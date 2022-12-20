Read full article on original website
The Kia Stinger Tribute Edition Marks The End Of The Model's Production Run
When the Kia Stinger was launched in 2017, it was to be positioned as a sporty top model against the BMW 4 Series. And the basic ingredients sounded promising. The grand tourer not only had rear-wheel drive and plenty of power under the long hood, but also a chassis that was fine-tuned by former BMW M development boss Albert Biermann. Many tests and driving reports therefore repeatedly attested to the Stinger's great driving dynamics potential, but sales success nevertheless largely failed to materialize. After many rumors about the approaching end of Kia's top model, its end now seems sealed. To send the model off with some fanfare, Kia announced a final Tribute Edition to celebrate model's notable mark on the brand's history.
Ford's Upcoming VW ID.4-Based Electric SUV Shows Its Face Before 2023 Debut
Remember the Ford Fiesta? That car's entering automotive heaven soon as it'll cease to exist after the 2023 model year. But then you might ask, didn't the Fiesta already disappear in 2018? Well, that's only for North America - it soldiered on elsewhere. This time thought, it'll be gone for good after nearly 50 years in production. So, what does that have to do with Ford's upcoming electric vehicle that's shown here? Well, as Ford realigns its resources to make EVs, the Cologne, Germany production line where the Fiesta is made will soon produce this upcoming European-centric electric crossover.
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
10 Ways The R36 Nissan GT-R EV Will Shake-up The Electric Sports Car Segment
For as long as we can remember, the GT-R nameplate has been that of a homologation-special monster, powered by a potent, inline-six engine. We know that the upcoming, seventh-generation Nissan GT-R is going to be a hybrid, and there are already talks about a fully-electric model. While it is not expected to arrive before 2026, the prospect of that got us thinking about what it would look like and be like, and here are 10 ways an all-electric R36 Nissan GT-R could be a game-changer in the sports car segment.
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
Late Fast & Furious star’s car sells for over $600,000 at auction
A rare sports car that previously belonged to late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker has sold for over $600,000 at auction.
The $300K Cadillac Celestiq Is Already Booked for Almost Two Years
CadillacIt was unclear at first if ultra-luxury buyers would be interested in Cadillac's EV, but it seems like they definitely are.
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
Charging an electric car isn't as simple as pumping gas. Here's what to know.
There are three different types of EV chargers, with varying speeds from overnight to just a few minutes. Knowing which to look for is important.
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
The Fastest American Cars Ever Produced
While most people might automatically assume some of the fastest cars ever made are from Europe or Japan, that simply isn't the case because you've got some pretty serious speed machines conceived right here in America. This list is comprised of cars from both mainstream automakers and boutique manufacturers who produce just a handful of super-exotics per year.
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
