On Saturday, December 17, 2022, James N. Clark, beloved husband, passed away suddenly at the age of seventy-nine. He lived in the Outer Banks since 1981 and was very much involved in the GOP, member of the board of elections and a member of the ABC board. His gentle smile, that sparkle in his eyes and his love for family & friends will be greatly missed.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO