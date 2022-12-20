ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Video shows crews saving driver from burning vehicle on Rt. 50 in Annapolis

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRVHm_0jp781p400

Fire crews and a police officer were captured on video making a dramatic rescue of a driver trapped in a burning vehicle on Route 50 near the I-97 on-ramp in Annapolis.

Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Ranck responded to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19, where he saw the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said their crew was headed to Anne Arundel Medical Center when they came across the crash.

Their ambulance camera, along with Cpl. Ranck's body-worn camera, showed the crew helping break open the window and pull out the driver.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma. Anne Arundel County Fire Department said today they did not have an update on the victim's condition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600-block of Route 1 in Frankford (21206). At least one person is trapped and a rescue is under way. Motorists should use caution in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

First responder, civilian seriously injured in Middle River crash

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Two people were injured in a crash in Middle River on Thursday evening. The two-vehicle accident was reported at just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Middle River Road at Pawnee Road. The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that a first responder and a civilian were...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

Essex shooting leaves 1 injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
ESSEX, MD
Bay Net

One Flown Out After Serious Crash On Three Notch Road

UPDATE – Northbound traffic is being routed to the shoulder, use caution in the area. MECHANICSVILLE, Md. –  On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:16 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Braxton Way.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park

UPDATE – Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive. Police first...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy