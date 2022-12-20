ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

KDH Wright Lights Illuminate Aviation Park through December

Take a stroll around Aviation Park with your family & friends to view the Town’s Wright Lights Illumination. The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ Grounds Division does such an amazing job of decorating Aviation Park for all to enjoy. The display is up till the end of December.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

NCDOT warns of black ice, tells residents to stay off roads

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) traveler information website driveNC.gov is projecting when some of the roads in Dare County closed by today’s flooding are estimated to re-open. The closure of NC12 near Pea Island at the Etheridge Bridge is expected to end at about 9 p.m....
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Currituck County sending out new access permit

Currituck County is in the process of mailing to all property owners the new Currituck County Access Permit, which will be valid for 2023-2024. Each property owner will receive two (2) permits. These permits are to be displayed on the user’s vehicle windshield in order to:. Utilize the trash...
outerbanksvoice.com

Local Funeral Home Wins Chamber Award

The Currituck Chamber of Commerce has awarded Gallop Funeral Services, Inc./Gallop Memorial Chapel its 2022 Small Business of the Year with ten or fewer employees. This year’s chamber award ceremony was held in early November at the KOA Coinjock social hall with about 100 chamber members and guests in attendance.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Latest update on road conditions from Dare Sheriff

At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on flooding and road conditions in the county. Duck Report of ice and slush starting to develop in the area between Cook Drive and Ships Watch Drive. Please use extreme caution when driving.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

James N. Clark, December 17

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, James N. Clark, beloved husband, passed away suddenly at the age of seventy-nine. He lived in the Outer Banks since 1981 and was very much involved in the GOP, member of the board of elections and a member of the ABC board. His gentle smile, that sparkle in his eyes and his love for family & friends will be greatly missed.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Creating a buzz around beekeeping

At OBX Beekeepers’ Guild, the talk is honey and hives. The monthly meeting of the Outer Banks Beekeepers’ Guild (OBBG) is about to begin, and in the meeting room behind the Kill Devil Hills library, there’s perhaps 20 guild members exchanging greetings and information at the December 14 gathering.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Storm Watches and Advisories in effect for OBX

Update: The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Dare County, effective from 7:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23 to 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24. Arctic air will push into the region reducing temperatures to possible record lows. These temperatures coupled with high winds could lower the wind chill as low as zero degrees.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

A nasty mix of high winds, bitter cold, overwash and thunderstorms in the forecast

Dare County Emergency Management is sharing this National Weather Service briefing about the potential impacts as a strong frontal system passes through the area starting tomorrow and persisting into the weekend. The forecast states that 1-3 feet of above ground soundside inundation and ocean overwash are possible Friday, Dec. 23...

Comments / 0

Community Policy