ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor, VT

Comments / 0

Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor

New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
WOODSTOCK, VT
vermontjournal.com

Ludlow lady celebrates her 100th birthday

LUDLOW, Vt. – Laura Caravatt, who was born in Ludlow and still lives in the same house she was born in, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends. She is pictured here with her daughter and other family members at a reception held at the United Church of Ludlow. Laura, who has been a member of the church for a lifetime, still grows, picks, and arranges flowers for the altar during the summer and fall seasons, a beautiful gift from a beautiful lady. Happy birthday Laura and may you have many more happy and healthy ones.
LUDLOW, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Gloria Jean Abatiell, 1932-2022

Gloria Jean (Pratico) Abatiell, 90, of Rutland, Vt., died peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her five children, their spouses and many grandchildren. Gloria was born on February 17, 1932, in Rutland, Vt., to Natale and Catherine (Fucci) Pratico, who immigrated to Rutland...
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center

The Housing Trust of Rutland County has secured an option to buy the last available land at the defunct College of St. Joseph. The nonprofit organization plans to create 60 new residential units and possibly turn a historic building into a child care center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Operation Santa’s Convoy heads through Vermont

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. The soldiers and airmen of the Vermont National Guard are escorting Santa on military equipment from St. Albans to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Falling tree kills woman during winter storm

CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
CASTLETON, VT
VTDigger

Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured

Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 69-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Williamstown yesterday. Police pulled over a vehicle that was parked along the side of Vermont Route 64 at around 12:00 a.m. While speaking with the driver, Vincent Loria, of Massapequa, NY, police say they...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
sevendaysvt

A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles

The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
MONTPELIER, VT
sevendaysvt

Leslie Roth’s Companion Animals are Knit With Wit

Leslie Roth's animals have attitude. Their likenesses vary from a frog to a chicken to a raccoon, but most wear expressions of self-assurance bordering on defiance: I might be made of yarn, but don't think you can mess with me. Roth, who lives in Montpelier, is a really good knitter....
MONTPELIER, VT
sevendaysvt

Now Playing in Theaters: December 14-20

2ND CHANCE: This documentary from Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger) tells the story of the man who invented the modern bulletproof vest — by testing it on himself. (89 min, NR. Savoy) AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this reportedly visually stunning sequel...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Bennington

BENNINGTON — A 50-year-old driver from New York was charged with excessive speeding in Bennington early this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Vermont Route 279 near the weigh station at around 12:40 a.m. They initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 93 miles-per-hour...
BENNINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Man hospitalized after Alexandria barn collapse

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — A barn partially collapsed Tuesday in Alexandria, injuring a man. A 22-year-old contractor was working on a barn next to a home on Thomas Road, officials said. Alexandria Police Chief David Suckling said a call came in around 10:30 a.m. that part of the floor collapsed.
ALEXANDRIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Structure fire in Lyme

LYME — Police are investigating a structure fire that broke out in Lyme, New Hampshire on Saturday. The fire took place on Culver Hill Lane at around 2:45 p.m. Lyme Fire along with Hanover and Orford, responded to the scene arriving at or shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say...
LYME, NH
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Joyce Frances Potenzano, 1934-2022

Joyce Frances Potenzano, daughter of Paul and Frances Potenzano, died peacefully on December 6, 2022, with her daughter at her side. She was born on December 16, 1934, in New York City. Joyce was a spiritual person. She was a member of St Francis Xavier Church, Winooski, and St. Pius...
WALLINGFORD, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy