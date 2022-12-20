Read full article on original website
Velveeta Reid Hairston
3d ago
This is really nice. He was not just an awesome artist, but a very nice and respectable gentleman.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
WXII 12
Remembering former longtime retired WXII 12 employee who died of cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 is remembering a former and longtime retired WXII 12 employee who lost his battle with cancer. Don Holland worked at WXII for 34 years before retiring as Chief of Photography. He helped the station transition from editing on film to videotape. Don was also instrumental in ensuring our reporters and photographers could report live in the field by helping implement new technology. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, and his Channel 12 co-workers were often entertained by his army stories.
Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
WBTV
Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
wschronicle.com
HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative
After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton’s getting pretty sweet: Two sugary ventures arrive in downtown
LINCOLNTON – Got a sweet tooth? Downtown Lincolnton is about to get very, very sweet. Two new bakeries, one already open, Twisted Sugar on East Main Street, and the other opening next week, Sweet Side Bakery and Café on South Academy Street, are going to satisfy sugary cravings.
WBTV
Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem car shop pays the bill for a pastor in need
He was homeless and living on the street for about a year. Now, he struggles, living paycheck to paycheck.
WBTV
Downtown Salisbury announces Holiday decoration winners
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th year, Salisbury’s Community Appearance Commission (CAC) continues the tradition of touring Downtown Salisbury business holiday window displays, and awarding the most impactful decorations. Commission members for this year were: CAC Chair Chris McNeely, Kelly Vanager, Cindi Graham, and Sharon Wilkins. City staff...
FBI door knocks, Cornelius mayor hopes for best as search for missing girl continues
Madalina Cojocari has been missing since Nov. 23, and law enforcement agencies are working to find her.
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
qcnews.com
One killed in early-morning I-85 wreck
A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. Flights were canceled and delayed, and thousands were stranded. Lawmakers push for TikTok ban on government devices, …. Lawmakers are poised to ban the popular app TikTok from...
WBTV
Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
WBTV
Over 100 Charlotte families surprised with Christmas gifts
Procession honors fallen CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin one year after her death. A somber remembrance happened early Thursday morning while most of the city of Charlotte slept. Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to a WBTV crew at the scene,...
WBTV
Concord Fire Department spreads Holiday Cheer
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - In collaboration with community members and local businesses, the Concord Fire Department has been gifting toys, clothing, and food to over 75 children this holidays season. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the City of Concord Fire Department embarked on the annual journey to bring joy and excitement to local families by partnering with Cabarrus County Schools to identify in-need families.
WBTV
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
Emergency official in hospital after crash on US 421 in Guilford County on the scene of a previous crash, troopers say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency official was taken to the hospital after a volunteer fire department vehicle he was in was hit on Friday on US 421 by a driver who has been charged, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 9:41 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash […]
Teens charged for death of Main Street Academy student in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two 16-year-old males were taken into custody for the death of a Main Street Academy student, according to police. Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department have continued to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Terrence Mason. On September 13 around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1200...
rhinotimes.com
Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet
No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville church the site of special-needs prom hosted by Tim Tebow Foundation
MOORESVILLE – Registration, as well as opportunities to support the special celebration, have begun for the local Night To Shine Prom for People with Special Needs. The Lake Norman-area prom night experience, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, will be held Feb. 10 at Rocky Mount Church on Perth Road in Mooresville, but planning and preparations have already begun.
