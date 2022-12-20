Read full article on original website
Related
GlobalFoundries Laying Off 148 Workers in Essex Junction
Semiconductor giant GlobalFoundries has informed Vermont that it is laying off 148 people in the state amid a corporate-wide downsizing. The cuts, detailed in a recent state filing, represent about 7 percent of the 2,000 people employed at the chipmaker's Essex Junction plant. The company began notifying impacted employees last week, according to VTDigger.org, which first reported the news.
Engelberth Construction, acting as Construction Manager for 10th Cavalry Housing Limited Partnership, seeks qualified subcontractors and suppliers for the 10th Cavalry Apartments project in Colchester, VT.
Women-Owned, Minority-Owned subcontractors and suppliers, and Small, Locally Owned, and Section 3 Businesses are strongly encouraged to submit a bid proposal. Project Description: Renovations to three historic buildings, previous dormitories: Dupont Hall, Hamel Hall, and Purtill Hall, located at 123, 33 and 81 Ethan Allen Avenue in Colchester, VT. The project is anticipated to consist of conversion to 65 units of multi-family housing with a mix of studios, and one-bedroom units.
RFP Essex Westford School District Network Backup Solution
EWSD invites interested proposers to submit bids for a district-wide information technology network backup solution. The deadline to submit proposals is January 19, 2023 at 4:00pm Eastern Standard Time. For more details visit www.ewsd.org > District Operations > Purchasing & Bids and view the full RFP document (including information about an upcoming Q&A session for interested proposers) under "RFPs & Bid Requests." For more information contact pdrescher@ewsd.org.
Leahy’s Departure From the U.S. Senate Could Stanch the Flow of Federal Cash to Vermont
Burlington High School students learning to repair aircraft don't have a top-flight educational environment: Their classroom is a leased former auto parts store off Williston Road. The planes and helicopters they work on are crammed into an aging, poorly insulated hangar at Burlington International Airport. And while interest in aviation...
Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda January 12, 2023 -6:00 P.M. in Person or via Zoom 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt Conference Room
• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC • Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269. • Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:. 2. Boundary Adj.& Site Plan/Public Hearing:. • Allen Brook Development Inc.: Proposed adjustment between 88 and...
Monsanto Seeks to Delay the Demolition of Burlington High School
The parent company of PCB producer Monsanto filed a legal motion on Monday requesting an emergency hearing to halt the demolition of Burlington High School until the company can fully inspect the premises. The motion in U.S. District Court from Bayer is in response to an October personal injury lawsuit...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0