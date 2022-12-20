Read full article on original website
Related
orangeandbluepress.com
Stolen SNAP Funds Victims Would Finally Repaid Back Thanks to Federal Bill
The proposed legislation would order states to provide new money as soon as possible. New Yorkers has been at least $730,000 stolen from them this year. Friday, public assistance for people who have had their SNAP benefits stolen through “skimming” fraud can finally have that money repaid under a new federal bill thanks to the New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
Widow of asylum seeker begs NYC shelters to take mental health seriously
NEW YORK -- The wife of a Venezuelan asylum seeker who died by apparently taking his own life spoke out Thursday.She hopes the city can be forced to take mental health issues more seriously and add many additional Spanish-speaking staff members to shelters.Police were again called to a Long Island City hotel-turned-shelter, where earlier this month a 26-year-old man reportedly took his life inside a room he shared with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.Three more of their children remain in Venezuela with relatives.READ MORE: Biden administration asks Supreme Court to deny GOP bid to prolong Title 42 border expulsions, calling policy...
New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps
NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor’s Budget Modification Plan Brings Condemnation from Caribbean Legislators
NEW YORK, New York – Several Caribbean legislators and advocacy groups have denounced New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s budget modification plan that they say will result in major cuts throughout various city agencies. “Slashing funds from city agencies that offer our communities the resources and care that...
Legal filing: NYPD illegally used sealed arrest records in Adams bail reform ‘publicity stunt’
Mayor Eric Adams at the August press conference. Plaintiffs say the 10 repeat offenders city officials highlighted were eligible for bail – and not affected by bail reform. [ more › ]
Brooklyn pastor claims innocence while facing federal fraud and extortion charges
In July, Lamor Whitehead and his wife were robbed of $1 million in jewelry after armed gunmen entered their church during a live-streamed service.
Brooklyn man charged for $1.3M Ponzi scheme targeting Queens church members
A 28-year-old Williamsburg man was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme that scammed over 20 people out of more than $1.3 million, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man gets 20 years for raping a woman he helped walk home
BROWNSVILLE — A 44-year-old from East New York who raped a woman after he helped her and a friend get home from a party was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Donald Leo in the Kings County Supreme Court, Criminal Term on Wednesday. Following a jury trial...
Volunteers deliver thousands of free Hanukkah meals to Holocaust survivors in New York City
Throughout the holiday season, volunteers gathered at a warehouse in Brooklyn and packed thousands of boxes of food. The food, meant to help low-income seniors celebrate the holidays, is hand-delivered to thousands of homes – the homes of Holocaust survivors. It's a project from Met Council, New York's largest...
theobserver.com
A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19
While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
Bad NYC landlords worse than ever: 100 worst landlords list shows drastic increase in overall complaints
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams released his annual 100 worst New York City landlords list on Tuesday. The ignominious winner of this year’s list set the record as the worst landlord since Williams started the tradition four years ago.
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
boropark24.com
SNAP Posts an Additional $95 This Month for Families in Need
New York City families participating in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should have received supplementary payments of $95 on Wednesday. New York families living outside the city should receive their additional payments today. Since April 2020, the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has provided...
A step toward closing the wage gap: Here are the new requirements for all NY job ads
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday establishing a statewide pay transparency law, which requires employers to list salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions. Supporters of the law say it’s a step toward pay equity for all workers, and it will reduce discriminatory wage-setting and...
Backlash erupts in NYC Council after Mayor Adams threatens nonprofit cuts
Mayor Eric Adams at City Hall on Dec. 5, 2022. The mayor has asked the Council to reduce spending on community nonprofits, citing mounting costs from the migrant crisis. [ more › ]
Biden Admin Lays Out Plan to Drastically Reduce U.S. Homelessness
The Biden administration has decided to roll out a national push to reduce homelessness by 25% in two years. The post Biden Admin Lays Out Plan to Drastically Reduce U.S. Homelessness appeared first on The Washington Informer.
News Channel Nebraska
Nassau County Republican leader says allegations about George Santos' resume are 'serious'
Discrepancies on New York Rep.-elect George Santos' resume are "serious" and the GOP politician "deserves an opportunity" to clear his name in the face of accusations, a top Republican in Nassau County said Monday. "While issues that have been raised in a December 19th New York Times article are serious,...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
42-year-old man fatally shot in fight outside NYC club, cops say
A 42-year-old man was gunned down during a fight outside a Bronx club late Thursday, cops said. Jeffrey Pierre was squabbling with another man outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road near East 240th Street in Wakefield just before midnight when a third person who wasn’t involved in the clash opened fire at him, authorities said. Cops responding to a 911 call found Pierre with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, cops said. No arrests have been made. Police said Friday morning that they did not know...
Comments / 0