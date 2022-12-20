Read full article on original website
Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL
A well-known former coach wants another swing of the bat in the NFL. Ex-Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis appeared this week on the podcast of ESPN’s Adam Schefter and said that he would like to coach again in the league. “I really do have the drive, have the fire, the energy to do it,”... The post Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What to Make Of Chiefs’ Friday Roster Moves
Kansas City shuffled some pieces around in advance of Saturday’s game against Seattle.
NFL announces results of DeVante Parker concussion investigation
The NFL on Friday announced the results of their investigation into the concussion protocol surrounding DeVante Parker. Parker suffered a concussion during his New England Patriots’ Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. There was an investigation because it seemed like the next play in the game was about to take place while Parker was... The post NFL announces results of DeVante Parker concussion investigation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kliff Kingsbury May Resign After Season
The Arizona Cardinals may need to find a new coach, as Kliff Kingsbury could potentially step down after this season. Plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans have been calling for the organization to see fresh blood at key places such as general manager and head coach. They just might get their...
Jets Coach Suspended For Violating NFL Gambling Policy
One of New York's coaches has been suspended for a minimum of one year for gambling
Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call
Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WATCH: Richard Sherman is gifted an elf that says Russell Wilson's famous phrase
The crew knew exactly what they were doing when they gave Richard Sherman that elf
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
Fields Pro Bowl snub talk sign of how things have changed
Three months ago, the thought of Bears quarterback Justin Fields being one of the biggest 2023 Pro Bowl snubs might have seemed outlandish. A fairytale dreamt up by a fan base that has only had two Pro Bowl quarterbacks since 1967. Fields was dreadful in the Bears' Week 3 win...
Bears release lengthy injury report ahead of Bills game
The Bears could once again be seriously short handed on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve this Saturday. Following Thursday’s practice, the last practice this week before the game, the team ruled out wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and listed wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins as doubtful to play.
Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor go to season-ending IR
The Bears lost two starting cornerbacks for the rest of the season in one fell swoop on Friday. The team placed both Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor on IR, ending their 2022 campaigns. Johnson had battled through an abdominal injury for parts of the season, then injured his ring finger...
Justin Fields is a 'tremendous athlete,' says new Cub Dansby Swanson
Bears quarterback Justin Fields may have gotten snubbed in this year's Pro Bowl, but he was easily one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL. His ability on the field even caught the attention of new Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. "A tremendous athlete," Swanson said on...
Miller's glowing praise of Fields shows where Bears' QB is headed
Von Miller has made a career out of making life hard for the NFL's best quarterbacks on Sunday. The veteran edge rusher played alongside Peyton Manning, has bested Tom Brady in multiple playoff games, and dismantled NFL MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers en route to Super Bowl 50 MVP honors.
Who is the best NFL running back in history?
Before the NFL became a passing league, football was ruled by premier running backs. Jim Brown shined in the early years of the NFL before handing the torch off to stars like Gale Sayers and the late Franco Harris. Walter Payton and Barry Sanders took over soon after and set a path for the top-tier runners of the 21st century.
Fields' mesmerizing runs continue to leave OC Getsy in awe
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Almost every Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields does something that mesmerizes the masses watching. His latest “holy s—t” moment took place Sunday in the Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Facing a second-and-27, Fields dropped back and immediately felt pressure from Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick on the right side. Fields stepped up and then shook off Reddick before taking off. The second-year quarterback shook linebacker T.J. Edwards and then weaved his way down to the Eagles’ 9-yard line.
Packers film room: Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson show different skill sets vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers ran an efficient offense in their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and some of that is a credit to getting Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson back in the lineup. The two rookie receivers haven’t gotten much field time together this season, but they combined for nine catches totaling 101 yards against the Rams. Moving forward, the Packers offense should be able to play to its potential for the final three games.
When is the Super Bowl in 2023?
Playoff-bound NFL teams and those still in postseason contention are hoping their season ends in Arizona. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home of the Arizona Cardinals, is the site of Super Bowl 57. With the Cardinals already eliminated from the playoff race, the Super Bowl will be the lone postseason game held at State Farm Stadium.
Bears make extra preparations for bitter cold this week
The Bears are no strangers to playing in wild and wacky weather. In fact, they started the year in one of the craziest climates of the season when a deluge hit Soldier Field in the fourth quarter of the 49ers game. “It was a wrap from there,” Matt Eberflus said...
NFL Mock Draft: Will Anderson projects for Bears at No. 2
Bowl season is upon us and with it presents another opportunity for potential prospects to improve their draftability. Ironically, there will be players who withdraw from post-season bowl competition while hoping to improve their draft positioning. Avoiding injury and focusing on training for the NFL combine are among the top reasons why more prominent collegians decide to not play in post season games year after year.
NFL Week 16 picks ATS: Bengals beat Patriots, Jaguars defeat Jets
The NFL playoff races in both conferences are intensifying entering a pivotal Week 16. There are 10 teams (six in the AFC and three in the NFC) that trail a playoff spot by two games or fewer. This week's schedule is loaded with matchups between teams in a playoff spot...
