ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 0

Related
The Hazard Herald

HCTC receives $1.44M WORC grant

Hazard Community and Technical College’s (HCTC) Works! has been awarded a $1.44 million grant from the Department of Labor, which will enhance, create, and support experiential learning opportunities (ELO) and registered apprenticeships (RA). According to the statement, HCTC Works! will recruit and connect youth/adult students, high schools and employers,...
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

HCTC’s Dee Parker chosen as the student voice

Hazard Community and Technical College Recruitment Specialist Darryl “Dee” Parker is one of three chosen to serve as student voice research fellows for the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, collecting qualitative data on two- and four-year college students’ experiences across the commonwealth. The research will be used to improving the transfer process between colleges, strengthen the student advising experience, elevate campus efforts related to student basic needs and increase equity in higher education.
HAZARD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022

FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: During his Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the 44th death from the Eastern Kentucky floods back in July. We’re told the new death is Mae Amburgey, the Letcher County woman who made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water. She died back in October.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over

An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over. An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. Dec. 22: Too much coffee, NFL Sunday Ticket, and …. Here are five...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school

An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
RICHMOND, KY
The Hazard Herald

Sapling Center offers safe place for youth

At the last regularly scheduled Fiscal Court meeting for the year, guest speaker Jason Walters from KRCC spoke about the Perry County Sapling Center to showcase the many benefits and programs they offer for youth in the community. The Sapling Center in Downtown Hazard, located on Main Street, is one...
HAZARD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County. According to KSP, troopers received a call just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, regarding a “burglary in progress” at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City. Troopers say […]
ELKHORN CITY, KY
wchstv.com

Police on the hunt for mischief causing Grinch in Prestonsburg, Ky.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police are looking for a suspect who is mean and green. The Prestonsburg Police Department had a little fun on Wednesday, posting a video on its Facebook page showing two officers responding to the Archer Park area after reports the Christmas hating Grinch was causing mischief.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
fox56news.com

Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County

Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 21, 2022. Clark County library...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Red Hat event returns downtown

The second Red Hat event was held Dec. 15 in downtown Hazard. The Red Hat event was a collaborative effort to involve the community with the surrounding resources, to bring education and awareness to what's available to those in need around the region. According to organizer Pamela Wright, the name...
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

Former city hall donated to the City of Hazard by the Dawahare family

The City of Hazard has received the donation of the 460 High Street building from the Dawahare family, according to a statement from the city. The hope, according to the statement is to get this historic building back in use in Hazard for many more years to come. The building was built by Bailey P. Wootton around 1925 and is nearly 100 years old. Mr. Wootton started the Hazard Herald and was the Attorney General of Kentucky from 1932 to 1936.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Flood survivors battle cold in travel trailers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun was shining at times on Friday, but it did not help the frigid temperatures across the region. “I have my heat set on 84, and it still says it’s 59 in here,” Michelle Reed said. The thin trailer walls only do so...
wymt.com

Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pike County are investigating a weekend death as suspicious after finding a body of a man inside his home. Dispatchers at the Kentucky State Police Post in Pikeville received a call of a burglary in progress Sunday morning at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Horse dies, rider injured after being hit by car

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A horse died and its rider was injured after a man hit them while driving in Whitley County on Wednesday. According to Kentucky State Police, a 74-year-old man was driving on Bee Creek Road when he hit the horse that was being ridden in the roadway. The 18-year-old riding the horse was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The horse died at the scene; the driver was not injured.
LONDON, KY
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy