Man fatally shot during altercation outside northeast Houston convenience store, police say
Authorities said the suspect took off and are talking to witnesses and looking at surveillance video to learn more information.
Man accused of stealing PS5 in armed robbery during meetup outside League City PD station
The suspect agreed to meet the 19-year-old victim outside a police station, but even that didn't prevent the robbery. Police are still looking for a second suspect accused of pointing a gun.
cw39.com
Man arrested in Aldine area accused of making a terroristic threat
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have a man in custody Friday morning accused of threatening to kill someone. Kelly Cook, 41, was arrested and accused of the crime on Wednesday. According to Constable Mark Herman’s office, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to the 15200 block...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in face after argument with suspect, police say
HOUSTON - Police arrived at a local hospital and found a man shot in the face for unknown reasons. The incident happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Atascocita Meadows on Houston's far Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, some sort of disturbance happened at a residence where an...
cw39.com
Suspect in woman’s death at a Montrose bar turns himself in to police
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is now charged with murdering a woman at a Montrose bar on Sunday night. Brandon McKinney turned himself into police Wednesday afternoon. The 31-year-old is now charged with murder for the death of a 29-year-old woman at The Oak Bar and Grill at 2327 Grant Street around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Houston police investigating death of man in Third Ward fire
The man was possibly intoxicated so his friend put him in a wheelchair and set up a fire so he could keep warm, Houston police said.
Click2Houston.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston
HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Teen found dead in motel room, police find man’s body in abandoned store, man gets only 90 days for ex’s death
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Deputies releasing more details in an ongoing murder investigation of a 16-year-old boy who was found dead in a motel room. Tyrone Fiamahn was found dead on Monday night from gunshot wounds...
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Click2Houston.com
Homeless man dies after falling into fire pit while trying to stay warm in Houston’s Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – A man has died after falling into a fire pit while trying to stay warm in Houston’s Third Ward Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to a death investigation in the 2700 block of Scott Street around 2:45 a.m. Officers said when...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks the Public Help in Identifying the Deceased Individual
Announcement Date: 12/21/2022 Date of Death/Recovery: 8/2/2022. IFS Case Number: ML22-3275 Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1024596-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/95762. Recovery Location: HWY 225 East, Pasadena, TX 77503. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male Height:. 65-71 inches Age: 50-70yo Race: White. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. Healed fracture of the nasal bones...
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police
HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while trying to catch bus in northwest Houston, police say
According to police, the woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street in a hurry to catch another one when she was hit.
cw39.com
Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been left dead in the room for several days.
League City officers go after game console robber but lose him on Bay Area Boulevard, police say
Nope, a transaction with police officers nearby didn't stop a robber from committing a crime on Tuesday.
jacksonconews.com
More details about two vehicle fatality
A two vehicle accident which occurred at Hwy 172 and CR 482. on Wednesday, December 21, resulted in two fatalities. “A 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Ler Kler Htoo, 19, of Houston, was headed north and crossed into the southbound lane where it struck a 2000 F150 driven by James Allan Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort, head on,” DPS Spokesman Sgt, Ruben San Miguel said. “The truck caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.”
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road. Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her...
