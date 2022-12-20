ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Man shot, killed inside a house near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed inside a house near Valley Station on Friday morning. Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6800 block of John Adams Ways, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
DNA used to identify Owen County woman found dead in 1988

OWENTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified a "Jane Doe" in Owen County using new technology more than 30 years after her body was discovered. WHAS11 originally reported on the woman's unsolved case back in 2018. Now KSP's Forensic Lab have partnered with Othram Inc. to use advanced...
OWEN COUNTY, KY
15-year-old identified as victim in Chickasaw Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 15-year-old has been identified as a victim found shot at Chickasaw Park over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Ja'Maury Johnson died from a gunshot wound. Johnson's body was found at the park off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville country club sued after kids exposed to 'excessive' chlorine levels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of parents are suing the Glen Oaks Country Club after they say their children were exposed to poisonous chemicals in the pool earlier this year. The lawsuit says the "Children under 6" swim team was practicing in late-May of this year and after about 15 minutes in the water, the suit claims kids started "coughing and foaming at the mouth."
LOUISVILLE, KY
J-town police headquarters to begin construction soon

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Construction of a new Jeffersontown Police headquarters will be underway soon. The new facility will be constructed on land adjacent to the current police headquarters. Where the station is today used to be a roller skating rink in the 70's and 80's. Jeffersontown leaders have said...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Louisville mayor-elect anticipates DOJ report 'after the new year'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal report investigating into Louisville's police department, which has been considered imminent for some time, has stretched into a months-long wait now going the holidays. Now, Louisville's mayor-elect Craig Greenberg says he's preparing for the findings of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
'He would want us to go on': Family, LMPD honors Officer Zachary Cottongim one year after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The quiet over Cave Hill Cemetery was symbolic. The somber minds and heavy hearts that came together Sunday remembered a life taken too soon. One year ago, Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim went to check on a car, abandoned on the side of Interstate 64, when a driver hit the 29-year-old. His fellow first responders rushed him to UofL Hospital, but it was too late.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Fire Department promotes 37 first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has announced they are strengthening its ranks. On Monday, the department promoted 37 first responders. There is now one new major, 15 captains, 20 sergeants, and one fire apparatus mechanic. During the ceremony, Mayor Greg Fischer recognized the dangers firefighters face, saying...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said. West Lee Street is in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Park. When officers arrived,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
