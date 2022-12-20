ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Proposed amendment would declare Oklahoma as sovereign state, voters would decide

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7qIh_0jp7AGaX00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed an amendment that would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state.

If the amendment is passed by the legislature, Oklahomans would vote on the measure during the next election.

“For far too long, the federal government has trampled on state sovereignty,” Dahm said. “This proposal is an attempt to restore balance between the state and the feds.”

In theory, a sovereign state is represented by a singular government. The amendment states that, “The State of Oklahoma is an inseparable sovereign state, a part of the Federal Union known as the United States of America, and the Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land and any laws to the contrary are null, void, and of no effect in this state.”

In a press release, Sen. Dahm says that the states are not subservient to the federal government. “The states created the federal government, gave it the power that it does have, and reserved the remainder to themselves,” said Dahm.

On Monday, Sen. Dahm filed multiple bills that is described as “preventing and disincentivizing illegal immigration.”

The 2023 legislative session begins in February.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 148

RMB
3d ago

Isolationism has never worked. It would be like repeating failed History. Better ask how much Federal Agriculture Monies Oklahoma would lose. This is just plain stupid which means it will probably happen in the 49th ranked state in Education. The Governor of Oklahoma (Stitt) hasn’t gotten out of 8th grade yet with his critical thinking skills. 😂 lol 😝

Reply(17)
48
Tim Herron
3d ago

This guy is off his rocker. Whats he thinking,no more federal funds to the state. That means no soonercare no FEMA in this state are you nuts.No more insurance for homes cars and that means if you get hit with a flood tornado crop faliure no insurance will cover you.

Reply(10)
25
Cindy Hightower Rushton
3d ago

I don't know for sure but seems if this is passed by the voters OK would receive zero help/aid from the federal government such as state of emergencies (tornado destruction, ice storm damage etc) and non-profit groups would not be able to apply for federal grants.

Reply(20)
28
Related
KOCO

New law gives many Oklahomans a 'clean slate'

A new law allows Oklahomans with low-level criminal records to have these expunged with a simple automated system. Tiffany Mason said her life and her future were changed decades ago because of one poor choice. "Back in 1994, I obtained money under false pretense and false impersonation," said Mason. Although...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.

OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KUTV

Utah lawmaker announces resignation weeks after winning re-election

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just weeks after cruising to re-election, a state lawmaker has announced he will resign his seat in the Utah House of Representatives. Rep. Adam Robertson (R-Provo) will step down effective January 1 due to growing demands at work, he told fellow House members in an email late Wednesday evening. He lists his employment as chief technology officer and co-founder at Fortem Technologies Inc., an airspace security and defense company based in Pleasant Grove.
UTAH STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A federal jury has found a former Kansas state lawmaker guilty of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Prosecutors said 44-year-old Wichita Republican Michael Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees.
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Federal Court indictments

TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
AFTON, OK
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property

An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
ARKANSAS STATE
Z94

Are the 12 Days of Christmas Gifts Legal To Give In Oklahoma?

My circle of friends tends to have the weirdest group-message debates. Someone picks a topic, half of us elect to be the opposition, and we try to sway the others through opinion. It works on an honor code of sorts where nobody is allowed to use the internet to get facts, it's all opinion like debate used to be.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Cyril man as Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Jay Snider of Cyril, Oklahoma to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate on Monday. Snider is an award-winning poet and recording artist who is widely recognized in the Oklahoma cowboy poetry community and is a frequent contributor to programs presented by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

PM NewsBrief: Dec. 22, 2022

Oklahoma’s two largest universities are blocking TikTok following an executive order from Governor Kevin Stitt. Both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University released statements detailing their plans to block access to TikTok in compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order banning state employees from using the app on state networks or with state-issued devices. OU’s statement says effective immediately, both employees and students are not allowed to access TikTok on OU-owned or operated devices. Additionally, the app will not be accessible from the campus network. OSU’s statement also says TikTok will be blocked on their campus’ network, but only employees are explicitly prohibited from using the app on OSU’s devices.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

An LO Farewell to Our Executive Producer - Tonya McCleary

Our Living Oklahoma Executive Producer Tonya McCleary is saying goodbye to Oklahoma and Hello to the Go-Go State of Washington D.C. This is a bitter sweet parting so we decided to bring in so of our crew to share just how important she ment to each of them. Tonya, We'll...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy