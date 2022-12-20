Read full article on original website
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contention
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift Exchange
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in Kentucky
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
Man shot, killed inside a house near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed inside a house near Valley Station on Friday morning. Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6800 block of John Adams Ways, according to an LMPD press release.
DNA used to identify Owen County woman found dead in 1988
OWENTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified a "Jane Doe" in Owen County using new technology more than 30 years after her body was discovered. WHAS11 originally reported on the woman's unsolved case back in 2018. Now KSP's Forensic Lab have partnered with Othram Inc. to use advanced...
'I don't even want to go out if it's dark outside': Teens arrested in brutal carjacking of 70-year-old woman in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There’s been two arrests in a brutal carjacking that left a 70-year-old woman in need of stitches in her head. Tuesday, Jeffersontown Police told WHAS11 that a 14 and 16 year old have been arrested. The carjacking happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 9:30 p.m....
Louisville plumbers seeing uptick in calls during deadly cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plumbers and HVAC specialists have seen an uptick in calls during the freezing temperatures. Ben Cloud with Maeser: Plumbing and HVAC said they have booked 65 service appointments and they do expect the number to rise. He said it's important to take care of your system...
15-year-old identified as victim in Chickasaw Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 15-year-old has been identified as a victim found shot at Chickasaw Park over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Ja’Maury Johnson died from a gunshot wound. Johnson’s body was found at the park off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. It...
Louisville country club sued after kids exposed to 'excessive' chlorine levels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of parents are suing the Glen Oaks Country Club after they say their children were exposed to poisonous chemicals in the pool earlier this year. The lawsuit says the "Children under 6" swim team was practicing in late-May of this year and after about 15 minutes in the water, the suit claims kids started "coughing and foaming at the mouth."
J-town police headquarters to begin construction soon
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Construction of a new Jeffersontown Police headquarters will be underway soon. The new facility will be constructed on land adjacent to the current police headquarters. Where the station is today used to be a roller skating rink in the 70's and 80's. Jeffersontown leaders have said...
Kentucky man, woman charged with attempted murder after alleged 'physical abuse' of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and father are in jail and facing attempted murder charges after their two-month-old was allegedly physically abused in Brandenberg. Kayla Hayes, 23 of Brandenburg, and Noah Helton, 20 of Elizabethtown, have been taken into custody. On Nov. 9, a child arrived at Norton Children’s...
'Seek to address this crisis': Kentucky governor to send more eviction relief funds to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday, the Kentucky governor announced the reallocation of more than $38 million to help Louisville renters and landlords still impacted by the pandemic. The funds will come from Team Kentucky’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg was on hand for the announcement...
Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park. According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In...
'Stranded on the road without heat': TARC to suspend service due to bus breakdowns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) will stop running around 8 p.m. Friday due to bus breakdowns, but will offer "alternate transportation options" after 8 p.m. According to a press release, the buses are breaking down on their routes because of the extreme cold. “Suspending service...
Louisville mayor-elect anticipates DOJ report 'after the new year'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal report investigating into Louisville's police department, which has been considered imminent for some time, has stretched into a months-long wait now going the holidays. Now, Louisville's mayor-elect Craig Greenberg says he's preparing for the findings of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into...
'He would want us to go on': Family, LMPD honors Officer Zachary Cottongim one year after his death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The quiet over Cave Hill Cemetery was symbolic. The somber minds and heavy hearts that came together Sunday remembered a life taken too soon. One year ago, Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim went to check on a car, abandoned on the side of Interstate 64, when a driver hit the 29-year-old. His fellow first responders rushed him to UofL Hospital, but it was too late.
Louisville Fire Department promotes 37 first responders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has announced they are strengthening its ranks. On Monday, the department promoted 37 first responders. There is now one new major, 15 captains, 20 sergeants, and one fire apparatus mechanic. During the ceremony, Mayor Greg Fischer recognized the dangers firefighters face, saying...
LMPD: Man shot in St. Denis neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. police said. Sunset Circle is in the St. Denis neighborhood near Cane Run Road. When officers arrived, police...
LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said. West Lee Street is in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Park. When officers arrived,...
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
'I hope he gets help'; Man pleads guilty to voyeurism after hiding camera in Cyclebar bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two months after police accused a man of hiding a camera in the bathroom of a Cyclebar, Eddie Tsing Lam has pleaded guilty to eight counts of voyeurism. Middletown police charged Lam after an employee found the hidden camera, disguised as a pen, inside a jar of feminine products.
Louisville hospital receives 'high performing' national ranking in maternity care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Only one hospital in Kentucky received the highest ranking U.S. New and World Report can give for their list of "best hospitals for maternity care". Louisville's-own Norton Women's Care has been recognized as "high performing" in adult maternity care, according to a Norton Healthcare press release.
