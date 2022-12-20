ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem Area School Board remains mum on personnel investigation and timeline; says findings won’t be public

By Jenny Roberts, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Nearly a month has passed and the Bethlehem Area School Board remains mum on why a former judge was hired for a personnel investigation , the findings of which may never be made public.

Emil Giordano, a former Northampton County judge, was hired by the district at $495 per hour for an undetermined amount of time to investigate an “alleged incident.” Giordano could not share what the incident is about or whom it may involve, he said last month.

School Board President Michael Faccinetto confirmed Monday for the first time that Giordano is investigating a personnel issue, but did not share any additional information about the investigation.

Giordano told The Morning Call in November he planned to deliver a report to the school board within 30 days. But when asked Monday if he still planned to meet the 30-day deadline, which is approaching Friday, Giordano only said, “My investigation is continuing.”

Faccinetto said Monday he can’t comment on a timeline for the investigation, but confirmed Giordano will deliver a report to the board once it is completed. He said these findings will not be made public. However, the cost of Giordano’s services will be made public on a future board agenda, because the district publicly posts its bills, Faccinetto added.

The board president would not confirm or deny whether Giordano was hired to investigate an alleged incident involving Superintendent Joseph Roy.

Faccinetto confirmed in November the school board was conducting an investigation into an alleged incident involving the superintendent. The nature of the incident has not been disclosed.

Roy released a statement to The Morning Call on Nov. 6 refuting an allegation made against him and said he would make no further comments. At the time, Roy also refuted rumors he was resigning.

The Morning Call first received reports of an incident involving Roy and a district employee in late October but was unable to confirm any details.

Faccinetto said Tuesday he would not comment on whether the alleged incident involving Roy also involved any other district employees. He said the board will not provide a public update on its investigation into Roy once completed because it too is a personnel matter.

“Any personnel matter, any employee from the lowest to the highest, they have a right to privacy as far as any conclusion or whatever happens,” he said.

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .

