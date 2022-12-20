This 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on December 20th 2022 with a list price $2,200,000. Greetings and Welcome to “THE FARM” located at 44 Stagecoach Road. A stunning property that has 29 acres, A beautiful home with a long breezeway that is lined with a slate walkway that leads you into the most interesting barn.The barn in yesteryear appears to have been a theater, The wire that ran across the barn that held the drapes is still there! The second section of the barn has 7 rooms that were used as dressing rooms, and the back of the barn has ample storage. Spending time at this property I noticed there were Berries, Grapes, and a fruit tree. The massive lawn located on this property leads to a carriage house, And a field that could become part of your outdoor living space, or perhaps animals? Perhaps you would like to explore the woods, If you continue through them it leads to a river which property line is located. This property has so much character, and history that maybe you would be interested in owning.

MORRISTOWN, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO