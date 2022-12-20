Read full article on original website
Laura A. Strasburg
OSWEGO – Laura A. Strasburg, 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J.
Ronald Clare Godici
OSWEGO – Ronald Clare Godici, 65, a former resident of Oswego, died as the result of a tragic automobile, pedestrian accident. He was born August 11, 1957, in Oswego. Ron was the youngest child of his late parents Frank and Celia (Castaldo) Godici. His passions in life were music,...
Margery Walsh
FULTON – Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, December 18 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick Canada to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque...
Sandra L. Dumas
MINETTO – Sandra L. Dumas, 80, of Minetto passed on December 14, 2022. Sandy was born in Syracuse NY on April 1, 1942, to the late Kenneth and Katherine (Bearup) Yerdon. Sandy married the love of her life, Edward Dumas on December 8, 1960. They had just celebrated 62 years of a close-knit marriage.
Eleanor M. Mayer
MINETTO, NY – Eleanor M. Mayer, 81; of Minetto passed at home surrounded by her loving family early Friday, December 16, 2022, after a short illness. Mrs. Mayer was born in Oswego, NY to the late James and Irene (Robarge) Carroll. She remained a lifelong resident of Oswego, NY.
Kim Maiden Simmonds
OSWEGO – Kim Maiden Simmonds, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th. Kim was born on December 5th, 1947 in Wales. He left school at age 16 to become a musician, and in 1965, he founded the Savoy Brown Blues Band (later shortened to Savoy Brown).He remained its only permanent member throughout the 57-year existence of the band. Considered one of music’s premier blues and blues rock guitarists, and songwriter, Kim is also discussed as one of the architects of the 1960’s British blues scene in London.
350 Super Sophomore Ryan Battle Eyeing Six Trips To Oswego In 2023
OSWEGO, NY (December 22, 2022) – Since the inception of 350 Supermodifieds as a weekly class in 2019, Oswego Speedway has continued to see strong support from the New England based teams, including three-time Classic champion, Jeffrey Battle, and beginning last season; his younger brother Ryan, both of Westford, Massachusetts.
Mary B. Wacker
FULTON – Mary B. Wacker, 68; of Fulton, NY passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a...
Holiday Craft Night Provides Fun Activities For Fairley Families
HANNIBAL – The Fairley Elementary School cafeteria was bustling with excitement in mid-December during holiday craft night. Hundreds of students and family members gathered for a fun-filled evening of crafting, cocoa and conversation. Dozens of tables were set up with construction paper, glitter, cardboard cutouts, pipe cleaners and other supplies for students to use to create holiday ornaments.
Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst
FULTON – Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst, 66; of Fulton, NY passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home after a long illness. Parker was born in Oswego, NY to the late Neil and Helen (McDermott) Walts. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Parker was past employed with Gordon’s Electronics, Syracuse, NY and OTB, Phoenix, NY. He was a wonderful woodworker and crafter. Parker loved horses, horse racing and once owned a Sulky Racing horse at Vernon Downs. Parker enjoyed going to Turning Stone Casino and playing BINGO. He was music lover and enjoyed collecting music, making mix tapes and worked as a Disc Jockey for many years.
Oswego Bookmobile receives $10,000 donation from Novelis
OSWEGO – Novelis recently donated $10,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will be used to continue to grow the “Driving Books Home” summer literacy program. “Oswego Bookmobile Inc. is very appreciative of the generous donation from Novelis. The team at Novelis has been so supportive of Driving Books Home, the literacy program provided by Oswego Bookmobile, and our commitment to including STEAM activities in the program.” Oswego Bookmobile President Susan McBrearty said.
Industrial Park Renamed In Treadwell’s Honor
OSWEGO COUNTY – After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell will retire as of December 31, 2022. Nearly 80 people, including family, staff and colleagues, joined together on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, to celebrate his career.
Clifford John Stowell
BOWENS CORNERS, NY – Clifford John Stowell, 94 of Bowens Corners passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, at his home. Born in Fulton, he lived his whole life in Bowens Corners. Clifford was the 7th of eight children, born to Vernon C. Stowell and Eva Harris Stowell. Clifford...
Lions District Governor Visits Fulton, Inducts Devendorf As Member
FULTON -District Governor for NY Lions District 20-Y Sheree Vora, delivered a presentation on her goals for the district, installing Rebecca Devendorf as a member of the Fulton Lions Club at the club’s December meeting. Vora also recognized the Fulton club for their 70th Anniversary this year. In her...
APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
APW Beats The Winter Weather To Host Unified Holiday Concer
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – After dangerous weather caused several postponements, the students of APW Junior-Senior High School were finally able to display their musical talents in a combined Holiday Concert. Originally scheduled for Dec. 15, APW’s junior high holiday concert was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions that evening....
Step One Creative Girls 14u Defeats Lysander 3-0
Oswego, NY – The Step One Creative Girls 14u hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association defeated Lysander 3-0 recently at Crisafulli Rink in Oswego. The Lady Bucs captured the win over Lysander behind goals by Paiton Colucci, Leah Cady and Clare Furlong. A scoreless game after the...
APW Tradition Of Holiday Giving Helps Over 100 Local Families
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – APW Elementary School continued its Holiday Giving program this season, maintaining a school tradition of assisting local families with Christmas gifts. The program, which partners with a number of community organizations, helps families keep gifts under the tree each December. It is open to all...
APW JSHS’s Holiday Bazaar Helps Students Find The Joy Of Giving
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – With Christmas just around the corner, many students at APW Junior-Senior High School have already completed their holiday shopping lists thanks to an elaborate project within the school. Throughout the month of December, the school has been home to the Holiday Bazaar, a festive marketplace...
Hannibal Launches Monthly Reading Buddies Program
HANNIBAL – Students from Hannibal High School will now be partnering with second and third grade students at Fairley Elementary for an exciting new “reading buddies” program each month. On Thursday, Dec. 15, students from Hannibal High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions Club met for the first...
