Jackson Citizen Patriot

The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard about half done. Here’s additional snow left to fall

This snowstorm will have spokes of snowfall rotate through Lower Michigan over the next two days. Here’s a look at how much additional snow should fall. First off, I’m seeing something very interesting, and the models are picking up on it now, too. This is a closed-off low pressure system now just to our northeast. The upper-air flow is actually still flowing back to the northwest, dragging Atlantic moisture toward Lake Superior. This energy is then expected to swing down across Lower Michigan tonight and Saturday. This energy will stimulate the lake-effect snow and make it heavy. It should also bring patches of occasional snow spurts into eastern Lower Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite

In addition to the blizzard conditions that have shut down some state highways, this storm system carried bitterly cold Arctic air into Michigan. These dangerously cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills are expected to continue into Christmas and then early next week. Wind chills are so cold that people can suffer frostbite injuries within minutes to exposed skin, the National Weather Service is warning people.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across …. Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. Saturday, blizzard conditions are expected to continue, before letting up during the evening. Temperatures will remain low. (Dec. 23, 2022) Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Tracking power outages during winter storm

Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan

Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

National Weather Service: ‘Travel will deteriorate rapidly Thursday evening, become dangerous quickly’

UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. The countdown to this week’s large-scale storm is nearing go-time. The Blizzard Warnings across Michigan have been expanded, and authorities and National Weather Service officials have intensified their efforts to warn motorists to stay off the roads during the dangerous travel portion of this storm, which kicks in later today.
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard conditions continue into early Saturday morning

Blowing and drifting snow continues to be the biggest issue tonight. The strongest wind gusts are expected through this evening and at times will be around 40 MPH. This has been creating serious whiteout conditions and areas with almost no visibility. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds have caused wind chills to be at -30 or even lower, which can lead frostbite to form in around 30 minutes.
INDIANA STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Massive 20-foot storm seiche forecast to roll across Lake Erie

DETROIT - We’re used to big storms over the Great Lakes producing some big waves, but a phenomenon is forecast to happen in Lake Erie during this current storm that is going to look like a huge, rolling section of water. It’s called a seiche (pronounced say-sh) and it’s kind of like if you tipped a nearly-full bathtub of water and sent ripples rolling from one end to the other.
BUFFALO, NY
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
