Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person was described as a male suspect wearing a face covering.

The taxi cab has since been identified and located, sources said.

The suspect is still at large. No other details were provided.

