Christmas Weekend
(Christmas falls on Sunday this year)....For most it is a three day weekend. For others, it is a four day weekend. Imperial Irrigation District will be celebrating a 3 day weekend, with their offices closed on Monday. For the County, however, it is a 4 day weekend. Their offices and departments will be closed Friday and Monday., except for emergency services such as the Sheriff's and Fire Departments. Contact your city individual City to see which days they are celebrating. The California Highway Patrol goes into their Maximum Enforcement at 6 Friday evening. It will continue until just before midnight Monday. Maximum Enforcement is the CHP Holiday enforcement period in which as many officers are assigned to patrol the roadways as possible. It is an attempt to reduce serious injuries and keep the roadways as safe as possible.
Catalytic Convertor Taken
There was another report of a catalytic convertor stolen in El Centro. Police were called at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday by an employee of the Salvation Army that the equipment was taken from a Ford F-350 truck that had been parked in the area of 5th and Park in El Centro. Catalytic convertors are worth from $50 to $100 on the scrap market but cost as much as $2,000 to replace.
LaBrucherie Road Set to Reopen
The City of Imperial says that LaBrucherie Road is about to reopen. The City says that the project, that started in late August and caused the closure of the road between Treshilll and Aten Roads, will be completed by Friday, December 30, 2022. The original estimated end date was late November. The work includes a wider asphalt roadway, additional street lights, storm drain system, new concrete curb and gutters and sidewalks and several other improvements.
Two Men Assaulted and Robbed
El Centro Police are investigating a robbery at the Imperial Valley Mall. Officers were notified that two men were assaulted and robbed near the Cinemark Theater at the mall at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Reports indicate that the two were accosted by two men who took a gold chain valued at $1,200 from a 22-year-old man and then struck his 23-year-old companion. The suspects are described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing light colored jeans, white shoes and a beanie cap. The man was said to be about 5'8' and 150 pounds. The other suspect is a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing a brown hoodie. He was described as having a ponytail in a bun. The suspects were last seen leaving the mall parking lot in a dark grey vehicle, possibly a Mustang.
Another Deadly Overdose
A 50-year-old man died of an apparent drug overdose Tuesday. Police and paramedics responded to a residence on North 8th Street in El Centro at about 1:22 p.m. and found the man unresponsive. Shortly after he was pronounced dead. The Imperial County Coroner's Office and El Centro Police are investigating the incident.
Remote Court Appearances
(Imperial County Superior Court to offer remote appearance services).....It starts in the New Year. Beginning January 3rd, the County Superior Court will provide remote appearance services in civil case types. It will expand the previous remote appearance services already being offered for traffic and criminal. Registration for remote appearance can be done at the Court's website. The Court;s remote appearance fee will be $25. There are no remote appearance fees for criminal, traffic, juvenile, restraining orders, any party with a fee waiver, or in any case where filing fees are not required.
