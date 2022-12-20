ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Comments / 3

Velveeta Reid Hairston
3d ago

This is really nice. He was not just an awesome artist, but a very nice and respectable gentleman.

Reply
3
 

WXII 12

Remembering former longtime retired WXII 12 employee who died of cancer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 is remembering a former and longtime retired WXII 12 employee who lost his battle with cancer. Don Holland worked at WXII for 34 years before retiring as Chief of Photography. He helped the station transition from editing on film to videotape. Don was also instrumental in ensuring our reporters and photographers could report live in the field by helping implement new technology. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, and his Channel 12 co-workers were often entertained by his army stories.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative

After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Downtown Salisbury announces Holiday decoration winners

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th year, Salisbury’s Community Appearance Commission (CAC) continues the tradition of touring Downtown Salisbury business holiday window displays, and awarding the most impactful decorations. Commission members for this year were: CAC Chair Chris McNeely, Kelly Vanager, Cindi Graham, and Sharon Wilkins. City staff...
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

One killed in early-morning I-85 wreck

A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. Flights were canceled and delayed, and thousands were stranded. Lawmakers push for TikTok ban on government devices, …. Lawmakers are poised to ban the popular app TikTok from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Over 100 Charlotte families surprised with Christmas gifts

Procession honors fallen CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin one year after her death. A somber remembrance happened early Thursday morning while most of the city of Charlotte slept. Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to a WBTV crew at the scene,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord Fire Department spreads Holiday Cheer

CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - In collaboration with community members and local businesses, the Concord Fire Department has been gifting toys, clothing, and food to over 75 children this holidays season. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the City of Concord Fire Department embarked on the annual journey to bring joy and excitement to local families by partnering with Cabarrus County Schools to identify in-need families.
CONCORD, NC
rhinotimes.com

Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet

No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
HIGH POINT, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville church the site of special-needs prom hosted by Tim Tebow Foundation

MOORESVILLE – Registration, as well as opportunities to support the special celebration, have begun for the local Night To Shine Prom for People with Special Needs. The Lake Norman-area prom night experience, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, will be held Feb. 10 at Rocky Mount Church on Perth Road in Mooresville, but planning and preparations have already begun.
MOORESVILLE, NC

