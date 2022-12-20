The City of Hazard has received the donation of the 460 High Street building from the Dawahare family, according to a statement from the city. The hope, according to the statement is to get this historic building back in use in Hazard for many more years to come. The building was built by Bailey P. Wootton around 1925 and is nearly 100 years old. Mr. Wootton started the Hazard Herald and was the Attorney General of Kentucky from 1932 to 1936.

