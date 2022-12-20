Read full article on original website
Halcyon House Washington Page with Elisabeth Peiffer
On today’s program, we are talking with Elisabeth Peiffer, founder of The Joy of Music, about The Joy of Music.
The Washington Public Library to Host a Holiday Jam
The Washington Public Library will be holding a Holiday Jam Session on Thursday from 2 to 5 PM. Bring your instrument and join Big Band Theory musicians Randy Swift and Michael and Alice Schlothauer to create some holiday music. Or feel free to just come and listen.
Candlelight Tour of Homes a Success
The Washington Chamber of Commerce hosted the 31st Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes earlier this month. The event brought around 450 attendees to tour five different homes and two business stops. The Chamber met its goal and has raised over $5000 for the holiday lights around the square. The Repurpose It store was busy all weekend with treats, Buddy the Elf photo shoot, and a holiday ornament craft event. The Tour of Homes committee is already planning next year’s event, and if you or someone you know would like to be included, you can reach out to the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Find a link to the Chamber website with this story on KCIIradio.com.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH NANCY ROTH
On today’s program, we’re talking with Managing Director for the Kalona Historical Society, Nancy Roth, about their new Christmas themed quilts and plans for the new year.
Leadership Washington Class Participates in Health and Wellness Day
The Leadership Washington class experienced a variety of health and wellness-related offerings in town on Wednesday, Dec 14th. They started the day at the UP Home. The class learned about many of the health conditions that can affect the eyes from Dr. Megan Hangartner of Modern Eye Care. They traveled to the YMCA, where Brandi Hemsley of JET Physical Therapy educated the class about how physical therapy can alleviate various causes of pain and improve various surgical outcomes like knee and hip replacements. Nick Pacha, the Parks and Rec Director with the City of Washington, filled them in on the status of the various parks in town, including the development and usage of the new Wellness Park. Washington County Hospital and Clinics CEO Todd Patterson gave the class an update on the new plant operations structure being added to the hospital, as well as the new services and providers that have been added in the past year. John Woodward gave an update on the Washington County Hospital Foundation. The class moved across the street to Halcyon House. They had tours around the facility. Then they took a tour of Hospice of Washington County’s new building led by Katrina Altenhofen, Executive Director.
City of Washington Snow Ordinance Reminder
With snow in the forecast for the rest of the week, now is a good time for a Snow Ordinance reminder for the City of Washington. KCII News was able to speak with Washington Police Chief Jim Lester about the new Snow Ban. “It basically says that no vehicles shall be left parked on any street or alley during snow removal operations or before such operations have removed or cleared accumulated snow or ice from the street to each curb edge or shoulder.” There will be notice of snow bans and ordinances with signs posted from the Washington Maintenance and Construction Department. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, National Weather Service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
Christmas Weekend Meals Available In Washington County
Several organizations will offer holiday meals this weekend. The City of Brighton will have a traditional Christmas Eve Dinner on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brighton City Hall. Dine-in and carry-out are available for a free-will donation. To make a reservation, email christmasdinner2022@yahoo.com or call 319-591-8119. On...
Iowa 92 Bridge Over Skunk River Open To Traffic
Those traveling on Iowa 92 for the holidays will now be able to use the bridge that runs over the North Skunk River. Located just east of Rose Hill, in Keokuk county, the bridge reopened to traffic this week. The bridge had been closed for several months due construction. According...
Sunrise Terrace Named A “Best Nursing Home”
On Wednesday, December 14, Sunrise Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Winfield was recognized as a Best Nursing Home for long-term care for 2022-2023 by U.S. News and World Report. The ratings have been awarded for the last 13 years. Skilled nursing facilities across the country were assessed on criteria...
Kirkwood Locations Closed for winter break
The Washington County Regional Center and all other Kirkwood locations will be closed for winter break starting Friday, the 23rd, and will reopen on January 3rd. Students will return to class on January 17th.
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
Wellman Light The Night Event A Success
The City of Wellman celebrated the holiday season on Saturday, December 10 with their Light the Night event. Santa Claus arrived in style on a Wellman Fire Truck, taking pictures with families and children. Each kid who took a picture with Santa also received a free book from the Wellman-Scofield Library. The library has photos with Santa available for free download on their website.
Washington County Board of Supervisors cover EMS Personnel Changes
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. Under New Business were personnel change requests from the Washington County Ambulance Service. Three members of the Ambulance Service resigned from their positions, Angela Ballard, Bret Carlson, and Roan See. The Board of Supervisors had a new hire request as well, “Personnel change request for Trevor Viohl, and this would be for a new hire. Motion to approve personnel change request concerning Trevor Viohl as a new employee and for the chair to sign. Second. Ok, I have a motion and a second, any further discussion? Hearing none, all in favor, say I. I Opposed? Motion carries 5-0.” Trevor Viohl joins the Washington County Ambulance Service as a level-one EMT.
Washington County Sheriffs Office Make Arrest
At approximately 2:42 AM on Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Nick Meader of Tama, in Riverside. Meader has warrants out of Tama and Linn Counties. His warrants include, Possession of 30 Xanax pills without an Iowa Drug Tax Stamp affixed, a Class D Felony. Possession of methamphetamine, a Class D Felony. Driving a vehicle with a barred license is an aggravated misdemeanor. And possession of Xanax pills without a valid prescription, a serious misdemeanor. Meader was pulled over in Cedar Rapids on June 10th. When he failed to appear for court on August 4th, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and a bond was set at $7500. Meader was held in Washington County Jail until he was released to the Tama County Sheriff’s Department.
WACO Hoops Holds Off Lone Tree
The WACO Warriors went into the holidays feeling merry and bright after they swept a conference basketball doubleheader at Lone Tree Tuesday night. The WACO girls led by five after the first quarter in the first game, but Lone Tree cut that deficit down by a point, 22-18, going into halftime. It wouldn’t be until the second half that the Warriors would kick their offense into high gear and pull away to win 61-35.
Lone Tree Volleyball Paces School’s Academic All-Conference Honors
12 Lone Tree Lion athletes received academic all-conference honors from the Southeast Iowa Super Conference this fall, and the volleyball team was well represented. 10 Lone Tree volleyball players were named all-academic, including Riley Krueger, Emma Slaughter, Lindsay Werbach, Bailey McGrew, Haley Bockelman, Alex Dautremont, Avery Morarie, Cate Sexton, Rylee Shield and Hayden Yoder. Lions sophomore Vivian Zaurba added academic all-conference to her outstanding cross-country season that included reaching the Class 1A state championships, while Jadin Greiser represented the boys’ cross country team. Athletes received all-academic status for having a 3.5 grade-point average or better.
WACO Sweeps Sigourney Hoops
The WACO Warriors got a clean sweep of a basketball doubleheader Monday night against the Sigourney Savages. In the girls’ game, WACO was up single digits most of the night, with the largest lead being by seven at halftime. But outscoring Sigourney 15-4 in the fourth quarter allowed the Warriors to earn a comfortable 56-39 victory. A huge night from senior Ellah Kissell ended up being the difference, as she nearly outscored the Savages herself with a game-high 34 points. WACO moves to 6-2 on the season while Sigourney drops to 5-5 ahead of the holiday break.
Ravens Split Alumni Night With Wapello; Ours Leads Outside Attack to Shoot Down Indians
In front of full house at Hillcrest Union, the Hillcrest Academy Ravens entertained the Wapello Indians and Arrows on Alumni Night in Kalona. The Raven boys sent the fans home happy with a 59-46 victory. It was bombs away early for Hillcrest, putting up 19 points in the first quarter on five three point goals, three of them from sophomore sharpshooter Seth Ours and one each for Luke Schrock and Jace Rempel. Wapello was resilient, trailing by a dozen entering the second, the Indians won the next eight minutes and trailed just 29-24 at half. After an even third frame, Wapello scored quickly in the fourth to climb within two, and the Ravens countered with an 11-0 run that included key baskets from Ours and Grant Bender to take back control and finish the win. After the game, Hillcrest head coach Dwight Gingerich talked about how his team finished down the stretch and his standout performers. “I’m proud of our guys for bouncing back, coming together, and playing hard, in spite of us not really being able to be together for a few days. It really helped us a lot tonight to keep the turnovers down. Seth (Ours) played his heart out tonight. Playing a ton of minutes tired. He hit some big shots. He played awesome. He’s doing a lot of things out there for us. Leading us as a sophomore. Grant (Bender) played hard, he’s been struggling with some illness. Bryce (Bailey) is pretty heady. He’s able to conceptualize what it is we’re trying to do and he’s only going to get better. Mason Bender also got some big boards for us and then Rowan Miller, freshman guard came in, had a nice steal and went down and got a layup.”
Spartans Sweep Hawks in Pre-Christmas Finale
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks dropped a pair of non-conference basketball contests Monday at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman to the Solon Spartans from the WAMAC Conference. The Golden Hawk girls gave the No. 6 in Class 3A Spartans all they wanted in a 48-43 loss. The Hawks led 9-7 after the first period and maintained their advantage at 20-18 at half. The Spartans came out of the locker room and took the lead with a 20-11 third quarter. Mid-Prairie countered down the stretch to climb back within three, but the Spartans salted the game away late at the line. Mid-Prairie shot 35% as a team and pulled down 40 rebounds, but couldn’t overcome 22 turnovers. Amara Jones had a game high 11 points, Landry Pacha just missed a double double with nine points and nine boards. With the loss, the Hawks go into break at 5-5 on the year.
Washington Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud
Forty-six-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington received a deferred judgment on December 19 and was placed on probation for five years following a guilty plea on October 26 to one count of Presenting False Information, a class D Felony, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Stephanie was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,181.60 and a civil penalty in the amount of $1,025. The charges against Stephanie stem from an investigation that began in June 2022. According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, Stephanie provided false statements to an insurer in connection with a workers’ compensation insurance claim. Stephanie received insurance benefits due to these false statements. Stephanie was arrested on August 10, 2022.
