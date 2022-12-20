Read full article on original website
James Gunn reveals that the Guardians of the Galaxy have cut ties with their oldest allies off-screen
The Ravagers are a group of mercenaries and thieves in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe who will pretty much do anything for money. However, franchise director wants everyone to know that the Guardians are a different type of, well, mercenaries. Someone posed a question to Gunn on Twitter about...
After DC Shake-Ups, Shazam’s Zachary Levi Responds To Rumors About His Departure
After the news about Superman and Black Adam, DC fans are worried about Shazam.
Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Black Adam' sequel halted after meeting with DC Universe execs
Dwayne Johnson confirmed that "Black Adam" won't be a part of the first chapter of the DC Universe after meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran.
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photo Shoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi tells fans to give new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran 'a break'
Zachary Levi urged restless fans to "be patient" as James Gunn and Peter Safran chart a new future for DC Comics superheroes, including the character he plays, Shazam. In the last week, some fans were so vocal in their criticism of some of the pair's decisions, like not having Henry Cavill return as Superman, that Gunn responded to the "disrespectful outcry," saying, "No one loves to be harassed or called names."
Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire Reveals His Favorite Superheroes, Including DC Characters
Marvel Studios released Spider-Man: No Way Home over a year ago and fans went crazy over the film's use of the multiverse. Not only did it bring back multiple villains from previous Spider-Man movies, it brought back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as both of their respective Peter Parker / Spider-Man. Both of the Spider-Man actors had to team up with Tom Holland's version of the character to take on their greatest foes that included Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Electro, and even The Lizard. Maguire has spoken about his experience returning as the Wall Crawler, but he has never told fans this. During a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything, the actor revealed his favorite superheroes. You can check out his response below, which includes some DC characters.
Shazam! star Zachary Levi weighs in on DC's future plans: 'Be patient'
Zachary Levi's Shazam has the power of flight, super strength, and shooting down online rumors. In an Instagram video Thursday, the actor denied rumors that the future of his superhero franchise is in danger amidst DC Studios' recent restructuring. He also defended new DC co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran, urging fans to "be patient and give them some space and time to try and really make something special, something that I think DC deserves to have."
Dwayne Johnson Says ‘Black Adam’ Won’t Be Part Of DC’s New First Chapter
UPDATED with Gunn reaction: Dwayne Johnson took to social media today to make it official that he’s heard from DC Studios co-head James Gunn and that Black Adam won’t be a part of the first phase of DC’s new plans. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters,” Johnson wrote today. This news comes in the wake of Gunn and DC co-boss Peter Safran announcing that Henry Cavill won’t be part of the next early-days Superman movie (despite the actor announcing his return to the...
‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone Land $20 Million in Funding for Their Deepfake VFX Studio
Trey Parker and Matt Stone are going deeper into Deep Voodoo. The creators of “South Park” have secured a $20 million investment for their AI entertainment startup Deep Voodoo. The funding was led by Connect Ventures, an investment partnership between CAA and venture-capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA). It’s the first outside capital raised by Deep Voodoo, which previously was funded entirely by Parker and Stone’s independent entertainment company, Park County. Stone and Parker plan to use the new funding to “accelerate Deep Voodoo’s development of its leading deepfake technology, cost-effective visual effects services and original synthetic media projects,” according to the...
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Focuses on The Trunks From The Future
Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first hitting the series as a part of Dragon Ball Z. With his future self's status up in the air, the current Trunks is set to take the lead in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but one cosplayer has decided to revisit the past by calling on the future. While the current series gave us a new take on Future Trunks, his original aesthetic remains a fan favorite.
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Hints at Future Wakanda Stories in the MCU
Marvel Studios recently wrapped up their Phase Four slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it definitely was a great send-off. Wakanda Forever revealed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) succeeds T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther after the actor tragically passed away. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams / Iron Heart (Dominique Thorne) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as the films main antagonist. The film ends in a way that could set up several different stories for the future of Wakanda and the Black Panther, but there haven't been any announcements about a third movie. Ryan Coogler hasn't said anything about doing a third film and he is developing a Wakanda-based series for Disney+, but now the director is hinting at future Wakanda stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview with the New York Times, Coogler revealed that he would love to continue doing these stories.
Rare photos of Jenna Marbles, a YouTuber who quit the platform in 2020 over past offensive content, getting married
Jenna Mourey, the former YouTuber better known as Jenna Marbles, got married to her long-term partner Julien Solomita at the end of November.
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Dr. Strange Resurrects Major Marvel Hero
Following the death of Stephen Strange in the Marvel Comics Universe, a new sorcerer supreme has had to pick up the slack where the good doctor left off. While in the past, Brother Voodoo and even Loki have held the title for a brief time, with even Doctor Doom trying to get his hands on the Eye of Agamotto, the universe found a worthy successor in Clea, who is now the supreme wizard of the Marvel Universe. In a strange series of events, the latest comic book series, "Strange", has brought back a surprising, deceased Marvel Hero.
Avatar 2 Riding Another Box Office Wave After Second Thursday in Theaters
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $600 million worldwide at the box office thanks to Wednesday showings, but it turns out that Thursday was a great day for James Cameron's Avatar sequel, as well. Reports are in that Avatar 2 earned another $37.1M internationally and $14.5 domestically from Thursday showings, bringing the film's cumulative total to $464M internationally and just shy of $200 million domestically, for a cumulative total of $661.4M, one week after The Way of Water started screening in theaters.
James Bond: Daniel Craig Addresses Aaron Taylor-Johnson Casting Rumors
Last year saw the release of No Time to Die, the fifth and final James Bond movie to star Daniel Craig. Ever since the actor's last outing, fans have been wondering who would take over the iconic role. Craig held the 007 mantle for 16 years, and there have been rumors that the next Bond will be played by a younger actor. One name that has been tossed around is Aaron Taylor-Johnson who is best known for starring in Kick-Ass, Godzilla (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bullet Train, and more. He'll also soon be playing the titular character in Sony's Kraven the Hunter. Recently, Craig was interviewed by Josh Horowitz and was asked about Taylor-Johnson potentially being his Bond successor.
When will Avatar: The Way of Water come to Disney Plus?
Making box office waves (ha). The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi blockbuster, The Way of Water is playing in everything from from 3D IMAX to regular 2D and has become a theatrical attraction, having at the time of writing made close to $500 million globally. But if you’re waiting to watch this incredibly long movie from the comfort of your own couch (where you can press pause when you need to use the bathroom), how long will you have to wait?
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Spider-Man, the Joker, and Spawn
The Spider-verse? A psycho Santa? A musical hypnotist? This list has all of those! Spider-verse clearly made a big entrance this week. Thanks to the epic trailer, we see a total of four books in the top ten! Those aren't the only Spidey books on the list, as the Eminem cover is still a top contender this week. Deadpool has returned to the top ten, as well as seeing the return of the Reavers. A rare Batman/Spawn exclusive takes a spot in the top 3, beaten out by a smiling psychopath. However, Santa Joker is no match for the rhythm of a musical villain from Spidey's mythos.
