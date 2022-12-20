Read full article on original website
west-palm-beach-news.com
New Kosher Restaurant in West Palm Seashore: “Kosher Chobee” • YeahThatsKosher
West Palm Beach lacks many of its own kosher establishments but makes up for it by being nearby kosher restaurant hub, Boca Raton, about 30 minutes south. Leading a new era for West Palm Beach is Kosher Chobee, a new meat restaurant, the city’s first. The restaurant is a ten-minute drive from PBI airport.
Click10.com
Udonis Haslem takes South Florida students on holiday shopping spree
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Miami Heat star and team captain Udonis Haslem is no stranger to giving back to the community during the holiday season. Haslem went on a shopping spree Friday with dozens of students at a Walmart in Hollywood. The group of kids included ten visually-impaired students from...
Click10.com
South Florida shoppers are busy buying last minute gifts
SUNRISE, Fla. – South Florida shoppers are out and about at local malls, purchasing last minute gifts before Christmas. The parking lots are packed and inside, shoppers brush by each other, nearly shoulder to shoulder. Some among the crowd at the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise said they are...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor gives homeowner $50K for renovations ahead of holidays
MIAMI – It’s the season of giving and one Miami homeowner was presented with a Christmas miracle on Thursday. Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava presented Darryl Williams, of Miami, with a $50,000 check so that his home could be renovated for the holidays. “This is the biggest of...
west-palm-beach-news.com
File Breaking Condominium Sale At The Bristol In West Palm Seaside Tops $3,364 Per Sq. Foot — PROFILE Miami
A 3-bedroom condo at The Bristol in West Palm Beach has just traded for $12,025,000, marking a record sale at the iconic condo tower at $3,364 per square foot. Samantha Curry and Daniel Ekerold with Douglas Elliman represented the seller, while Brooke Murphy and Kyle Blackmon of Compass represented the buyer.
Click10.com
FLL officials urging travelers to plan ahead as winter storm emerges
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As a severe winter storm continues to affect millions across the country, many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport were experiencing multiple cancellations and delays on Friday. Local 10 News’ Alex Finnie spoke with Allison Childers who was having some trouble flying out to get back...
Click10.com
Drivers being towed from Miami-Dade fast foot lot at rapid pace, critics blame lack of signage
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Numerous drivers have had their cars towed from a southwest Miami-Dade County parking lot despite there being no signs that say they can’t park there. Those drivers are pointing the finger at one specific business. Car after car getting towed from the spaces at...
Click10.com
South Florida’s ‘Big Mama’ readies for annual gift giveaway
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Each year, Essie Reed, also known as “Big Mama,” goes out of way to take care of South Florida youth during the holidays. This year is no different. On Thursday afternoon, Reed and a group of volunteers prepared for her annual “Gift of...
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
Creating a Forever Home in Northwood Village
How Robert Burrage, owner and CEO of RWB Construction Management, is fulfilling the dreams of a local family The post Creating a Forever Home in Northwood Village appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
Frank Cerabino: Getting high in downtown West Palm Beach is not about marijuana
I find it strange that some business leaders in West Palm Beach are calling for a moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries in the downtown area. I will admit that the marijuana dispensaries seem to be clustering around Clematis Street, but I don’t think it’s gummy-ing up the works, or out of character for the city.
Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop
Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
Click10.com
Temperatures expected to plunge as Arctic cold front hits South Florida ahead of Christmas
An Arctic Cold Front is on track to gift South Florida with a Christmas that may rank among the top 10 coldest for Miami. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the 40s the mornings of Christmas Eve and Christmas day in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Northwest to north breezes will...
Click10.com
South Florida flight attendant recalls helping thwart notorious ‘shoe bomber’
MIAMI – Thursday is 21-year anniversary of when a South Florida flight attendant helped take down a shoe bombing terrorist, forever changing the way we travel. Back on Dec. 22 of 2001, American Airlines Flight 63 was heading to Miami from Paris when flight attendant Hermis Moutardier was alerted about a passenger lighting matches.
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
miamionthecheap.com
Free live jazz in Riviera Beach
Entry is free for live jazz in Riviera Beach. Jazz at The Beach events in 2022 include 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 29 at Ocean Walk dining and shopping plaza, 2401 N. Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach. Bring your own blankets or other seating. Or watch from a table at a restaurant or pub. Parking is free. Jessie Jones Quartet is featured.
Click10.com
Police in Boca Raton search for missing toddler
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Authorities in Boca Raton are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing child. Police said one-year-old Gabriel Ristick was last seen in the 6000 block of West Glades Road wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Authorities say he may be in...
Click10.com
Man arrested in 1987 murder after returning to South Florida
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After he spent more than three decades on the run, Miami-Dade police arrested a 66-year-old man at the Miami International Airport Wednesday night in a 1987 murder case. Venezuelan national Ricardo Calderon was arrested on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges for his alleged involvement in...
Click10.com
Project Lifeline provides swift support for South Florida’s special needs families
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Ripley case gripped South Florida. Patricia Ripley was charged with drowning her non-verbal nine-year-old autistic son in a canal in May 2020. She is set to go on trial next February. Members of South Florida’s special needs community came together during a town hall...
Tequesta to develop its commercial corridor, Jupiter and derelict vessels
Good afternoon, Jupiter! Happy fifth night of Chanukah, or Christmas Eve eve eve, to those who celebrate. I hope this newsletter finds you preparing to spend time with family and friends this week. Here's your weekly news roundup with The Post on Jupiter. Tequesta releases a master plan to develop...
