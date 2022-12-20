Read full article on original website
Pre-Christmas Blizzard about half done. Here’s additional snow left to fall
This snowstorm will have spokes of snowfall rotate through Lower Michigan over the next two days. Here’s a look at how much additional snow should fall. First off, I’m seeing something very interesting, and the models are picking up on it now, too. This is a closed-off low pressure system now just to our northeast. The upper-air flow is actually still flowing back to the northwest, dragging Atlantic moisture toward Lake Superior. This energy is then expected to swing down across Lower Michigan tonight and Saturday. This energy will stimulate the lake-effect snow and make it heavy. It should also bring patches of occasional snow spurts into eastern Lower Michigan.
Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite
In addition to the blizzard conditions that have shut down some state highways, this storm system carried bitterly cold Arctic air into Michigan. These dangerously cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills are expected to continue into Christmas and then early next week. Wind chills are so cold that people can suffer frostbite injuries within minutes to exposed skin, the National Weather Service is warning people.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard update: Where are official blizzard conditions, wind forecast
The Blizzard Warning continues in effect for the western counties and northern counties of Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at where the observations verify it’s officially a blizzard. The official definition of a blizzard is based on a combination of low visibility and strong wind gusts. A blizzard...
WZZM 13
13 Weather 9 PM Update: Roads Close From Blizzard Conditions!
We are continuing to watch Blizzard conditions in West Michigan as roads continue to close. Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Kirk Montgomery have the latest!
WOOD
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across …. Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. Saturday, blizzard conditions are expected to continue, before letting up during the evening. Temperatures will remain low. (Dec. 23, 2022) Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from...
How To Keep Your Pipes From Bursting During Upcoming Michigan Winter Storm
West Michigan is going to be under it's first Blizzard warning since the Groundhog's Day Blizzard in 2011. While longtime residents know this could mean freezing temperatures, snow banks piling up high, and strong winds. And that combination can mean hazards of all kinds, including power outages. While losing power...
WOOD
Tracking power outages during winter storm
Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
MDOT prepared to work around-the-clock to clear the roads this holiday weekend
The Christmas weekend is near, but unfortunately so is a trifecta of snow, rain and heavy winds that may restrict your travel plans. If you intend to travel in Michigan and have yet to hit the road as of Thursday, you risk running into a large-scale winter storm that’s already prompted the National Weather Service to issue Blizzard Warnings for portions of the state.
Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan
Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
National Weather Service: ‘Travel will deteriorate rapidly Thursday evening, become dangerous quickly’
UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. The countdown to this week’s large-scale storm is nearing go-time. The Blizzard Warnings across Michigan have been expanded, and authorities and National Weather Service officials have intensified their efforts to warn motorists to stay off the roads during the dangerous travel portion of this storm, which kicks in later today.
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard conditions continue into early Saturday morning
Blowing and drifting snow continues to be the biggest issue tonight. The strongest wind gusts are expected through this evening and at times will be around 40 MPH. This has been creating serious whiteout conditions and areas with almost no visibility. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds have caused wind chills to be at -30 or even lower, which can lead frostbite to form in around 30 minutes.
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
Massive 20-foot storm seiche forecast to roll across Lake Erie
DETROIT - We’re used to big storms over the Great Lakes producing some big waves, but a phenomenon is forecast to happen in Lake Erie during this current storm that is going to look like a huge, rolling section of water. It’s called a seiche (pronounced say-sh) and it’s kind of like if you tipped a nearly-full bathtub of water and sent ripples rolling from one end to the other.
WZZM 13
13 Weather - 8 PM Update: Conditions Worsen In West Michigan
Winter Conditions are setting in around West Michigan, as we prepare for an eventual blizzard. Join Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Kirk with the latest!
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
Plow Tracker: check snow removal in your area, see road conditions with in-plow cameras
Ready to see what the road conditions are near your home, or find out what areas snowplows are clearing? The Michigan Department of Transportation’s MiDrive map will give you a good idea of those details and more - including traffic speeds and accident locations. This online transportation mapping system...
Day-by-day storm guide: Possible blizzard, 50 mph wind gusts, below-zero wind chills
The massive winter storm set to smack Michigan in the days before Christmas is packing so many potentially dangerous conditions that the forecast from Thursday night into Saturday looks like an unwieldy mess. Possible blizzard conditions. Snow squalls causing white-out conditions. Flash-freezes that turn highways into skating rinks. Storm-force winds...
Widespread blizzard conditions likely Friday, dangerous travel, National Weather Service says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - At the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids, confidence among its meteorologists is increasing that dangerous blizzard conditions will develop Friday, with accumulating snow being whipped around by wind gusts potentially topping 50 mph. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa talked to NWS staff this week about...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid winter storm: 4K in the dark on Dec. 23, 2022
DETROIT – A winter storm has reached Southeast Michigan on Friday, and strong winds could cause power outages. On Friday, Dec. 23, winds will blow at 24-40 mph and will gust to 50-60 mph at times. Such winds can affect power lines, and can knock tree limbs down onto power lines.
