Las Vegas, NV

Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say

By David Charns, Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person was described as a male suspect wearing a face covering.

The taxi cab has since been identified and located, sources said.

The suspect is still at large. No other details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 18

Silver Chief
3d ago

And all the casino security officers working there on that shift were too busy sweet talking with the cocktail waitress’s right?

Reply
5
LVLeo
3d ago

Wow I saw this and thought wait a minute that happened a few weeks ago at Resorts World! Looks like our casinos will soon be stationing security up by the taxi stands!!

Reply
2
 

