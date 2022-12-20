Video shows crews saving driver from burning vehicle on Rt. 50 in Annapolis

Fire crews and a police officer were captured on video making a dramatic rescue of a driver trapped in a burning vehicle on Route 50 near the I-97 on-ramp in Annapolis.

Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Ranck responded to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19, where he saw the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said their crew was headed to Anne Arundel Medical Center when they came across the crash.

Their ambulance camera, along with Cpl. Ranck's body-worn camera, showed the crew helping break open the window and pull out the driver.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma. Anne Arundel County Fire Department said today they did not have an update on the victim's condition.