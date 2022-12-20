Semiconductor giant GlobalFoundries has informed Vermont that it is laying off 148 people in the state amid a corporate-wide downsizing. The cuts, detailed in a recent state filing, represent about 7 percent of the 2,000 people employed at the chipmaker's Essex Junction plant. The company began notifying impacted employees last week, according to VTDigger.org, which first reported the news.

ESSEX, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO