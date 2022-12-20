Read full article on original website
HCTC receives $1.44M WORC grant
Hazard Community and Technical College’s (HCTC) Works! has been awarded a $1.44 million grant from the Department of Labor, which will enhance, create, and support experiential learning opportunities (ELO) and registered apprenticeships (RA). According to the statement, HCTC Works! will recruit and connect youth/adult students, high schools and employers,...
HCTC’s Dee Parker chosen as the student voice
Hazard Community and Technical College Recruitment Specialist Darryl “Dee” Parker is one of three chosen to serve as student voice research fellows for the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, collecting qualitative data on two- and four-year college students’ experiences across the commonwealth. The research will be used to improving the transfer process between colleges, strengthen the student advising experience, elevate campus efforts related to student basic needs and increase equity in higher education.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
wymt.com
New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: During his Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the 44th death from the Eastern Kentucky floods back in July. We’re told the new death is Mae Amburgey, the Letcher County woman who made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water. She died back in October.
wymt.com
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
spectrumnews1.com
Beshear: Work beginning early 2023 on massive eastern Kentucky development project
HINDMAN, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday unveiled sprawling plans for long-term recovery in eastern Kentucky, including a high-ground development featuring space for housing lots, apartments and a new school—the construction on which is slated to begin in a matter of months. What You Need To Know.
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
fox56news.com
I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over
An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over. An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. Dec. 22: Too much coffee, NFL Sunday Ticket, and …. Here are five...
k105.com
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
Sapling Center offers safe place for youth
At the last regularly scheduled Fiscal Court meeting for the year, guest speaker Jason Walters from KRCC spoke about the Perry County Sapling Center to showcase the many benefits and programs they offer for youth in the community. The Sapling Center in Downtown Hazard, located on Main Street, is one...
wymt.com
‘What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup:’ EKY man named ‘Master Distiller’
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Charles “Bruiser” Martin once broke a state record playing for the Clay County High School football team. Years later, something else he is known for delivered Martin to the national stage. “What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup. I mean, it’s my granny’s...
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County. According to KSP, troopers received a call just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, regarding a “burglary in progress” at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City. Troopers say […]
wchstv.com
Police on the hunt for mischief causing Grinch in Prestonsburg, Ky.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police are looking for a suspect who is mean and green. The Prestonsburg Police Department had a little fun on Wednesday, posting a video on its Facebook page showing two officers responding to the Archer Park area after reports the Christmas hating Grinch was causing mischief.
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 21, 2022. Clark County library...
Red Hat event returns downtown
The second Red Hat event was held Dec. 15 in downtown Hazard. The Red Hat event was a collaborative effort to involve the community with the surrounding resources, to bring education and awareness to what's available to those in need around the region. According to organizer Pamela Wright, the name...
Former city hall donated to the City of Hazard by the Dawahare family
The City of Hazard has received the donation of the 460 High Street building from the Dawahare family, according to a statement from the city. The hope, according to the statement is to get this historic building back in use in Hazard for many more years to come. The building was built by Bailey P. Wootton around 1925 and is nearly 100 years old. Mr. Wootton started the Hazard Herald and was the Attorney General of Kentucky from 1932 to 1936.
wymt.com
Flood survivors battle cold in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun was shining at times on Friday, but it did not help the frigid temperatures across the region. “I have my heat set on 84, and it still says it’s 59 in here,” Michelle Reed said. The thin trailer walls only do so...
wymt.com
Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pike County are investigating a weekend death as suspicious after finding a body of a man inside his home. Dispatchers at the Kentucky State Police Post in Pikeville received a call of a burglary in progress Sunday morning at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City.
Michigan man sentenced in Eastern KY pill case
A Michigan man will serve more than four years in prison for his role in a oxycodone trafficking case prosecutors said was responsible for the drug being brought into Perry County where a Hazard man, who has also pleaded guilty in the case, would then sell them. According to court...
WTVQ
Horse dies, rider injured after being hit by car
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A horse died and its rider was injured after a man hit them while driving in Whitley County on Wednesday. According to Kentucky State Police, a 74-year-old man was driving on Bee Creek Road when he hit the horse that was being ridden in the roadway. The 18-year-old riding the horse was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The horse died at the scene; the driver was not injured.
