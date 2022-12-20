Read full article on original website
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
vermontjournal.com
Ludlow lady celebrates her 100th birthday
LUDLOW, Vt. – Laura Caravatt, who was born in Ludlow and still lives in the same house she was born in, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends. She is pictured here with her daughter and other family members at a reception held at the United Church of Ludlow. Laura, who has been a member of the church for a lifetime, still grows, picks, and arranges flowers for the altar during the summer and fall seasons, a beautiful gift from a beautiful lady. Happy birthday Laura and may you have many more happy and healthy ones.
Woodstock Inn buys nearby motel to house staff
The 142-room Woodstock Inn and Resort, one of the town’s biggest employers, has purchased Braeside Lodging, a 12-room motel on Route 4, to house some of its staff. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woodstock Inn buys nearby motel to house staff.
Obituary: Gloria Jean Abatiell, 1932-2022
Gloria Jean (Pratico) Abatiell, 90, of Rutland, Vt., died peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her five children, their spouses and many grandchildren. Gloria was born on February 17, 1932, in Rutland, Vt., to Natale and Catherine (Fucci) Pratico, who immigrated to Rutland...
Route 30 now open in Rutland County
The Vermont department of public safety has advised Vermont Route 30 in the area of the Castleton four corners is currently closed. The department explains there are power lines down in the roadway.
Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center
The Housing Trust of Rutland County has secured an option to buy the last available land at the defunct College of St. Joseph. The nonprofit organization plans to create 60 new residential units and possibly turn a historic building into a child care center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Rutland college being assessed as site for mixed-income housing and child care center.
WCAX
Operation Santa’s Convoy heads through Vermont
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. The soldiers and airmen of the Vermont National Guard are escorting Santa on military equipment from St. Albans to...
WCAX
Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
mynbc5.com
Falling tree kills woman during winter storm
CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 69-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Williamstown yesterday. Police pulled over a vehicle that was parked along the side of Vermont Route 64 at around 12:00 a.m. While speaking with the driver, Vincent Loria, of Massapequa, NY, police say they...
5th Quarter Butcher Shop Joins Waitsfield's Mad River Taste Place
The Mad River Taste Place in Waitsfield has been a food lover's paradise since it opened in 2017. Stocked with Vermont's finest treats — and one of the best cheese counters in the state — the specialty grocery store couldn't get much better. But on November 30, it...
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles
The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
Leslie Roth’s Companion Animals are Knit With Wit
Leslie Roth's animals have attitude. Their likenesses vary from a frog to a chicken to a raccoon, but most wear expressions of self-assurance bordering on defiance: I might be made of yarn, but don't think you can mess with me. Roth, who lives in Montpelier, is a really good knitter....
Now Playing in Theaters: December 14-20
2ND CHANCE: This documentary from Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger) tells the story of the man who invented the modern bulletproof vest — by testing it on himself. (89 min, NR. Savoy) AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this reportedly visually stunning sequel...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Bennington
BENNINGTON — A 50-year-old driver from New York was charged with excessive speeding in Bennington early this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Vermont Route 279 near the weigh station at around 12:40 a.m. They initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 93 miles-per-hour...
WMUR.com
Man hospitalized after Alexandria barn collapse
ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — A barn partially collapsed Tuesday in Alexandria, injuring a man. A 22-year-old contractor was working on a barn next to a home on Thomas Road, officials said. Alexandria Police Chief David Suckling said a call came in around 10:30 a.m. that part of the floor collapsed.
The Central Vermont Queer Craft Fair Sets Up in Barre's Old Labor Hall
Lily Baker, a queer potter who lives in Montpelier, is just beginning to turn her craft into supplemental income. Many of the fairs where she might hawk her earthen wares, however, are limited to "very established artists." So, over the summer, Baker started talking to her fellow crafty queer friends.
newportdispatch.com
Structure fire in Lyme
LYME — Police are investigating a structure fire that broke out in Lyme, New Hampshire on Saturday. The fire took place on Culver Hill Lane at around 2:45 p.m. Lyme Fire along with Hanover and Orford, responded to the scene arriving at or shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say...
Obituary: Joyce Frances Potenzano, 1934-2022
Joyce Frances Potenzano, daughter of Paul and Frances Potenzano, died peacefully on December 6, 2022, with her daughter at her side. She was born on December 16, 1934, in New York City. Joyce was a spiritual person. She was a member of St Francis Xavier Church, Winooski, and St. Pius...
