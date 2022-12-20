Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Winter Storm Watch for Southeast Iowa
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Southeast Iowa. The watch begins Wednesday night and will remain in effect through late Friday night. Blizzard conditions are possible with winds that could gust as high as 55 mph. Extreme cold wind chills will also be possible. Travel could be very difficult, with widespread blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage and potential power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Weather Travel Update
According to the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities, blizzard conditions are expected across Southeast Iowa, affecting travel. Whiteout blizzard conditions are possible through Saturday morning with wind gusts of 40-50 MPH. Temperatures will drop rapidly after the snow ends. Travel, especially in rural areas, is expected to become difficult, if not impossible. Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero are expected through Saturday morning. If you must travel, make your vehicle weather ready. Prepare a safety kit with cold weather gear and all of the essentials that you may need to deal with the storm. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
Comments / 0