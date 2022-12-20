Beloved father dies trying to rescue 12-year-old son from Georgia house fire

A Georgia father has died after attempting to rescue his 12-year-old son from a fire that destroyed their home in Morgan County.

Thomas “Tommy” Hawk died Friday night at the family’s home off Highway 83 in Bostwick. Hawk’s wife Amanda said Tommy, their son Eric and his grandfather were home when the fire broke out.

She said they found her husband outside their son’s bedroom. The fire happened the day after her birthday.

“Tommy got Eric out through the window. Papa was already out. Mackenzie and myself wasn’t home. Definitely one of the worst phone calls I have ever received,” Amanda Hawk said on Facebook. “Thomas Hawk will forever be my best friend, but now I call him my hero because he was trying to get to Eric.”

Morgan County Fire Chief Jeff Stone told WSB that the 12-year-old suffered severe smoke inhalation and was flown to Augusta Medical Center’s burn center.

Amanda Hawk said damage to Eric’s lungs has cleared and that he will be released from the hospital Tuesday.

The cause of death for Tommy Hawk has not been released but Stone told WSB that it is likely that smoke and heat inhalation contributed to his death.

©2022 Cox Media Group