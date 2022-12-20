ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, VT

sevendaysvt

Obituary: Gloria Jean Abatiell, 1932-2022

Gloria Jean (Pratico) Abatiell, 90, of Rutland, Vt., died peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her five children, their spouses and many grandchildren. Gloria was born on February 17, 1932, in Rutland, Vt., to Natale and Catherine (Fucci) Pratico, who immigrated to Rutland...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping a close eye on the mean one. Officers are playing the part of the Grinch, and have been flooding their Facebook page with pictures and videos for the last month.
HINESBURG, VT
mynbc5.com

Hannukah car parade lights up streets of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The annual Hanukkah Car Parade took place earlier this evening, marking the third year of the event. Families decked out their cars while celebrating the meaning of the holiday. Children got to enjoy lots of glow sticks, light up menorahs, and, coolest of all, they got...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Workers pour concrete for CityPlace ‘pit’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues to progress on Burlington’s CityPlace since the long-anticipated project finally got underway last month. Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit,” a gaping hole in the heart of downtown that came to symbolize the dysfunction in the long-stalled project.
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Home tour of the week: a stunning single floor home in Essex with three bedrooms

This charming three bedroom home in Essex has hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms and a spectacular sun room with lots of windows. The living room includes a gas fireplace. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $350,000. Square Feet: 1,152. HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, hardwood floors, sunroom. Listed by...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont family reunited with dog after devastating fire

MORRISTOWN, Vt. — A Vermont family reunited with their dog after their dog was missing for 25 days. Back in November, Jessica Harden was home in Morristown with her newborn when she heard someone banging on her door in the middle of the night. When she opened the door, she saw flames. Everyone got out safely but their dog, Bailey got scared and took off.
MORRISTOWN, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Thomas Farrell, 1987-2022

Thomas Farrell, 35, succumbed to his battle with addiction at home in Asheville, N.C., on Wednesday, December 21. He was born to Mary Turnbaugh and Tom Farrell Sr. on April 5, 1987, in Burlington, Vt. He graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 2005 and attended the University of...
BURLINGTON, VT
pallspera.com

44 Stagecoach Road Morristown, VT

This 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on December 20th 2022 with a list price $2,200,000. Greetings and Welcome to “THE FARM” located at 44 Stagecoach Road. A stunning property that has 29 acres, A beautiful home with a long breezeway that is lined with a slate walkway that leads you into the most interesting barn.The barn in yesteryear appears to have been a theater, The wire that ran across the barn that held the drapes is still there! The second section of the barn has 7 rooms that were used as dressing rooms, and the back of the barn has ample storage. Spending time at this property I noticed there were Berries, Grapes, and a fruit tree. The massive lawn located on this property leads to a carriage house, And a field that could become part of your outdoor living space, or perhaps animals? Perhaps you would like to explore the woods, If you continue through them it leads to a river which property line is located. This property has so much character, and history that maybe you would be interested in owning.
MORRISTOWN, VT
WCAX

Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Robert Diaco, 1957-2022

Robert Diaco, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, died at the University of Vermont Medical Center on December 20, 2022, with family members at his bedside. Bob was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in Massapequa on Long Island. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Lycoming College in Pennsylvania and studied plant and animal virology at Iowa State University, where he received his master’s and PhD.
UNDERHILL, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Stella Robak Bukanc, 1943-2022

Stella Robak Bukanc passed away on the morning of December 4, 2022. She was diagnosed with stage IV cervical cancer 11 months ago, one month after her husband, Michael Bukanc, suffered a traumatic brain injury while giving a talk to middle school students about his experiences surviving the Holocaust. Stella is also survived by her two daughters, Kat and Rachel Bukanc. Although this has been a very difficult time for the Bukanc family and for close friends of the family, they experienced a true gift when Kat moved back to Vermont to live with and care for both of her parents. Rachel and her husband, Cory Campbell, also spent time over the year sharing caregiving duties. This is a testament to Stella, who valued family and community and took care of her own ailing mother at home as she suffered from Alzheimer's.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Richmond business trials first-of-its-kind e-bucket loader

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont continues to be a testing ground for electric vehicle technology -- from cars, trucks, and planes -- to now, heavy equipment. A Richmond company is the proud owner of North America’s first Volvo electric bucket loader. Over the last month, Cleary Stone in Richmond...
RICHMOND, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Tax Sale Town of Colchester

The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Colchester in the County of Chittenden are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such Town, to wit:. Property...
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

City of Burlington

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance in Relation to BURLINGTON CODE OF ORDINANCES-Abatement and Rehabilitation of Vacant Buildings and Dangerous StructuresCity of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation to Chapter 9, Cemeteries—Section 50, Updating Charges for Perpetual Care. ORDINANCE 7.05. Sponsor: Councilor...
BURLINGTON, VT
cottagesgardens.com

Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet

Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

