ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 3

Related
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
Roger Marsh

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OHIO STATE
CBS Denver

Winter storm will create extreme impacts in parts of the state

A storm moving from California to Colorado on Monday will bring snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. The plains will experience a blizzard.Denver and the Front Range urban corridor should be spared the worst of the storm and will likely only get 1-4 inches of snow mostly Monday night.It's a different story on the Eastern Plains for the first BLIZZARD WARNING of the season has been issued from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of up to 10 inches of snow together with 60 mph wind gusts will cause whiteout conditions on the plains and could prompt...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash

Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night.   CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
STERLING, CO
AccuWeather

Major storm to dump heavy snow, rain on western US this weekend

A strengthening and growing storm over the Pacific will overspread much of the West Coast before turning inland this weekend with adverse conditions ranging from heavy rain to feet of snow over the mountains, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Blizzard shuts down the Eastern Plains, minimal impact in the metro area

A blizzard warning continues for the northeast plains through Tuesday night. Travel is not recommended east of the Denver metro area as a First Alert Weather Day continues.Communities in northeast Colorado such as Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Wray, Limon, and Burlington remain under the warning through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of snow and wind will create whiteout conditions at times. Northwest winds could reach as high as 65 mph.Road closures on I-70 and I-76 announced early Tuesday morning are likely be extended closures.Meanwhile the Colorado mountains will also continue to get snow throughout the day on Tuesday and...
COLORADO STATE
WOWT

Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska

The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy