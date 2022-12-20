ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait

By Rachel Hall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmPMt_0jp77pp600
A Welsh ambulance on call-out. Photograph: Ange/Alamy

The Welsh ambulance service has apologised after a 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” while lying on the floor with a broken hip during a 25-hour ambulance wait.

Elizabeth Davies fell at her care home on Saturday and was finally picked up at 1.15pm on Sunday and admitted to Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital in Bangor on Monday, where she endured another 12-hour wait before being admitted to a ward. A hip fracture was later confirmed in surgery.

Her family have said the incident, which occurred before a 24-hour strike on Wednesday by ambulance workers, was “unacceptable”. Her son, Ian Davies, from Pwllheli, said: “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours.”

The Welsh ambulance service apologised, blaming winter pressures, high demand and staff sickness levels.

Davies uses a walking frame to get around the care home, which is in Llanbedrog, Llŷn peninsula, but which asked not to be named. Staff found her lying in the living room area at about 11.45am on Saturday after hearing a bump.

After her injury, staff at the care home, where Davies has lived for 17 years, are understood to have propped a pillow under her head and tried to make her comfortable on the wooden floor, using a small heater to keep her warm in case she went into shock, as well as providing an absorbent pad so she could urinate.

Her son, a community care worker, said: “They called for an ambulance but were advised an ambulance wouldn’t be available for six to eight hours as they were so busy.

“They said my mother would be a priority because of her age. The care home then called us and we came immediately.

“I don’t blame the ambulance staff because they are told what jobs to do and my mother wasn’t on the list.”

It is understood the care home made nine calls, with a 10th made by Ian Davies.

Stephen Sheldon, the service manager for the Welsh ambulance service in north Wales, apologised to Davies for her long wait and invited the family to contact the service directly.

He said: “Winter pressures coupled with a surge in demand, staff sickness levels and the wider system pressures across NHS Wales has inhibited our ability to respond. Extensive hospital handover delays are well documented and has led to some very long waits for patients.

“On 17 and 18 December, we spent over 1,600 hours outside hospitals across Wales, waiting to hand patients over to our hospital colleagues. Five hundred and sixty-three of those hours were lost outside hospitals in north Wales.

“We are working with partners across Wales to mitigate the pressures as best we can. The public can help us by only calling 999 in a serious or life-threatening emergency so that our resources are available for those who need us most.”

Comments / 398

Tammy Schalesky
3d ago

Socialized medicine at work. . . SAD!! Thank God we have good care in the U.S.A. A broken hip at her age is life threatening. I know from experience because my Mom was walking, over Labor Day weekend 2019, and her hip broke because of osteoporosis!! She was 88. She was in severe pain. I called 911 and help came within a few minutes!!

Reply(96)
144
June Schwierjohn
3d ago

And all of you that want universal medical coverage, pay attention. that could be any one of us if that gets put in place. No, that will be any one of us. Canadians come to the US for care because they have a long que for care. I had a friend in England that had a 13 month wait for a CT scan when she was hemorrhaging from uterine cancer. She died 6 months later.

Reply(38)
74
April Collins
2d ago

They did everything they could but this was a hopeless situation considering their staffing issues and other pressures they're expected to deal with. She could have died with a fractured hip. Many elderly die from that type of injury if they are weak especially through the surgery. She is one tough cookie! Bless her heart. Prayers for recovery and healing.

Reply(6)
16
Related
Tyla

Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital

A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
The Independent

Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says

A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
People

Parents of 19-Month-Old Nonuplets Introduce Their 5 Girls, 4 Boys: 'Not Easy to Put Them to Sleep'

"We are proud, it's something exceptional," dad Abdelkader Arby said of the nine babies, who recently returned home to Mali The world's only nonuplets are ready for their closeup.  As they prepared to go home to Mali last week after receiving 19 months of care in Morocco, parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby got a chance to introduce their five girls and four boys to Guinness World Records. "We are proud, it's something exceptional," Arby told the record-keeping organization. "The family is known worldwide, it's a great thing."  In a short video, Cissé...
The Independent

Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook

A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
The Guardian

The Guardian

540K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy