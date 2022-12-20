Blowing and drifting snow continues to be the biggest issue tonight. The strongest wind gusts are expected through this evening and at times will be around 40 MPH. This has been creating serious whiteout conditions and areas with almost no visibility. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds have caused wind chills to be at -30 or even lower, which can lead frostbite to form in around 30 minutes.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO