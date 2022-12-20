ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix

At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films that you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together

It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen! Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect […]
talentrecap.com

John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
E! News

How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
People

People

