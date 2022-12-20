Read full article on original website
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
Two warming centers to open in Galveston ahead of arctic blast
GALVESTON, Texas - Two warming centers in Galveston will open ahead of the arctic blast coming to southeast Texas. The McGuire Dent Recreation Center on 2222 28th Street in Galveston will be open on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. The facility has a backup generator and will remain open until noon on Saturday, or as necessary. The city of Galveston asks folks to bring their own snacks, as no food will be served.
Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad
I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!
The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
Check current boil water notices across Houston area
KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
Black Girl Tamales: Where South of the Border Meets Soul Food
What happens when a Black girl reimages a tamale? Magic. A tamale is traditional Mexican food made with masa and filled with meat (chicken, beef or pork), vegetables or beans and cheese. It is wrapped in a corn husk and then steamed. If you’ve never tried one before, we have a fascinating story that will change that.
Water main breaks cause icy roads in two areas of Houston
The flooded roads quickly froze over in frigid conditions.
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
Arctic blast 2022: Houston and Harris County officials prepare residents for extreme weather
From discussions of the power grid to power monoxide concerns, county and city leaders addressed how to prepare and whether or not to have faucets dripping.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
‘You make our jobs worthwhile’: Burn survivor inspires LEOs while serving as an officer for a day
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — For 19-year-old Zaid Garcia, becoming a police officer has been a lifelong dream since he was 10 years old, but he always felt his dream might be out of reach. “I told her, ‘Mom, I think I can do it,’” Garcia told KPRC News. “To...
Man sitting by fire believed to have burned to death in 'tragic accident' in Houston
HOUSTON - A man sitting by a fire in a vacant lot in Houston is believed to have burned to death in a "tragic accident," police say. The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m. Friday when temperatures were below freezing. Officers and HFD responded to the 2700 block of Scott...
Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip
HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
To drip or not to drip those faucets? That is the question, Houston area. Here’s what we know from Harris County, Houston officials
HOUSTON – It’s not quite the Shakespeare line, but it’s the proverbial question on many Houston-area residents’ minds as the freeze heads toward our area. So should you drip or not drip your faucets? This is what we know. To trickle or not trickle? This is...
Arctic blast: Who should and shouldn't drip their faucets during the Houston freeze?
The City of Houston is asking residents not to drip their faucets to prevent water pressure from falling. But the county suggests trickling water overnight.
