Michigan prisoner accused of murdering cellmate, stabbing another man 8 times during breakfast

Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
Flint mother charged after son shoots himself in hand with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – The mother of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun earlier this year has been charged with child abuse. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, on Dec. 3 was arraigned on single counts of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.
The Oakland Press
Case advances against woman charged with bank robbery
The case against a woman facing charges of armed robbery and bank robbery in Troy has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 52-4 District Judge Maureen McGinnis bound over the case against Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Scott-Musa is accused of passing a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on John R Road in September, stating she had a bomb in the backpack she was wearing. The teller alerted the bank manager and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, police said.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
texasbreaking.com
Hell in Cell: Macomb County Inmate Accused of Tying, Strangling, Stabbing Cellmate
Macomb, Michigan: An inmate who is serving about 44 years might stay longer which could amount to a life sentence. The prison bosses discovered that he killed his cellmate and attack another while at breakfast, reported Fox2. The accused is Michael Ketchum, 44, who got charged due to slaying his...
Michigan man accused of torturing ex-girlfriend’s Yorkie to stand trial
DETROIT – A Michigan man will stand trial for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, stealing her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, torturing the dog and then leaving it outside in a bucket, authorities said. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is prosecuting the case under a state law that...
5 dogs rescued from Flint abuser recovering in foster homes, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Five dogs seized from a Flint home where a man had left them in deplorable conditions are now in foster homes, recovering from injuries sustained prior to their rescue, according to the Genesee County Sheriff. The five dogs in homes were among seven taken from the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man pretends to be police officer, shoots restaurant owner, police say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after he pretended to be a police officer at a red light and then shot a restaurant owner he had followed into the parking lot of his own business, authorities said. Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14 to a...
The Oakland Press
Trial delayed for former deputy who allegedly shot pregnant teenager
Trial is again rescheduled for a former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy who lost his job and was charged with a crime after reportedly shooting a pregnant teenager during a traffic stop. Christopher Cadotte is charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death for...
Flint man convicted of killing security guard over decade ago due new sentence, Michigan Supreme Court rules
LANSING, MI – One of the two men charged in the August 2010 shooting death of a security guard outside River Village Apartments near downtown Flint will be resentenced following an order by the Michigan Supreme Court. Kenya Ali Hyatt, 29, is currently serving life in prison without the...
Detroit man charged for impersonating a police officer, non-fatal shooting
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Detroit.
Michigan man allegedly kidnapped woman after motel fight, forced her to ingest narcotics
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is accused of assaulting a woman before forcing her to ingest narcotics while police pursued him. Jerry Thompson, 41, of Macomb County has been charged with kidnapping, resisting and obstructing, assault and battery and third degree fleeing and eluding. It is alleged...
Detroit man receives prison sentence for high-speed crash that killed 2 teens
PONTIAC, MI -- A 19-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Monday for his role in a fatal high-speed chase that claimed the lives of two teenagers who were riding with him. According to the Associated Press, Ramone Hampton will spend at least 43 months...
Charges dropped against man accused of fatal shooting at Flint party
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County judge has dismissed the case against a man accused in a fatal shooting at a large party in Flint back in November 2020. Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly on Thursday, Dec. 15, dismissed charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm against Anthony Lee King Jr.
fox2detroit.com
Man's bond set at $5 million after Inkster murder
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is being held on a $5 million cash bond after a fatal shooting over the weekend in Inkster. Wilson Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with instant to murder, and five counts of felony murder. According to...
Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting outside Flint club
FLINT, MI – A man charged in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man outside a Flint club has been sentenced. Christopher Lee Bell, 34, appeared before Judge Mark W. Latchana Monday, Dec. 19, where he was sentenced to 24 months probation and time served on charges of receiving and concealing $20,000 or more in stolen property and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
Detroit News
1 in custody in Monday shooting at Detroit police precinct
A person is in custody in connection with the non-fatal Monday shooting at a Detroit police precinct on the city's east side, officials said. They made the announcement Wednesday in a tweet. On Monday, officials said a woman was wanted for the shooting. She allegedly opened fire on a man...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in 30s, man in 20s found dead inside Inkster home, police say
INKSTER, Mich. – Two men were found dead Wednesday inside an Inkster home, police said. Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 21) to a home in the 3600 block of Williams Street. Inkster police Chief Bill Ratliff said a family member went to the home after not...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Parents threaten kids with gun; man dies while driving; woman shoots gun in house: Port Huron police blotter, Nov. 1-9
The Port Huron Police Department investigated 22 crimes of “an unusual or serious nature” in November, according to City Manager James Freed in his monthly administrative report to Mayor Pauline Repp and the city council. Here is a sample of crimes that occurred Nov. 1-9. Child abuse with...
WNEM
Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A grieving family has lived 889 days without their loved one, the victim of what prosecutors call a senseless murder. Denzel Williams-Boyd, 20, learned on Dec. 19 how long he’ll spend behind bars for killing Martina Martinez over $10 in gas money on July 13, 2020.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
