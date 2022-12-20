Read full article on original website
18-year-old Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old Oregon woman died in a tubing accident on Saturday, December 10, after she collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley Resort. The accident […]
Hikers are pooping all over Colorado's trails – but the tourism office has a plan
Thousands of free kits are being handed out to stop hikers and campers soiling the backcountry
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears
A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park was recently caught on video doing exactly what you should never do at a National Park: getting out of their cars and taking photos of bears. In the video posted on TikTok, a mother bear and her three adolescent cubs were crossing...
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
Residents are losing their mobile homes, and Phoenix isn't doing enough to help
Families displaced from mobile home parks want the Phoenix City Council to listen to their predicament and at least try do something about it. But so far, city officials have taken the easy way out, saying they can’t and won’t interfere with private transactions. That’s not acceptable. The...
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Spokane?
Gasoline evaporates rather quickly. Even faster when it is flowing, like in a pump. If that line of pumps didn't have excellent airflow around them you would at-minimum smell like gasoline when you got back into your car. Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Spokane?
Winter storm will create extreme impacts in parts of the state
A storm moving from California to Colorado on Monday will bring snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. The plains will experience a blizzard.Denver and the Front Range urban corridor should be spared the worst of the storm and will likely only get 1-4 inches of snow mostly Monday night.It's a different story on the Eastern Plains for the first BLIZZARD WARNING of the season has been issued from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of up to 10 inches of snow together with 60 mph wind gusts will cause whiteout conditions on the plains and could prompt...
Bison Stampede Races Down Car-Filled Road At Custer State Park In South Dakota
Talk about things you want to see, but also don’t really want to see…. Visitors to South Dakota’s Custer State Park, a 71,000 square acre reserve rich in wildlife, found themselves in the midst of one of nature’s most powerful events as a herd of bison began stampeding nearby.
'We’ll come back after it’s clean’: City clears large homeless camp in North Portland; homeless plan their return
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sound of Portland Bureau of Transportation tow trucks echoed from a large homeless encampment buried in the woods off North Columbia Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. It’s a camp that’s been growing in the St. John’s neighborhood for years. “It’s taken a toll...
Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through
It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado. Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51...
A ship that sank mysteriously 86 years ago has resurfaced as Utah's Great Salt Lake continues to dry up
The W.E. Marsh No. 4 sank in Utah's Great Salt Lake in mysterious circumstances in 1936.
Another Colorado county considers “300-year rule” for water supply as population booms
Arapahoe County may triple the amount of water developers will be made to bring to any new subdivision they build, as a historic drought continues to grip the region and demographers project the county’s population to surge to more than 800,000 by 2050. The stricter limit, which would increase...
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
Major storm to dump heavy snow, rain on western US this weekend
A strengthening and growing storm over the Pacific will overspread much of the West Coast before turning inland this weekend with adverse conditions ranging from heavy rain to feet of snow over the mountains, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week.
Colorado Weather: Blizzard shuts down the Eastern Plains, minimal impact in the metro area
A blizzard warning continues for the northeast plains through Tuesday night. Travel is not recommended east of the Denver metro area as a First Alert Weather Day continues.Communities in northeast Colorado such as Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Wray, Limon, and Burlington remain under the warning through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of snow and wind will create whiteout conditions at times. Northwest winds could reach as high as 65 mph.Road closures on I-70 and I-76 announced early Tuesday morning are likely be extended closures.Meanwhile the Colorado mountains will also continue to get snow throughout the day on Tuesday and...
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
