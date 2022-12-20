Read full article on original website
Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"
When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
Don Cheadle on His Intimate Pandemic Wedding: 'Just Me and Her and Our Kids and Our Dogs'
The actor and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle tied the knot in a small ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m fortunate to be in this relationship,” he tells PEOPLE. Don Cheadle's wedding to his longtime partner, interior designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, was an extremely intimate affair. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the 58-year-old star of the Netflix movie White Noise shares some details about the "small" celebration, which took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just me and her and our kids and...
Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Dance Next to Cardboard Cutout of Ryan Reynolds
On Thursday, Hugh Jackman shared a video of him and Deborra-Lee Furness dancing in front of a Christmas tree — and a life-sized cutout of Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness made sure to include Ryan Reynolds in their Christmas dance routine. On Thursday, Jackman, 54, shared a video to Instagram of himself and Furness, 67, dancing to Bruno Mars' hit "Finesse" in front of a Christmas tree at their home — a scene that also featured a cardboard cutout of Reynolds, 46. As Jackman maneuvers...
All About Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's 2 Kids
The singer and the basketball player are parents to two daughters: Junie and Rue Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have one happy family. The couple have been married since 2016 and share two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 2. And while Taylor and Shumpert are no strangers to fame on their own (Taylor is an actress and singer while Shumpert is an NBA champion), they have stepped into the spotlight as a family over the years. In 2021, the foursome modeled for...
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate 'First Family Christmas' with Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma announced the birth of their first child, daughter Royce Lillian, last month Rebel Wilson is loving her first Christmas as a mom! On Friday, the Pitch Perfect star and her partner Ramona Agruma celebrated Christmas with their newborn daughter Royce Lillian. The couple commemorated their baby girl's first holiday season with newly shared photos of the family of three bundled up in front of a colorful Christmas tree. The new moms rock puffer jackets and sunnies as they hold hands and pose beside Royce...
Halle Berry Shares Photos of Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Setups: 'Naughty Again This Year'
The movie star surprised her kids with some inventive elf stunts to get in on the holiday spirit There's a new Christmas tradition in Halle Berry's household: elf... on the stove? The Moonfall star, 56, is getting inventive with her Elf on the Shelf tradition this year, and she's sharing her results to Instagram. "Naughty again this year! 🤷🏽♀️," Berry captioned three photos of her elves getting into a variety of shenanigans ahead of the holiday. RELATED: Halle Berry Celebrates Christmas with Boyfriend Van Hunt: 'From Our Home to...
Brittany Bell Shares Christmas Photos with Her and Nick Cannon's 3 Kids: 'It's Our Tradition'
"Our same favorite spot for Santa pics! Year 6!!" the model wrote on Instagram alongside cute family holiday photos she posted on Friday Brittany Bell is celebrating her first holiday season as a mom of three. On Friday, the model shared family photos including her, her daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and sons Rise Messiah, 3 months, and Golden Sagon, 5, posing with Santa Claus at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. In the photos, Bell, 35, and Queen donned matching outfits while her two sons wore color-coordinated plaid ensembles....
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo with Son Onyx, 2, as They Match in Adorable Christmas Pajamas
The rapper shares son Onyx with ex Playboi Carti Iggy Azalea and her little boy are ready for the holidays! The "Fancy" rapper, 32, shared a rare snap with son Onyx, 2½, on her Instagram Story Tuesday, featuring the mother-son duo posing in matching Christmas pajamas in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. In the cute photo, Azalea and Onyx, whom she shares with ex Playboi Carti, both hold up peace signs as they show off their festive plaid pajamas. Onyx also sports a pair of red sunglasses in...
Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital After Shopping with Friends: 'I Thought God Was Taking Me Home'
"I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!" Tamar Braxton wrote of the health scare she experienced amid the holiday season Tamar Braxton is opening up about a health-related emergency she experienced amid the holiday season. On Friday, the TV personality shared an update on Instagram, telling her followers that she was rushed to the hospital after spending some time with her friends ahead of Christmas. "This isn't an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post," she wrote. "Literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and...
Offset Shares Family Photos as He Celebrates Son Jordan's 13th Birthday: 'Turned Me Into a Man'
The Migos rapper celebrated son Jordan's 13th birthday in an Instagram tribute posted late Tuesday night. "Can't believe I have a 13yr old. My first born, my King," he wrote. "You turned me into a man at 17. I love you son." The 31-year-old shared sweet photos of himself with...
Alex Hall Works with Musicians on Call to Make a Veteran's Holiday Brighter with a Song: Watch
"It's so important just to have some human interaction that doesn't involve their sickness or their surgery or whatever it is," the country artist tells PEOPLE Over the past two years, rising country artist Alex Hall has been given the chance to play music for hospital patients as part of the Musicians on Call program. But up to this point, these meetings were always virtual due to the ongoing pandemic. That is, until now. "Just having the energy in the room with each other felt different," Hall, 28, tells PEOPLE following a recent...
LaNisha Cole Says 'Coparenting Is a Breeze' as She and Nick Cannon Take Onyx to Her First Class
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole shared a special moment with daughter Onyx, 3 months, which the photographer shared on Instagram Thursday Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are getting into the flow of coparenting. The Masked Singer host, 42, and the photographer, 40, got together to take their baby girl, 3-month-old Onyx Ice, to her first class. Sharing the moment on her Instagram Story Thursday, Cole reflected on how the pair are making things work for their daughter. "Coparenting is a breeze when you see eye to eye," Cole wrote,...
Drew Barrymore Plans to Take Her Kids to the Beach for the Holidays: 'We're Gonna Go Chase the Sun'
The actress prefers to make memories for the holidays by traveling instead of exchanging gifts Drew Barrymore is ready to go exploring for the holidays. The actress and producer spoke to Travel + Leisure about her plans for the season and said she intends to spend some time on a relaxing beach getaway with her two daughters Barrymore, 47, shares 10-year-old Olive and Frankie, 8, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. The 50 First Dates actress opened up to the magazine about how she doesn't like to give her...
Jimmy Fallon Shares Sunny Family Vacation Photo Before Christmas: 'Catfished by Our Hotel'
"I spoil them a little bit," Jimmy Fallon told PEOPLE about celebrating Christmas with his daughters in 2021 Jimmy Fallon and his family are enjoying some sun just ahead of Christmas! On Friday, Fallon, 48, shared a fun photo to Instagram of himself, wife Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters Winnie Rose, 9, and Frances Cole, 8 each clad in bathing suits and summer-like attire as they embarked on a vacation over the holiday weekend. "We got catfished by our hotel," Fallon jokingly wrote in the caption alongside the...
Charles Kelley Says He 'Finally' Sees 'the Light' as He Releases New Version of Emotional Ballad
"I’ve probably written 50 songs this fall, and I feel like all of it was leading to this one song," the country singer said of the new track following its release on Friday Lady A's Charles Kelley has released a fully-produced version of his new single "As Far as You Could" as a "goodbye letter to alcohol" and detailed his personal struggles with addiction and ongoing recovery. Co-written and produced by Kelley, 41, alongside his bandmate Dave Haywood and Jimmy Robbins, the song was created following the country...
Meghan Trainor, Joshua Bassett and Chris Olsen All Celebrate Their Birthdays Together with Fun Instagram Post
"Loved sharing a womb with these two," Meghan Trainor captioned snaps of her posing with Joshua Bassett and Chris Olsen, who were all born on Dec. 22 It's a birthday trio! Meghan Trainor, Joshua Bassett and Chris Olsen marked their shared birthdays with an all-pink celebration on Thursday, Dec. 22. In photos the "Made You Look" singer — who turned 29 — shared on Instagram, she posed with Bassett and Olsen in front of pink and clear balloons that read, "Happy Birthday MT + Co". The trio wore...
Olivia Munn Details Late-Night Parenting Woes as Teething Son Wakes Up 'Screaming'
Olivia Munn shared the realities of having a teething toddler in footage of her son Malcolm on Thursday Olivia Munn is feeling the pain of her son's teething troubles. Early Friday morning, the 42-year-old actress shared the moment 1-year-old Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney — whom she shares with John Mulaney — woke up in the middle of the night "screaming." In a sweet video that Munn timestamped 12:14 a.m. on her Instagram Story, Mulaney, 40, reads a book to Malcolm. "We were awakened by a screaming Malcolm...," she wrote over...
Watch Nina Dobrev's Face Transformation for the Holiday Film Love Hard — and See Her Dog's Reaction
"BTS from my holiday movie #LoveHard Confused? Then you'll have to watch it on @netflix to see why I look like this..." Dobrev captioned the video Nina Dobrev is sharing a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from her time shooting her 2021 holiday rom-com Love Hard. The Vampire Diaries actress, 33, posted a throwback video showing a time lapse of how she got in makeup for one comedic scene from the film — and shared the reaction she got from a certain pet of hers. "BTS from my holiday movie #LoveHard...
Emily Maynard Johnson and Husband Tyler Celebrate Christmas with Their Kids at Dollywood
The former Bachelorette is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom of six with the family's newest addition, 3-month-old Jones West Emily Maynard Johnson is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom of six! Her newest addition, 3-month-old Jones West, joined siblings Nola Belle, 2, Gatlin, 5, Gibson, 6, and Jennings, 7, for a family trip to Dollywood to celebrate. She is also mom to 17-year-old daughter Ricki. In a new Instagram post, the former Bachelorette, 36, shared photos with her kids and husband Tyler Johnson at Dolly Parton's...
Everything to Know About Naomi Ackie, the Star of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
The actress tells PEOPLE that playing the iconic singer helped her learn "how to use [her] voice" Naomi Ackie is stepping onto the movie scene in a big way. Following roles in British projects such as Doctor Who and The End of the F***ing World, the actress is taking on the iconic role of Whitney Houston in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The English actress was cast in the project in December 2020 and has already received the seal of approval from those closest to Houston. "All Whitney...
