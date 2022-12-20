Read full article on original website
Study finds how much people would pay to live without food hypersensitivity
Researchers from The University of Manchester have found that people living with food hypersensitivities would be willing to pay a substantial amount of money to live without the inconvenience, anxiety and pain caused by their conditions. The study aimed to inform government policy by estimating the annual economic value of...
Randomized trial finds therapies for spine pain improved quality of life but did not decrease health care spending
Pain in the back or the neck is extremely common and accounts for more health care spending than any other health condition. A study led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, compared two non-invasive interventions for treating spine pain, assessing both how well these methods worked at reducing pain and whether either method reduced spine-related health care spending.
Nerve block an effective treatment for painful shoulder condition
Treating the painful shoulder condition adhesive capsulitis with a nerve block is a safe, simple and effective treatment, according to recent results from a Flinders-led clinical trial. Also known as frozen shoulder, adhesive capsulitis is a common shoulder condition is unknown and current that results in stiffness and pain in...
Medieval doctors thought fertility suddenly ended rather than slowly declining with age, study shows
Medieval doctors saw fertility as having a cutoff point rather than slowly declining with age, ancient medical texts show. Male and female reproductive aging were seen as similar processes that operated in parallel. Medieval medical writers knew that fertility ended—especially for women—but they saw less urgency around that decline.
Identifying pathways to slow cardiac aging
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, and is caused in part by age-related cardiac structural dysfunction. A team of bioengineers in Professor Adam Engler's lab at the University of California San Diego published a paper in Nature Aging on Dec. 22 that helps advance our understanding of how hearts age, and sheds light on a possible pathway to slow cardiac aging.
COVID-19 virus can affect vision and depth perception, finds study
Researchers are investigating whether the COVID virus can affect vision and depth-perception of those infected. The study, co-led by Griffith University's Menzies Health Institute and South Korea's Center for Convergent Research for Emerging Virus Infection, Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology, aims to understand how SARS-CoV-2 affects the eyes and whether it could serve as a virus infection route.
What exactly is RSV? A doctor explains symptoms, treatments and how it spreads
The News & Observer spoke with Dr. David Weber, associate chief medical officer at UNC Medical Center and medical director of UNC's Department of Infection Prevention, to learn more about RSV, a common virus affecting many this fall and winter. Here's what to know about RSV's symptoms, recovery time, treatments...
New bacterial therapy approach to treat lung cancer
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the United States and around the world. Many of the currently available therapies have been ineffective, leaving patients with very few options. A promising new strategy to treat cancer has been bacterial therapy, but while this treatment modality has quickly progressed from laboratory experiments to clinical trials in the last five years, the most effective treatment for certain types of cancers may be in combination with other drugs.
Walking 'Teabag style' for a few minutes a day could help adults meet physical activity targets
Adults could achieve global physical activity targets by walking inefficiently for just a few minutes each day, finds a study in the Christmas issue of The BMJ. Global rates of physical inactivity have not budged in the past 20 years, despite campaigns to increase physical activity and boost cardiovascular fitness in adults.
Chronic pain is an invisible disease whose sufferers are unfairly stigmatized, says doctoral student
Imagine living with pain every day for months, or even years—pain that is so intrusive, it disrupts every day of your life. Unfortunately, this is the daily reality of millions of people living with chronic pain. And all too often, they find their condition being stigmatized or even denied outright.
I've been diagnosed with prediabetes. What does that mean?
If you've been diagnosed with prediabetes, it means your blood sugar levels are not high enough to be classified as Type 2 diabetes, but are high enough to indicate a need for change. A normal fasting blood sugar level is below 100; whereas, the level of a person with prediabetes...
How the brain stores remote fear memory
A remote fear memory is a memory of traumatic events that occurred in the distant past—a few months to decades ago. A University of California, Riverside, mouse study published in Nature Neuroscience has now spelled out the fundamental mechanisms by which the brain consolidates remote fear memories. The study...
Bedtime strategies for kids with autism and ADHD can help all families get more sleep
Getting a good night's sleep is important for children's learning and development. When young people don't get enough sleep, it can impact their mood, school performance, health, and behavior. The impact of sleep on quality of life is a force everyone can relate to. For children with neurodevelopmental conditions such...
Research shows working from home during lockdown may have impacted health behaviors
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London and the University of Surrey has found that working from home may have impacted health behaviors and well-being during the COVID-19 lockdown of spring 2020. The study, published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental...
When elders can't hear words at a noisy holiday gathering, too many brain cells may be firing at once
Looking for answers about how the brain works amid age-related hearing loss, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have found that old mice were less capable than young mice of "turning off" certain actively firing brain cells in the midst of ambient noise. The result, they say, creates a "fuzzy" sound stage that makes it difficult for the brain to focus on one type of sound—such as spoken words—and filter out surrounding "noise."
Artificial intelligence tool developed to help make real-time diagnoses during surgery
When a patient undergoes a surgical operation to remove a tumor or treat a disease, the course of surgery is often not predetermined. To decide how much tissue needs to be removed, surgeons must know more about the condition they are treating, including a tumor's margins, its stage and whether a lesion is malignant or benign—determinations that often hinge upon collecting, analyzing, and diagnosing a disease while the patient is on the operating table.
Nerve cells could transform the treatment of Parkinson's
At the end of October 2022, the Swedish Medical Products Agency gave the go-ahead for a clinical trial of the stem cell-based therapy STEM-PD for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The cells, generated from embryonic stem cells, have been in development for several years and will now be transplanted into...
New drug offers hope for people with hand osteoarthritis
A new study, published in Science Translational Medicine by researchers at the University of Oxford has identified that Talarozole, a drug that is known to increase retinoic acid, was able to prevent osteoarthritis (OA) in disease models. Tonia Vincent, Professor of Musculoskeletal Biology & Honorary Rheumatologist at Oxford's Nuffield Department...
Research shows fatty liver disease endangers brain health
In a study examining the link between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and brain dysfunction, scientists at the Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology, affiliated to King's College London and the University of Lausanne, found an accumulation of fat in the liver causes a decrease in oxygen to the brain and inflammation to brain tissue—both of which have been proven to lead to the onset of severe brain diseases.
Where do reproductive-age women receive preventive health care?
While preventive health care is usually associated with primary care providers, a majority of office visits for preventive services among reproductive-age women happened with obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYNs), a University of Massachusetts Amherst study shows. Even among reproductive-age women with chronic health conditions, over 40% of preventive care visits were with OB-GYNs....
