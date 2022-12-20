Read full article on original website
White Bird Clinic receives $275,000 for expansion of mental health services
EUGENE, Ore. — White Bird Clinic in Eugene is set to receive $275,000 in congressional directed spending funds contained in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, according to a press release from White Bird. The funds support the expansion of White Bird’s mental health counseling department. The project...
Homeless veterans in Willamette Valley to receive federal housing vouchers
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced on Thursday that homeless veterans in the city of Salem as well as in Linn, Benton and Lane counties will receive a total of almost $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing, according to a joint press release from the senators' offices.
State offices closed in four counties through noon Friday
State offices in Lane, Clatsop, Lincoln, and Tillamook counties are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon on Friday, December 23, the state Department of Administrative Services announced in a building closure notice. This closure does not cover courts or legislative offices. Visit Oregon.gov for more information.
City of Eugene to delay opening of public offices and facilities Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions, the City of Eugene announced that they will delay the opening of community centers, libraries, public facilities, and administrative offices, until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 22. The city says that 911, Fire and Emergency Services will continue to...
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
Health center closes with move to mobile care
The end of the year means changes for one of Lane County's newest health access centers. Lane County Public Health announced this week that the Community Access Center at Valley River Center will close December 30. The Valley River Center's Community Access Center began offering vaccinations to the public in...
Biden Administration's homelessness plan could have big impact on Eugene, says Mayor Vinis
EUGENE, Ore. — On Monday, the Biden Administration released the "All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness". The goal is to reduce homelessness by 25 percent by 2025. The plan calls for state and local governments to get people into permanent housing and provide access to support and income.
City of Springfield facilites on delayed start Friday, responding to icy road conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield will delay opening City Hall, Springfield Public Library and Springfield Municipal Court until noon on Friday, December 23 due to continued icy road conditions, the city announced in a press release. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES & DELAYS | SHARE YOUR PICTURES. The...
Benton County Circuit Court closed through December 26
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — A press release stated on Thursday, December 22, as of 3:00 p.m., the Benton County Circuity Court will remain closed through Friday, December 23 and will reopen Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The court says scheduled matters that are affected by this closure will be reset...
Winter storm causes dozens of crashes in Lane County area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing rain drenched Eugene and Springfield through Thursday evening and Friday morning, creating icy driving conditions for all in the area. According to the Eugene Police Department, from 5:00 p.m. Thursday to 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, a total of 46 crashes occurred due to the icy conditions, with more occurring during morning commutes as well.
Thurston boys slide by Century in non-league basketball
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Thurston Colts defeated Century in a close game Tuesday in Springfield, 57-55. Here's a look at the highlights:. Thurston improved to 4-3 with the win.
Cottage Grove police officers exonerated in use of force complaint investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove has released the findings of an investigation into a use of force complaint filed against the Cottage Grove Police Department in the September 1, 2022 arrest of Alexander Harrelson, seen waving a sword in public. In a press release, the...
Cancelations, delays at Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — Cancelations and delays impacted travel for many people trying to get in or out of Eugene. The Eugene Airport prepared for the ice storm that hit the region Thursday night, but many airlines still needed to cancel or delay flights. Some customers stayed overnight while crews...
City of Eugene monitoring icy conditions, readying response
EUGENE, Ore. — The city of Eugene is preparing for a potential ice storm, designating seven trucks to assist in ice management on the roads. Public Works spent Wednesday night sanding priority roads and will monitor the conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES |...
Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving and biking in cold wet weather
EUGENE, Ore. — With an Ice Storm Warning in effect for the southern Willamette Valley, the Eugene Police Department has issued a list of ways drivers and bikers can stay safe in wet, cold conditions. "Conditions on the roadway can change in the blink of an eye. What was...
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
Regional agencies give holiday travel safety tips as cold, rain and snow expected
Benton County has released a list of holiday safety driving tips in partnership with Linn County and the cities of Albany and Corvallis as the holiday weekend approaches, along with possible freezing temperatures and precipitation. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | PASS CAMERAS. “We want the public to know that it’s...
Benton County Sheriff's Office ask for help in finding missing person
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public help in finding a 22-year-old man who is missing. Steven Mainwaring's last known location is presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, on December 18, 2022. Steven is 6'2, with green eyes and blonde hair.
Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
UPDATE: Eugene lifts ice snow parking ban; continued caution urged
UPDATE: As of 5:25 p.m., Friday December 23, the City of Eugene has lifted the snow/ice emergency ban on parking along snow routes. Thanks to warming temperatures, conditions have improved through out the city. The city says portions of many streets, especially in the south hills, remain slippery. People who are walking, biking, or driving in the area should be aware that patches of ice may be present and are advised use caution.
