KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
WIBW
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
WIBW
Small fire at dry cleaner in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - At 4:19 a.m. Friday morning, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Stickels Cleaners at 714 N. 12th St. for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a shed behind the business with an occupant working to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained within 10 minutes of arrival. A total of 16 firefighters responded on 6 fire apparatus with the last units clearing at around 5:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Fire destroys home north of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
WIBW
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
Fire damages Gardner house overnight
A Gardner family is looking for a place to stay after fire heavily damaged their home near West 185th Street and Hickory.
WIBW
Icy K-10 closes as crews attempt to clear jackknifed semi-truck
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials closed a segment of K-10 after a semi-truck jackknifed on the icy highway. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of a jackknifed semi-truck in the westbound lanes.
WIBW
Geary Co. officials rescue hunter stranded in icy water for two hours
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County officials were able to rescue a hunter who got stranded in the icy waters of Milford Lake as he attempted to gather his geese decoys in the midst of a major winter storm. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office said just after 9:40 a.m. on...
WIBW
Body identified in fatal Tecumseh house fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the identity of the man who died in a Tecumseh house fire December 11. The State Fire Marshal said Thursday Matthew Dennon, 64, was found after fire crews searched a home in the 7200 block of SE 2nd St. They worked with the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office to identify Dennon.
WIBW
Officials work to identify victim of Jefferson Co. house fire
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are working to identify the victim of a house fire in Jefferson Co. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells 13 NEWS that just after 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to 9172 E. Lakeshore Dr. with reports of a fire.
WIBW
Lawrence fire crews respond to two blazes as temperatures prepare to drop
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures were set to drop, fire crews in Lawrence responded to two infernos. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that crews had a busy 24 hours as they worked at a fire incident on Running Ridge Rd. LDCFM noted that the crews...
Fire crews battle Shawnee house fire during extreme freezing conditions
The Shawnee Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:15 p.m. off W. 48th Street, just west of Mullen Road.
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
WIBW
RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting Phase
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase. RCPD says the inclement weather has prompted a spike in traffic accidents. They ask motorists to delay reporting any crashes or accidents they are in if there is no need for immediate response, like injuries or illicit activity.
WIBW
3 hospitalized after icy roads cause head-on collision with semi
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital - including two teens - after icy roads caused a head-on collision between a passenger car and semi-truck near the Nebraska border. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews...
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Kansas City drivers asked to slow down as crashes increase
Missouri troopers ask Kansas City drivers to slow down during winter storm as crashes on snowy and icy roads and highways increase.
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
WIBW
Topeka Police implement Walk-in accident reporting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are implementing walk-in accident reporting. While implemented they will only respond to or investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:. Injury, possible injury or death. Possible impairment of a driver by drugs or alcohol. Hit-and run-incidents. Disturbance between any involved parties. Involvement of...
WIBW
Two hospitalized after driver makes unsafe turn in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a driver made an unsafe turn in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
