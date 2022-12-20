Read full article on original website
Stone’s Throw Pizza to Open Waterbury Location
Silas Pollitt and Tyler Stratton opened the first Stone's Throw Pizza in their hometown of Fairfax in 2018. Four years later, they're gearing up to open a fourth location in the former Blue Stone pizzeria at 13 Stowe Street in Waterbury. The Waterbury Stone's Throw location will be the largest...
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet
Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
Scotia Jordan Turns the Page After a Quarter Century at Barnes & Noble
Danielle Duerr had only recently started working at Barnes & Noble in South Burlington when a customer asked her to recommend a history book. The request flustered Duerr because, as she explained later, "When a stranger comes up to you ... they might not like what you read. I was struggling."
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: this four bedroom home in Milton has over an acre of land
This house in Milton has a primary suite and additional bedroom on the main floor. The house also includes a screened in porch and south facing rear deck to soak up the sun when its warmer outside. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter) Price: $350,000. Square Feet: 1,652.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont
Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
WCAX
Workers pour concrete for CityPlace ‘pit’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues to progress on Burlington’s CityPlace since the long-anticipated project finally got underway last month. Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit,” a gaping hole in the heart of downtown that came to symbolize the dysfunction in the long-stalled project.
Route 30 now open in Rutland County
The Vermont department of public safety has advised Vermont Route 30 in the area of the Castleton four corners is currently closed. The department explains there are power lines down in the roadway.
Obituary: Thomas Farrell, 1987-2022
Thomas Farrell, 35, succumbed to his battle with addiction at home in Asheville, N.C., on Wednesday, December 21. He was born to Mary Turnbaugh and Tom Farrell Sr. on April 5, 1987, in Burlington, Vt. He graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 2005 and attended the University of...
Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition
The parish that owns St. Stephen Catholic Church wants city permission to demolish the closed church. One Winooski resident said she is gathering signatures to try to block the demolition. Read the story on VTDigger here: Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition.
WCAX
Region braces for powerful storm; Waterbury emergency ops center to open Friday
As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago.
VTDigger
PC Construction begins work on Middlebury Resource Recovery Center
PC Construction Begins Work on Middlebury Resource Recovery Center. Facility will turn food and beverage waste into renewable energy. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction joined PurposeEnergy on Friday to officially break ground on the Middlebury Resource Recovery Center (MRRC), which will convert residual materials from food and beverage manufacturing into renewable energy and cleaned effluent.
This Place in History: Fort Montgomery
The northern end of Lake Champlain was fortified twice in the early 1800s to guard against attacks from British Canada.
Soundbites: Staff Picks for the Year's Best Music
Last year, I took a stand of sorts. It was my first end-of-year roundup as music editor, and I decided I'd mark my tenure by deviating from the norm. No end-of-year top 10 lists, no best singles or videos — not a single thing ranked. The way I saw it, 2021 was a rather weird year and therefore deserved a rather weird send-off.
WCAX
Storm topples trees, takes down power lines
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess in South Burlington Friday morning. And one of the biggest concerns Friday is power outages. At the New King Church just off Williston Road in South Burlington, crews at...
Essex Town Planning Commission Agenda January 12, 2023 -6:00 P.M. in Person or via Zoom 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt Conference Room
• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC • Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269. • Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:. 2. Boundary Adj.& Site Plan/Public Hearing:. • Allen Brook Development Inc.: Proposed adjustment between 88 and...
On behalf of Cathedral Square Corporation and Evernorth, J.A. Morrissey, Inc. is soliciting bids from qualified subcontractors for the construction of Kelley's Field II Senior Housing located on Kelley's Field Road in Hinesburg.
The project includes new parking and site improvements, new water and infrastructure upgrades and a new 24,000 SF wood framed building consisting of 24 individual apartment units and shared common spaces. The contract documents contain the provisions required for the construction of the project, including Section 3 and Residential Davis Bacon Wage Rates and certified payroll. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally owned and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
WCAX
Richmond business trials first-of-its-kind e-bucket loader
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont continues to be a testing ground for electric vehicle technology -- from cars, trucks, and planes -- to now, heavy equipment. A Richmond company is the proud owner of North America’s first Volvo electric bucket loader. Over the last month, Cleary Stone in Richmond...
mynbc5.com
Vermont family reunited with dog after devastating fire
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — A Vermont family reunited with their dog after their dog was missing for 25 days. Back in November, Jessica Harden was home in Morristown with her newborn when she heard someone banging on her door in the middle of the night. When she opened the door, she saw flames. Everyone got out safely but their dog, Bailey got scared and took off.
Casella debuts state’s first electric refuse collection truck
Pilot program launched in Killington, will serve the Rutland Region Casella Waste Systems introduced its Mack® LR Electric model, the first electric refuse vehicle in the state, in a ceremony at the Killington Grand Hotel on Dec. 9 in front […] Read More The post Casella debuts state’s first electric refuse collection truck appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Delicious Burlington, Vermont Business Highlighted Nationally on ABC News
Considering we just highlighted the fact that New England (Massachusetts, in particular) was highlighted nationally (or globally, actually) in a wicked disturbing new Netflix documentary called Don't Pick Up the Phone, this national highlight is a breath of fresh air. Made in America on ABC News. If you're not a...
