Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH Wright Lights Illuminate Aviation Park through December
Take a stroll around Aviation Park with your family & friends to view the Town’s Wright Lights Illumination. The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ Grounds Division does such an amazing job of decorating Aviation Park for all to enjoy. The display is up till the end of December.
outerbanksvoice.com
NCDOT warns of black ice, tells residents to stay off roads
The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) traveler information website driveNC.gov is projecting when some of the roads in Dare County closed by today’s flooding are estimated to re-open. The closure of NC12 near Pea Island at the Etheridge Bridge is expected to end at about 9 p.m....
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck County sending out new access permit
Currituck County is in the process of mailing to all property owners the new Currituck County Access Permit, which will be valid for 2023-2024. Each property owner will receive two (2) permits. These permits are to be displayed on the user’s vehicle windshield in order to:. Utilize the trash...
outerbanksvoice.com
Local Funeral Home Wins Chamber Award
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce has awarded Gallop Funeral Services, Inc./Gallop Memorial Chapel its 2022 Small Business of the Year with ten or fewer employees. This year’s chamber award ceremony was held in early November at the KOA Coinjock social hall with about 100 chamber members and guests in attendance.
outerbanksvoice.com
Latest update on road conditions from Dare Sheriff
At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on flooding and road conditions in the county. Duck Report of ice and slush starting to develop in the area between Cook Drive and Ships Watch Drive. Please use extreme caution when driving.
outerbanksvoice.com
James N. Clark, December 17
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, James N. Clark, beloved husband, passed away suddenly at the age of seventy-nine. He lived in the Outer Banks since 1981 and was very much involved in the GOP, member of the board of elections and a member of the ABC board. His gentle smile, that sparkle in his eyes and his love for family & friends will be greatly missed.
outerbanksvoice.com
Creating a buzz around beekeeping
At OBX Beekeepers’ Guild, the talk is honey and hives. The monthly meeting of the Outer Banks Beekeepers’ Guild (OBBG) is about to begin, and in the meeting room behind the Kill Devil Hills library, there’s perhaps 20 guild members exchanging greetings and information at the December 14 gathering.
outerbanksvoice.com
Storm Watches and Advisories in effect for OBX
Update: The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Dare County, effective from 7:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23 to 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24. Arctic air will push into the region reducing temperatures to possible record lows. These temperatures coupled with high winds could lower the wind chill as low as zero degrees.
outerbanksvoice.com
A nasty mix of high winds, bitter cold, overwash and thunderstorms in the forecast
Dare County Emergency Management is sharing this National Weather Service briefing about the potential impacts as a strong frontal system passes through the area starting tomorrow and persisting into the weekend. The forecast states that 1-3 feet of above ground soundside inundation and ocean overwash are possible Friday, Dec. 23...
Comments / 0