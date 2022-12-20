ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

Laura A. Strasburg

OSWEGO – Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Ronald Clare Godici

OSWEGO – Ronald Clare Godici, 65, a former resident of Oswego, died as the result of a tragic automobile, pedestrian accident. He was born August 11, 1957, in Oswego. Ron was the youngest child of his late parents Frank and Celia (Castaldo) Godici. His passions in life were music,...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Margery Walsh

FULTON – Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, December 18 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick Canada to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Sandra L. Dumas

MINETTO – Sandra L. Dumas, 80, of Minetto passed on December 14, 2022. Sandy was born in Syracuse NY on April 1, 1942, to the late Kenneth and Katherine (Bearup) Yerdon. Sandy married the love of her life, Edward Dumas on December 8, 1960. They had just celebrated 62 years of a close-knit marriage.
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

Eleanor M. Mayer

MINETTO, NY – Eleanor M. Mayer, 81; of Minetto passed at home surrounded by her loving family early Friday, December 16, 2022, after a short illness. Mrs. Mayer was born in Oswego, NY to the late James and Irene (Robarge) Carroll. She remained a lifelong resident of Oswego, NY.
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

Kim Maiden Simmonds

OSWEGO – Kim Maiden Simmonds, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th. Kim was born on December 5th, 1947 in Wales. He left school at age 16 to become a musician, and in 1965, he founded the Savoy Brown Blues Band (later shortened to Savoy Brown).He remained its only permanent member throughout the 57-year existence of the band. Considered one of music’s premier blues and blues rock guitarists, and songwriter, Kim is also discussed as one of the architects of the 1960’s British blues scene in London.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mary B. Wacker

FULTON – Mary B. Wacker, 68; of Fulton, NY passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Holiday Craft Night Provides Fun Activities For Fairley Families

HANNIBAL – The Fairley Elementary School cafeteria was bustling with excitement in mid-December during holiday craft night. Hundreds of students and family members gathered for a fun-filled evening of crafting, cocoa and conversation. Dozens of tables were set up with construction paper, glitter, cardboard cutouts, pipe cleaners and other supplies for students to use to create holiday ornaments.
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst

FULTON – Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst, 66; of Fulton, NY passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home after a long illness. Parker was born in Oswego, NY to the late Neil and Helen (McDermott) Walts. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Parker was past employed with Gordon’s Electronics, Syracuse, NY and OTB, Phoenix, NY. He was a wonderful woodworker and crafter. Parker loved horses, horse racing and once owned a Sulky Racing horse at Vernon Downs. Parker enjoyed going to Turning Stone Casino and playing BINGO. He was music lover and enjoyed collecting music, making mix tapes and worked as a Disc Jockey for many years.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Bookmobile receives $10,000 donation from Novelis

OSWEGO – Novelis recently donated $10,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will be used to continue to grow the “Driving Books Home” summer literacy program. “Oswego Bookmobile Inc. is very appreciative of the generous donation from Novelis. The team at Novelis has been so supportive of Driving Books Home, the literacy program provided by Oswego Bookmobile, and our commitment to including STEAM activities in the program.” Oswego Bookmobile President Susan McBrearty said.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Industrial Park Renamed In Treadwell’s Honor

OSWEGO COUNTY – After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell will retire as of December 31, 2022. Nearly 80 people, including family, staff and colleagues, joined together on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, to celebrate his career.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Clifford John Stowell

BOWENS CORNERS, NY – Clifford John Stowell, 94 of Bowens Corners passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, at his home. Born in Fulton, he lived his whole life in Bowens Corners. Clifford was the 7th of eight children, born to Vernon C. Stowell and Eva Harris Stowell. Clifford...
GRANBY, NY
Oswego County Today

APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

APW Beats The Winter Weather To Host Unified Holiday Concer

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – After dangerous weather caused several postponements, the students of APW Junior-Senior High School were finally able to display their musical talents in a combined Holiday Concert. Originally scheduled for Dec. 15, APW’s junior high holiday concert was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions that evening....
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Step One Creative Girls 14u Defeats Lysander 3-0

Oswego, NY – The Step One Creative Girls 14u hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association defeated Lysander 3-0 recently at Crisafulli Rink in Oswego. The Lady Bucs captured the win over Lysander behind goals by Paiton Colucci, Leah Cady and Clare Furlong. A scoreless game after the...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Hannibal Launches Monthly Reading Buddies Program

HANNIBAL – Students from Hannibal High School will now be partnering with second and third grade students at Fairley Elementary for an exciting new “reading buddies” program each month. On Thursday, Dec. 15, students from Hannibal High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions Club met for the first...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy