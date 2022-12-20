Read full article on original website
'It means the world to me': Greenspoint locals grateful after pastor opens church as warming center
The pastor who provided more than three funerals following the deadly 2021 freeze didn't hesitate to open his doors this time around.
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Mom’s illness has family struggling to make ends meet
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside their cramped, little,...
police1.com
‘You make our jobs worthwhile’: Burn survivor inspires LEOs while serving as an officer for a day
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — For 19-year-old Zaid Garcia, becoming a police officer has been a lifelong dream since he was 10 years old, but he always felt his dream might be out of reach. “I told her, ‘Mom, I think I can do it,’” Garcia told KPRC News. “To...
Black Girl Tamales: Where South of the Border Meets Soul Food
What happens when a Black girl reimages a tamale? Magic. A tamale is traditional Mexican food made with masa and filled with meat (chicken, beef or pork), vegetables or beans and cheese. It is wrapped in a corn husk and then steamed. If you’ve never tried one before, we have a fascinating story that will change that.
papercitymag.com
Houston Treasures Revealed — Women and Men Who Make a Difference in the City Get a Moment
The forces behind Houston Treasures and The Social Book: Scott Evans, Warner Roberts, Sami Shbeeb and Jeff Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Social Book‘s “Houston Treasures” dinner. Where: Hilton Americas-Houston. PC Moment: Presentation of the Houston Treasures honorees is always the highlight of this event....
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty Courthouse employee surprised with car
Lisa Smith, a Liberty County Courthouse maintenance worker, was surprised by her fellow co-workers on Thursday when she was given keys to a car. For months, Smith has been hitching a ride with a co-worker after her vehicle broke down and she was unable to have it repaired. After being...
Texas Dad Goes Viral For Bad Bunny Christmas Lights Display
The dad posted a video of his light display on TikTok.
Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing
HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
Family left homeless days before Christmas after fire damages Kingwood home
The homeowner told firefighters their dog alerted them about the fire, and everyone was able to get out safely. The family is now left without a home days before Christmas.
'Disrespected' | Daughters say sudden closure of SW Houston funeral home has them waiting for father's remains
HOUSTON — The lights are on outside the Wingate Funeral Home, but inside, there’s no sign of life. It's a tough situation for several Houston families that said they're waiting for their loved ones' remains to be returned. They said the southwest-side funeral home seemingly shut down unannounced.
hellowoodlands.com
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Earns National Accreditation from the Commission on Cancer
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC). To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
houstonisd.org
HISD Employee graduates with Doctoral Degree alongside sister
HISD Executive Officer of Specialized Learning and Services Khechara Bradford received her Doctoral Degree in Professional Leadership from the University of Houston-College of Education this past weekend alongside her sister, Ayana Lebron, who serves as Director of Special Education for Spring ISD. “It feels amazing,” said Bradford. “Now that it’s...
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
Vice
50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards
Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
fox26houston.com
Local non-profit providing dog houses, blankets for homeless and abandoned dogs as Artic Blast approaches
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One area of northeast Houston-area is known as the ‘Corridor of Cruelty.’ Sadly, homeless dogs that are dumped there will likely die in the upcoming Arctic Blast. "We're very concerned about dogs living, and we're especially concerned about dogs living on the streets," said...
Here’s who to contact if you see a pet left out in the cold
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
papercitymag.com
Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing
The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home. What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party. Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before...
thebuzzmagazines.com
A new Guinness world record
More than 400 young writers graced the red carpet at the Hilton Americas-Houston to celebrate being published authors and winners of a Guinness world record. Author Madison Dedman (pictured) attended the event where she took photos and signed autographs for family and friends to commemorate her accomplishment. The iWRITE organization, in collaboration with the Bryan Museum, published I Am Texas, the largest published book in the world. Guinness judge Michael Empric joined authors and guests to officially measure the seven-foot-tall book and designate its record-breaking status. I Am Texas is a collection of entries written by young Texans in grades three through 12 from more than 80 school districts across the state. Students shared their perspectives on what the Lone Star State means to them.
