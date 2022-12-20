Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person was described as a male suspect wearing a face covering.
The taxi cab has since been identified and located, sources said.
The suspect is still at large. No other details were provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 18