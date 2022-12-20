ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

orangeandbluepress.com

Stolen SNAP Funds Victims Would Finally Repaid Back Thanks to Federal Bill

The proposed legislation would order states to provide new money as soon as possible. New Yorkers has been at least $730,000 stolen from them this year. Friday, public assistance for people who have had their SNAP benefits stolen through “skimming” fraud can finally have that money repaid under a new federal bill thanks to the New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Widow of asylum seeker begs NYC shelters to take mental health seriously

NEW YORK -- The wife of a Venezuelan asylum seeker who died by apparently taking his own life spoke out Thursday.She hopes the city can be forced to take mental health issues more seriously and add many additional Spanish-speaking staff members to shelters.Police were again called to a Long Island City hotel-turned-shelter, where earlier this month a 26-year-old man reportedly took his life inside a room he shared with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.Three more of their children remain in Venezuela with relatives.READ MORE: Biden administration asks Supreme Court to deny GOP bid to prolong Title 42 border expulsions, calling policy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps

NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn man gets 20 years for raping a woman he helped walk home

BROWNSVILLE — A 44-year-old from East New York who raped a woman after he helped her and a friend get home from a party was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Donald Leo in the Kings County Supreme Court, Criminal Term on Wednesday. Following a jury trial...
BROOKLYN, NY
theobserver.com

A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19

While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
KEARNY, NJ
boropark24.com

SNAP Posts an Additional $95 This Month for Families in Need

New York City families participating in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should have received supplementary payments of $95 on Wednesday. New York families living outside the city should receive their additional payments today. Since April 2020, the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has provided...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

42-year-old man fatally shot in fight outside NYC club, cops say

A 42-year-old man was gunned down during a fight outside a Bronx club late Thursday, cops said.  Jeffrey Pierre was squabbling with another man outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road near East 240th Street in Wakefield just before midnight when a third person who wasn’t involved in the clash opened fire at him, authorities said.  Cops responding to a 911 call found Pierre with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.  He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.  No arrests have been made.  Police said Friday morning that they did not know...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

