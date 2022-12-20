ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
Small fire at dry cleaner in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - At 4:19 a.m. Friday morning, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Stickels Cleaners at 714 N. 12th St. for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a shed behind the business with an occupant working to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained within 10 minutes of arrival. A total of 16 firefighters responded on 6 fire apparatus with the last units clearing at around 5:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Fire destroys home north of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
Icy K-10 closes as crews attempt to clear jackknifed semi-truck

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials closed a segment of K-10 after a semi-truck jackknifed on the icy highway. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of a jackknifed semi-truck in the westbound lanes.
Body identified in fatal Tecumseh house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the identity of the man who died in a Tecumseh house fire December 11. The State Fire Marshal said Thursday Matthew Dennon, 64, was found after fire crews searched a home in the 7200 block of SE 2nd St. They worked with the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office to identify Dennon.
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting Phase

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase. RCPD says the inclement weather has prompted a spike in traffic accidents. They ask motorists to delay reporting any crashes or accidents they are in if there is no need for immediate response, like injuries or illicit activity.
3 hospitalized after icy roads cause head-on collision with semi

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital - including two teens - after icy roads caused a head-on collision between a passenger car and semi-truck near the Nebraska border. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews...
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Topeka Police implement Walk-in accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are implementing walk-in accident reporting. While implemented they will only respond to or investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:. Injury, possible injury or death. Possible impairment of a driver by drugs or alcohol. Hit-and run-incidents. Disturbance between any involved parties. Involvement of...
Two hospitalized after driver makes unsafe turn in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a driver made an unsafe turn in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
