Lightning can close gap with Maple Leafs with win tonight

TORONTO — The monotony of an 82-game regular season usually hits when the Lightning visit Toronto. As the team returns to Scotiabank Arena for the first time since dispatching the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of last season’s opening round, Tampa Bay is creeping up on Toronto in the Atlantic Division standings.

Of the four games — all against division opponents — on their pre-Christmas road trip, tonight’s contest against the Maple Leafs stands out because they’re the team the Lightning are chasing.

The Lightning (20-9-1, 41 points) have won five straight games and 13 of their last 16. A win tonight would narrow the gap to one point between them and the Leafs (19-7-6, 44 points), who are coming off back-to-back losses at the Rangers and Capitals. The first-place Bruins (25-4-2, 52 points) continue to outpace both teams in the Atlantic.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper isn’t necessarily standings-gazing at this point in the season. Tampa Bay’s ultimate goal is locking up a playoff spot with the realization that it likely will have to go through either Toronto or Boston to get to a fourth consecutive Stanley Cup Final.

“I don’t care what anybody says about our playoff series against the Leafs last year,” Cooper said. “That could have gone either way, and it fortunately went our way. But it’s very tough games to play. Boston’s obviously come in on another level right now.

“But it can be daunting sitting here saying you’ve got 50 games left but knowing that if you keep playing the way you’re playing, we might be visiting the team next door again in April. But in saying that, you want to be in those situations. They’re a ton of fun, and always our games with the Leafs are pretty entertaining.”

There’s no doubt the Lightning have been a different team since third-line center Anthony Cirelli returned from offseason shoulder surgery on Dec. 3. Tampa Bay is 6-1-0 with Cirelli in the lineup.

But his impact is more than just adding arguably the team’s top two-way center and penalty-killing forward. Cirelli’s presence in the lineup allows the Lightning to match up better defensively against the opponent’s top lines and takes more pressure off Tampa Bay’s top offensive players.

“When you look at it, it’s probably no coincidence that they’ve really been hitting their stride since Cirelli got back into their lineup and everything kind of falls into place for them from there,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “So they’re a lot to contend with. They have elite players at every position and play a really sound team game.”

Cirelli had two assists in his first game back against Toronto, a 3-2 overtime win over the Leafs Dec. 3 at Amalie Arena. He played just 12:51 that game but is now reaching the 17-minute mark in ice time.

The Lightning also will get defenseman Mikhail Sergachev back after he missed the past two games after taking a shot off his right hand. Sergachev was a full participant in Monday’s practice in Toronto and worked with assistant coach Jeff Halpern during today’s morning skate at Scotiabank Arena.

Don’t expect Sergachev to make anything more of tonight’s meeting with the Leafs.

“It’s the regular season, but you must win,” Sergachev said after today’s skate. “Every game is a must win, so that’s what we’re trying to do. I don’t think there’s, like, any (leftover) playoff feelings. It’s gonna be a fun game. You know, their fans are positive, tickets are very expensive, so people want to come in and watch their team succeed.”

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has won five of his last six starts and allowed two or fewer goals in five of his last six is expected to start in net on the front end of back-to-back games. Matt Murray, who is 7-1-2 since a season-opening loss to Montreal, will start for the Leafs.

Lightning captain and Toronto-area native Steven Stamkos didn’t score in Saturday’s win in Montreal, so he enters this homecoming game still three goals shy of the 500-goal milestone.

“Hopefully it happens here in the next little bit,” Stamkos said Monday. “I try not to think about it too much. ... I’d love to get here, because to get a hat trick, it would be pretty cool, right? I mean, you never know what’s gonna happen in the game. But yeah, I would have liked to maybe only had to get one (tonight).”

