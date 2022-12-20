Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montgomeryherald.com
County Calendar
MONTGOMERY COUNTY LIBRARY – Follow on social media or visit www.srls.infoto learn of upcoming events.Offering curbside services. Services include materials checkout, faxing, copying and print by email. DVD rentals are also available, cash transactions only. Call (910)572-1311 for more information. • • •. MONTGOMERY COMMUNITY COLLEGE. Please stop...
montgomeryherald.com
Unique This-N-That
Joyce Rouse has lived in many towns in Mont gomery County: first. Mt. Gilead, then Biscoe and now in Troy. When Joyce and her husband Eddie Rouse saw the open space on 518 North Main Street in the building beside of Quik Chek, she says they felt a calling to make something of the space. Joyce says that she and Eddie have been a team for over 28 years and that God comes first and then family. Joyce says that after a severe bought with Covid where she nearly lost her life, that “God came to the rescue” for her.
montgomeryherald.com
Search leads to arrests
Friday, December 16, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants. The first search warrant was executed on Dennis Street in Troy with assistance from Troy Police Department and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Rodney Dylan Lemonds and Amy Michelle Russell were arrested as a result of the search warrant. Deputies seized three grams of heroin and one gram of methamphetamine in connection with the warrant. Lemonds was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Lemonds is currently in the Montgomery County jail under a $50,000 bond. Russell was charged with possession of methamphetamine and received a $1,500 unsecured bond.
montgomeryherald.com
Montgomery Central wrestling takes down Ledford in away match, 52-28
December 14 the Montgomery Central High School wrestling team traveled to Ledford to take on the Panthers. The Timberwolves have had a good season thus far and were looking to continue their winning streak. The Timberwolves capitalized on their recent momentum and came away with yet another conference win with the final score ending with MCHS defeating Ledford 52-28. Nine Timberwolves won their matches. The winners for MCHS were Ricky Batten, Fabian Munoz, Imon Freeman, Cain Solis, Thomas Maness, Anthony Munoz, Cesar Munoz, Jordi Bello and Joshua Bello. This win moved MCHS to 2-0 in the conference. The next conference match will be January 4 versus Central Davidson.
montgomeryherald.com
Boys' basketball falls at home
Tuesday, December 13, the Montgomery Central High School boys’ basketball team faced the Anson Bearcats at MCHS. The Bearcats are coached by Randy Jordan, who you may remember as the very first head basketball coach for MCHS. Coach Jordan was a part of the program when MCHS was in its early stages and games were still being played at West Montgomery High School. When Jordan walked in to see the new gym his eyes seemed wide with awe. Coach Jordan stated that he was happy to see some familiar faces but was hopeful that Anson could still come away with a win.
Comments / 0