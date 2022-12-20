(Christmas falls on Sunday this year)....For most it is a three day weekend. For others, it is a four day weekend. Imperial Irrigation District will be celebrating a 3 day weekend, with their offices closed on Monday. For the County, however, it is a 4 day weekend. Their offices and departments will be closed Friday and Monday., except for emergency services such as the Sheriff's and Fire Departments. Contact your city individual City to see which days they are celebrating. The California Highway Patrol goes into their Maximum Enforcement at 6 Friday evening. It will continue until just before midnight Monday. Maximum Enforcement is the CHP Holiday enforcement period in which as many officers are assigned to patrol the roadways as possible. It is an attempt to reduce serious injuries and keep the roadways as safe as possible.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO