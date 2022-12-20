LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's next governor will sign off officially from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on January 4. "It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as a member of the Board of Regents," said Governor-elect Jim Pillen. "I am proud of our work to control spending and expand opportunities for the next generation of Nebraska students during my time on the board. I look forward to the next chapter of my public service to the people of Nebraska."

