Boca Raton, FL

Click10.com

Udonis Haslem takes South Florida students on holiday shopping spree

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Miami Heat star and team captain Udonis Haslem is no stranger to giving back to the community during the holiday season. Haslem went on a shopping spree Friday with dozens of students at a Walmart in Hollywood. The group of kids included ten visually-impaired students from...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida shoppers are busy buying last minute gifts

SUNRISE, Fla. – South Florida shoppers are out and about at local malls, purchasing last minute gifts before Christmas. The parking lots are packed and inside, shoppers brush by each other, nearly shoulder to shoulder. Some among the crowd at the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise said they are...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade mayor gives homeowner $50K for renovations ahead of holidays

MIAMI – It’s the season of giving and one Miami homeowner was presented with a Christmas miracle on Thursday. Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava presented Darryl Williams, of Miami, with a $50,000 check so that his home could be renovated for the holidays. “This is the biggest of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FLL officials urging travelers to plan ahead as winter storm emerges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As a severe winter storm continues to affect millions across the country, many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport were experiencing multiple cancellations and delays on Friday. Local 10 News’ Alex Finnie spoke with Allison Childers who was having some trouble flying out to get back...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop

Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
PLANTATION, FL
Click10.com

South Florida flight attendant recalls helping thwart notorious ‘shoe bomber’

MIAMI – Thursday is 21-year anniversary of when a South Florida flight attendant helped take down a shoe bombing terrorist, forever changing the way we travel. Back on Dec. 22 of 2001, American Airlines Flight 63 was heading to Miami from Paris when flight attendant Hermis Moutardier was alerted about a passenger lighting matches.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free live jazz in Riviera Beach

Entry is free for live jazz in Riviera Beach. Jazz at The Beach events in 2022 include 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 29 at Ocean Walk dining and shopping plaza, 2401 N. Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach. Bring your own blankets or other seating. Or watch from a table at a restaurant or pub. Parking is free. Jessie Jones Quartet is featured.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police in Boca Raton search for missing toddler

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Authorities in Boca Raton are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing child. Police said one-year-old Gabriel Ristick was last seen in the 6000 block of West Glades Road wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Authorities say he may be in...
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested in 1987 murder after returning to South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After he spent more than three decades on the run, Miami-Dade police arrested a 66-year-old man at the Miami International Airport Wednesday night in a 1987 murder case. Venezuelan national Ricardo Calderon was arrested on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges for his alleged involvement in...
MIAMI, FL

