Galveston, TX

fox26houston.com

Two warming centers to open in Galveston ahead of arctic blast

GALVESTON, Texas - Two warming centers in Galveston will open ahead of the arctic blast coming to southeast Texas. The McGuire Dent Recreation Center on 2222 28th Street in Galveston will be open on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. The facility has a backup generator and will remain open until noon on Saturday, or as necessary. The city of Galveston asks folks to bring their own snacks, as no food will be served.
GALVESTON, TX
B93

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Houston family is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!

The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Check current boil water notices across Houston area

KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip

HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
HOUSTON, TX

