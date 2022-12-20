ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Ash Jurberg

This Houston family is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty Courthouse employee surprised with car

Lisa Smith, a Liberty County Courthouse maintenance worker, was surprised by her fellow co-workers on Thursday when she was given keys to a car. For months, Smith has been hitching a ride with a co-worker after her vehicle broke down and she was unable to have it repaired. After being...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing

HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Earns National Accreditation from the Commission on Cancer

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC). To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD Employee graduates with Doctoral Degree alongside sister

HISD Executive Officer of Specialized Learning and Services Khechara Bradford received her Doctoral Degree in Professional Leadership from the University of Houston-College of Education this past weekend alongside her sister, Ayana Lebron, who serves as Director of Special Education for Spring ISD. “It feels amazing,” said Bradford. “Now that it’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Vice

50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards

Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Here’s who to contact if you see a pet left out in the cold

BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
BEAUMONT, TX
papercitymag.com

Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing

The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home. What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party. Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before...
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

A new Guinness world record

More than 400 young writers graced the red carpet at the Hilton Americas-Houston to celebrate being published authors and winners of a Guinness world record. Author Madison Dedman (pictured) attended the event where she took photos and signed autographs for family and friends to commemorate her accomplishment. The iWRITE organization, in collaboration with the Bryan Museum, published I Am Texas, the largest published book in the world. Guinness judge Michael Empric joined authors and guests to officially measure the seven-foot-tall book and designate its record-breaking status. I Am Texas is a collection of entries written by young Texans in grades three through 12 from more than 80 school districts across the state. Students shared their perspectives on what the Lone Star State means to them.
HOUSTON, TX

