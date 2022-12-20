Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin will return to the court after he was forced to miss. two games with a left ankle sprain. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.4 minutes against the Heat. Haliburton's Friday projection includes 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Pacers. Our models expect Vincent to play 14.0 minutes against Indiana. Vincent's Friday projection includes 5.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out on Friday
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Green has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with New York. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Monday.
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo playing with Heat's second unit on Friday night
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Oladipo will come off the bench versus his former team after Kyle Lowry was named Friday's starter. In 26.2 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to record 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (ankle) available for Bulls on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic will play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Dragic for 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 20.4...
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes (ankle) active for Knicks on Friday
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes will be active at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grimes to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Grimes' current projection includes 13.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (back) not listed on Spurs' Friday injury report
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (back) is available for Friday's contest versus the Orlando Magic. After sitting out two games with a back contusion, Johnson is on track to return on Friday night. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (thumb) on Friday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Martin Jr. will make his seventh start this season after Eric Gordon was ruled out with a thumb contusion. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Denver. Hart's Friday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Charlotte on Friday. Our models expect him to play 38.4 minutes against the Hornets. James' Friday projection includes 30.7 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) ruled out on Friday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon will be inactive after he was ruled out with left foot plantar fasciitis. Udonis Haslem is a candidate for more minutes off the bench with Dedmon ruled out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Max Strus playing with Miami's second unit on Friday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is not starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Strus will come off the bench after Caleb Martin was announced as Miami's starter. In 21.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Strus to produce 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
MarJon Beauchamp playing bench role for Bucks on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Marjon Beauchamp is not starting in Friday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Beauchamp will come off the bench after Jevon Carter was announced as Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 314.8 minutes this season, Beauchamp is averaging 0.73 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Garrison Mathews (illness) available on Friday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Garrison Mathews (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mathews has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 18.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Mathews' Friday projection includes 7.0 points, 1.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) active for Bucks' Friday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo will suit up on the road after he was listed as probable with left knee soreness. In 33.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 30.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out again on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Lakers. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
