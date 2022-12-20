Read full article on original website
Related
Lacey Chabert Opens Up About One Thing Fans Never Notice About Hallmark Movies That's Deeply Uncomfortable
Lacey Chabert is opening up about how uncomfortable filming Hallmark movies is that fans may haven't noticed.
CNET
The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix
At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films that you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
Chris McNally of ‘When Calls the Heart’ Has a Cameo In This Hallmark Christmas Movie
'When Calls the Heart' star Chris McNally made a cameo as an elf in the Hallmark Channel holiday movie 'Christmas Class Reunion.'
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of Son Jack, 10, With Daughter Lyla, 2, During the Holidays: ‘The Magic of Christmas’
In the spirit! Chris Pratt shared a festive photo of two of his children spending time together before the holidays. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 43, uploaded a sweet snap via Instagram of son Jack, 10, bonding with his little sister Lyla, 2, while searching for their Elf on the Shelf. "Freddy the Elf […]
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
After Drew Scott Has A Baby, Jonathan Scott Has A+ Response When Asked If He And Zooey Deschanel Are Next
The Property Brothers have different lives, but Drew and Jonathan Scott still get asked a lot of the same questions.
Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together
It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen! Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect […]
Popculture
'Today': Savannah Guthrie Reveals Illness, Missing Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center
Savannah Guthrie is at home sick and will not be co-hosting the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting as previously planned. NBC is broadcasting the lighting of the iconic tree on Wednesday, Nov. 30, but its roster of talent has been sadly diminished this year. Guthrie announced on Instagram that she would not be able to attend.
Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus’ 18th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photo
Mom milestone! Julia Roberts gushed over twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on their 18th birthday. "🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you," the Ticket to Paradise star, 55, captioned a sweet throwback photo of her little ones via Instagram on Monday, November 28. In the childhood pic, Roberts held one of the babies while the second sat in front of […]
Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party
Miley Cyrus shared a sweet photo from her 30th birthday on November 23rd.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
We're Still Dreaming Of The Waist-Cinching Denim Dress Kelly Clarkson Wore On The Red Carpet
Kelly Clarkson owned the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 9th – not just with her on-stage performance with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce (more on this later) but with her jaw-dropping outfit too!. Kelly Clarkson’s Alexander...
talentrecap.com
John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident
The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe
Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss' Life Before Suicide: $4M Mansion, More Kids with Allison Holker, 9th Wedding Anniversary!
DJ tWitch's official cause of death has been determined to be a headshot wound, per the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The manner is labeled "suicide." The body of Stephen Boss is prepared to be sent to his wife, Allison Holker, according to a story from Radar Online. After missing his...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
tvinsider.com
Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe Steal the Show at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
As Mariah Carey performed her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Nov. 24, her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, stole the show with adorable onstage cameos. Appearing on either side of their mother, the...
People
369K+
Followers
63K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0