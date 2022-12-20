ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

White Bird Clinic receives $275,000 for expansion of mental health services

EUGENE, Ore. — White Bird Clinic in Eugene is set to receive $275,000 in congressional directed spending funds contained in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, according to a press release from White Bird. The funds support the expansion of White Bird’s mental health counseling department. The project...
Homeless veterans in Willamette Valley to receive federal housing vouchers

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced on Thursday that homeless veterans in the city of Salem as well as in Linn, Benton and Lane counties will receive a total of almost $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing, according to a joint press release from the senators' offices.
State offices closed in four counties through noon Friday

State offices in Lane, Clatsop, Lincoln, and Tillamook counties are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon on Friday, December 23, the state Department of Administrative Services announced in a building closure notice. This closure does not cover courts or legislative offices. Visit Oregon.gov for more information.
City of Eugene to delay opening of public offices and facilities Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — Due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions, the City of Eugene announced that they will delay the opening of community centers, libraries, public facilities, and administrative offices, until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 22. The city says that 911, Fire and Emergency Services will continue to...
Health center closes with move to mobile care

The end of the year means changes for one of Lane County's newest health access centers. Lane County Public Health announced this week that the Community Access Center at Valley River Center will close December 30. The Valley River Center's Community Access Center began offering vaccinations to the public in...
Benton County Circuit Court closed through December 26

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — A press release stated on Thursday, December 22, as of 3:00 p.m., the Benton County Circuity Court will remain closed through Friday, December 23 and will reopen Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The court says scheduled matters that are affected by this closure will be reset...
Winter storm causes dozens of crashes in Lane County area

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing rain drenched Eugene and Springfield through Thursday evening and Friday morning, creating icy driving conditions for all in the area. According to the Eugene Police Department, from 5:00 p.m. Thursday to 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, a total of 46 crashes occurred due to the icy conditions, with more occurring during morning commutes as well.
Cancelations, delays at Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — Cancelations and delays impacted travel for many people trying to get in or out of Eugene. The Eugene Airport prepared for the ice storm that hit the region Thursday night, but many airlines still needed to cancel or delay flights. Some customers stayed overnight while crews...
City of Eugene monitoring icy conditions, readying response

EUGENE, Ore. — The city of Eugene is preparing for a potential ice storm, designating seven trucks to assist in ice management on the roads. Public Works spent Wednesday night sanding priority roads and will monitor the conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES |...
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'

EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
UPDATE: Eugene lifts ice snow parking ban; continued caution urged

UPDATE: As of 5:25 p.m., Friday December 23, the City of Eugene has lifted the snow/ice emergency ban on parking along snow routes. Thanks to warming temperatures, conditions have improved through out the city. The city says portions of many streets, especially in the south hills, remain slippery. People who are walking, biking, or driving in the area should be aware that patches of ice may be present and are advised use caution.
