"It's so important just to have some human interaction that doesn't involve their sickness or their surgery or whatever it is," the country artist tells PEOPLE Over the past two years, rising country artist Alex Hall has been given the chance to play music for hospital patients as part of the Musicians on Call program. But up to this point, these meetings were always virtual due to the ongoing pandemic. That is, until now. "Just having the energy in the room with each other felt different," Hall, 28, tells PEOPLE following a recent...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO