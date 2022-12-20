Read full article on original website
JJ
3d ago
Their deaths are on the hands of LIGHTFOOT, the Chief, Kim Fox, Evans and Preckwinkle. They paid the price for being disrespected, thrown under the bus and catching thieves or criminals only to be let loose to commit more felonies! It’s no argument! Those big shots need to go on cop rides to see for themselves what cops are up against!
fox32chicago.com
Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
Chicago police: 10-year-old girl finds gun, accidentally shoots herself in the hand
CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl is hospitalized after she found a firearm inside a home and accidentally shot herself in the hand, Chicago police said. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South California Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. This is in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood. A family […]
cwbchicago.com
Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
CPD suicide: 3rd officer this week dies by apparent suicide, police spokesman says
A 51-year-old officer took his own life Thursday morning, a CPD spokesman said. An officer in her 30s also died by apparent suicide earlier this week.
cwbchicago.com
Man threw his boyfriend’s Goldendoodle to its death during an argument on Brown Line platform, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Chicago man slammed his boyfriend’s miniature Goldendoodle against a CTA station wall and threw it to its death during an argument early Thursday in Lakeview, prosecutors said. Demetrice Spencer, 43, was allegedly seen arguing with his boyfriend, who was holding the dog, as they waited...
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found unconscious in vehicle in Elmhurst after suspected overdose
ELMHURST, Ill. - A man and a woman were found unconscious in a vehicle in Elmhurst early Friday. At about 3 a.m., two Elmhurst officers, Officer Kuper and Officer Wiegele, were dispatched to Roosevelt Road near York Street for a vehicle stopped facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes, police said.
Man threw dog to its death from train platform, Chicago police say
A 43-year-old Chicago man is charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty after he allegedly threw a dog to its death from an elevated CTA platform early Thursday.
cwbchicago.com
11 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in the wake of their one-hour crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
99-year-old woman dies after South Chicago fire
Chicago police said the fire broke out just after midnight at a residence in South Chicago.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
cwbchicago.com
Driver carjacked in Century Mall parking garage, police say
Chicago — Four carjackers took a man’s SUV in a parking garage in Lakeview on Thursday evening, Chicago police said. The victim, 34, was walking to his car when four men confronted him inside the garage adjacent to Century Mall, 2828 North Clark, around 9:08 p.m. Police said the men beat the victim, took his keys, and then drove away in his black 2019 Nissan Kick SUV.
Police: Person shot in neck on I-57 near Halsted
CHICAGO — An individual was shot in the neck on the I-57 highway on the South Side Thursday morning. Police responded to a shooting on the I-57 highway near Halsted Avenue around 4:49 a.m. A person was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to police, the ramp […]
cwbchicago.com
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
cwbchicago.com
Man threw dog to its death from Paulina Brown Line platform, police say
Chicago — A Chicago man is facing felony animal cruelty charges for allegedly throwing his dog to its death from the Paulina Brown Line station in Lakeview on Thursday morning. Demetrice Spencer, 43, threw the animal from the El platform to a concrete alley below around 1 a.m., Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
2 teenagers shot after gunmen fire dozens of rounds toward residence in Waukegan
Two teenagers were shot after gunmen opened fire on a residence, leaving dozens of spent shell casings littered on the street in Waukegan Thursday morning. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 700 block of Center Street in Waukegan for a shooting. Waukegan Police Department Commander Brian […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death inside South Side business
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night. Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
Man dies after being found shot several times in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and killed Wednesday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. The 35-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face around 11:41 a.m. in the 400 block of East 48th Street, police said. He was transported to the University of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles
CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
