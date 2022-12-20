ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

foxnebraska.com

Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces official resignation from Board of Regents

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's next governor will sign off officially from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on January 4. "It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as a member of the Board of Regents," said Governor-elect Jim Pillen. "I am proud of our work to control spending and expand opportunities for the next generation of Nebraska students during my time on the board. I look forward to the next chapter of my public service to the people of Nebraska."
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

INTERVIEW: Secretary of State Bob Evnen breaks down voter numbers

Lawmakers had a rare request for Nebraska's secretary of state this year, as the office already expanded their audit of the 2022 general election. Secretary Bob Evnen was asked to make a list of everybody who voted on election day, a request that has never been made before. Evnen said...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Governor-Elect Pillen announces pay increase with state troopers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol Troopers will see the largest pay increase in the past 20 years under a new agreement. Governor-Elect Jim Pillen said the agreement reached with the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council will will take effect July 1, 2023. The contract agreement with SLEBC includes:
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Ricketts says Nebraska has taken steps to address workforce challenges

LINCOLN, Neb. — Employment in Nebraska climbed above pre-pandemic levels this year as the state’s challenge is finding enough workers to fill open positions. Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state consistently has among the lowest unemployment rates and ranks number one for the percent of people in the workforce.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Farming Today with KRVN: December 22, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - ADM Introduces “Faces of Food” Video Series and Features Nebraska Family. - Nebraska Women in Agriculture conference registration opens January 3.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Power providers deal with challenges of arctic blast

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — This blast of subzero temps has hit central Nebraska hard but fortunately, power crews report few outages. Amanda Groff at Southern Public Power District said they had only one minor situation. Groff said crews stand ready if needed, no matter the weather. With wind chills...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kansas man dies in York County I-80 crash

YORK COUNTY, Neb. — A Kansas man is dead after a crash during winter driving conditions in York County. The Nebraska State Patrol said at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, an I-80 westbound Ford F-250 lost control in the wintery conditions, struck the guardrail and rolled near Mile Marker 347.
YORK COUNTY, NE

