
Wintry weather hits Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dashcam video shows snowy roads along Interstate 81 heading into West Hazleton on Friday. "I think it's the worst time this could be happening. It's one of those things that you dread for the season," said Waidi Ifafore from Washington, D.C. Along our travels, Newswatch...
'An experience!' - Folks deal with stormy morning in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Just days before Christmas, parts of our area looked like a winter wonderland for a while. Snow started in Lewisburg around 9 a.m. and was steady for the next few hours. Jason Miller shovels for businesses in the area. He had a busy morning. "I came...
Northumberland County Children and Youth Services hands out toys
SUNBURY, Pa. — There are toys everywhere at the United Lutheran Church near Sunbury, and organizers say this is only a fraction of what they started with. This is the annual toy distribution held by Northumberland County Children and Youth. "We were having families here getting diapers, winter coats....
Grinch sidekick charged: Old Lycoming Township Police
Williamsport, Pa. — The second in the pair of the Lycoming County blow mold thieves was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Lane Sarcinella was charged for stealing more than 60 blow molds at the beginning of December, thanks to the efforts of Old Lycoming and Williamsport Police Offices. Her partner, identified as Christopher Fraunfelter, was charged with the same offenses recently. ...
Truck Lane restriction for CSVT River Bridge in Northumberland County
Northumberland County, Pa. — A lane restriction for trucks is in place on Route 147, on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) River Bridge, due to a high wind advisory. While message boards indicate High Cross Winds, trucks are required to use the left (passing) lane with a speed limit of 40 mph while crossing the CSVT River Bridge. Route 54 restrictions ...
Walker Township House Fire
A home is destroyed following a fire this afternoon in Centre County. It happened in the 4000 of Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township. Officials say the fire happened around 1:20. No injuries were reported. Route 64 between Hoy Road and Pike Road was closed as crews worked the scene...
Crews respond to fire at shopping plaza near Tunkhannock
EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a fire at a business complex near Tunkhannock early Friday morning. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at a shopping plaza on the Hunter Highway in Eaton Township. Fire departments from both Wyoming and Luzerne counties were on the scene. The flames appeared […]
Two arrested in Hazle Twp. Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two people after two separate thefts were allegedly committed at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to PSP, on December 17, around 8:07 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart Superstore on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. State troopers say during an investigation […]
Lock Haven mother arrested in November missing child case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police on Friday said that the mother of a child reported missing in November has been arrested, charged with multiple offenses related to the incident. Kristie Hamilton, 43, Lock Haven, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, false alarms to agencies...
Danville woman scammed out of over $4K
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating after a Danville woman says she was scammed out of several thousand dollars. On November 28, troopers were alerted to a report that a 58-year-old woman was scammed. PSP say the victim contacted what she thought was PayPal customer support, but she later learned was […]
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
Fuel company selling 'Hats for Heat'
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — As temperatures continue to dip below freezing, folks in northeastern and central Pennsylvania will be cranking up the heat in their homes. However, not everyone can afford to. "The price is so high right now it is just an added bill people can't pay," said...
Pennsylvania man jailed, faces 69 criminal counts in Potter County
Pennsylvania State Police say on Thursday they arrested Howard Justin Foulkrod, 47, of Sabinsville following an incident in Hector Township (Potter County). He was charged by Troopers with 69 counts of prohibited possession of a firearm. He was arraigned at 4 p.m. Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Kalacinski and remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for January 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. According to court records, Foulkrod has been arrested nine other times in Potter and Tioga counties.
Benefit for the family of Amanda Miller, a mother who tragically passed
BERWICK,COLUMBIA CO.(WOLF) — A Nescopeck mother passed away in a car accident on December 5th while taking her son to see Santa. A benefit for the family of Amanda Miller is being held this Friday in Berwick to help support the family. The community is gathering in support of...
Three women allegedly steal a wallet at Red Lobster
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three women who they say stole a wallet at Red Lobster and spent money throughout Williamsport on victim’s credit cards. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 19 a victim reported that her wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was eating at […]
