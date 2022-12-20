Joyce Rouse has lived in many towns in Mont gomery County: first. Mt. Gilead, then Biscoe and now in Troy. When Joyce and her husband Eddie Rouse saw the open space on 518 North Main Street in the building beside of Quik Chek, she says they felt a calling to make something of the space. Joyce says that she and Eddie have been a team for over 28 years and that God comes first and then family. Joyce says that after a severe bought with Covid where she nearly lost her life, that “God came to the rescue” for her.

