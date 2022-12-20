Read full article on original website
Karma coming back for you
3d ago
That racist need to do life in prison that killing was nothing but a hate crime no mistake in it. He's gonna get out and do it again we'll see in him all over the news for the same reason his hate for blacks people. Hopefully the next time around if he try it won't turn out in his favor karma coming.
Reply(5)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Related
Man pleads guilty to 2016 manslaughter of former NFL player
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The man who killed former NFL player Joe McKnight during a 2016 Louisiana road-rage confrontation pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Ronald Gasser, entered the new plea as part of an agreement ahead of a retrial...
theadvocate.com
Ex-inmate claims his brutal beating by a prison gang was avoidable, sues sheriff
A former inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Prison filed a federal lawsuit this week against Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the warden and 14 other deputies, saying they were responsible for a traumatic brain injury caused by another inmate by ignoring his pleas for help. The lawsuit says Raymond Knight, 32, was...
theadvocate.com
Jeff Duncan: The Honey Badger does care, and his helping hand is making a difference in New Orleans
On a Tuesday night in early December, Tyrann Mathieu visited the Son of a Saint Center in Mid-City for a special occasion. Inside the renovated icehouse that Son of Saint now calls home, 10 families gathered for what they thought was a holiday dinner in the center’s dining hall.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts man in Metairie drive-by shooting that left one dead
A Jefferson Parish jury has convicted a defendant accused of fatally shooting a man during a car chase down a busy street in Metairie. Edward Lopez, 29, of Metairie, was found guilty Dec. 14 of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Jesus Fructuoso, 35, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
Tigers add St Aug’s Adams to 2023 signing class
St Aug offensive tackle, Tyree Adams, 6-6, 282 pounds, signed with LSU Wednesday morning. Adams was an all-district 9-5A selection, and is rated a four-star prospect.
NOLA.com
Man wanted for robbing elderly woman in New Orleans arrested at Slidell motel
A man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in New Orleans has been taken into custody, Slidell Police said Friday. Shampain Poole, 22, was found at a motel where he was taken into custody and booked as a fugitive in the Slidell jail. He is awaiting extradition to New Orleans to face charges.
Three Karr Cougars – Bax, Richard, Spincer – sign to play college football
Three student-athletes from Edna Karr High School inked their athletic and academic commitments on Wednesday for National Signing Day.
WDSU
Deadline missed, teen accused of paralyzing a man may not be tried as an adult
NEW ORLEANS — A teen accused of paralyzing a man during an armed robbery in New Orleans may not be tried as an adult as the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office previously wanted. The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office confirmed that they were planning to try Cruz Matute as...
fox8live.com
Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to St. Helena murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to a St. Helena Parish murder, were arrested in Pearl River, according to the St. Tammany sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that Sidney Banks, 25, was arrested at his place of employment after detectives learned that he was wanted by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to second-degree murder and another count of attempted criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.
wbrz.com
Woman found guilty of poisoning boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
BATON ROUGE - Meshell Hale, the woman accused of poisoning two men, was found guilty of second-degree murder for one of their deaths and has been sentenced to life in prison. Hale was found guilty of second-degree murder for the 2015 death of Damian Skipper, her then-boyfriend. Hale was accused...
NOLA.com
New Orleans' second homicide in an hour reported in Central City
One man was shot dead and another was wounded Thursday night in Central City, in New Orleans' second homicide in less than an hour. Police said they were summoned at 8:04 p.m. to the 2700 block of Martin L. King Boulevard, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared one victim dead on scene and took the other to a hospital. He was stable as of 9:37 p.m., authorities said.
fox8live.com
New Orleans musician Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington dies one day after 79th birthday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Walter “Wolfman” Washington, a revered New Orleans singer and guitarist, died Thurs., Dec. 22, according to a post from Galactic Records. Washington celebrated his 79th birthday on Dec. 21. One of Washington’s managers says the musician was under hospice care battling cancer. Often...
NOLA.com
Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others
Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts New Orleans man of robbing woman and killing her brother
James Jefferson robbed a New Orleans woman, then killed her brother less than a month later, shooting the 30-year-old man in the back outside his Algiers apartment, a jury has decided. The Orleans Parish jury convicted Jefferson, 34, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Devin Weaver of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced to 168 months in prison for carjacking, brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence was handed down on December 14, 2022, and resulted from a two-day trial that ended in Weaver’s conviction on all counts. The investigation into Weaver’s crimes was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program designed to reduce violent crime and gun violence in communities.
NOLA.com
Edna Karr DE Jonathan Bax is ready to go 'where his feet are going to be'
It was a difficult summer for Karr defensive end Jonathan Bax as he wrestled with his choices for a college future. But those anxious moments of uncertainty gave way to celebration on Wednesday as Bax and Karr two teammates made their college selections on early National Signing Day. Bax, a...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
Double shootings, double deaths, hour apart
Cold weather doesn’t keep the killing from happening in New Orleans. NOPD reports there were two murders about an hour apart from each other in separate districts.
wgno.com
One year later, Bywater murder remains unsolved
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On December 21, 2021, the roommate of 26-year-old Taylor Jones found her stabbed to death inside their Bywater apartment in the 700 block of Lesseps Street. One year later, the case remains unsolved. It’s the latest mystery to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
Comments / 19