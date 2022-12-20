ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, GA

Beloved father dies trying to rescue 12-year-old son from Georgia house fire

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNluH_0jp78wbs00

A Georgia father has died after attempting to rescue his 12-year-old son from a fire that destroyed their home in Morgan County.

Thomas “Tommy” Hawk died Friday night at the family’s home off Highway 83 in Bostwick. Hawk’s wife Amanda said Tommy, their son Eric and his grandfather were home when the fire broke out.

She said they found her husband outside their son’s bedroom. The fire happened the day after her birthday.

“Tommy got Eric out through the window. Papa was already out. Mackenzie and myself wasn’t home. Definitely one of the worst phone calls I have ever received,” Amanda Hawk said on Facebook. “Thomas Hawk will forever be my best friend, but now I call him my hero because he was trying to get to Eric.”

Morgan County Fire Chief Jeff Stone told WSB that the 12-year-old suffered severe smoke inhalation and was flown to Augusta Medical Center’s burn center.

Amanda Hawk said damage to Eric’s lungs has cleared and that he will be released from the hospital Tuesday.

The cause of death for Tommy Hawk has not been released but Stone told WSB that it is likely that smoke and heat inhalation contributed to his death.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Hickory Blend Court in Atlanta on Wednesday after Nalani West disappeared from the house around 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

7-month-old Clayton County boy reported missing by mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 7-month-old boy who has not been seen in about a week. Jonha Harrison’s mother gave her son to a man named "Josh," who she thought at the time was the infant father, officers with the Clayton County Police Department say.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
113K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy