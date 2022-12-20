ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Traveling to Cleveland on Thursday Due to Weather

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s46Hp_0jp77h0W00

The Saints will be leaving a day early to get to Cleveland due to significant weather in the area for Saturday's game.

The Saints are having to alter their travel plans ahead of Saturday's road game against the Browns. According to the team, they'll tentatively be traveling out on Thursday after practice due to the significant weather threat in Cleveland. Temperatures are expected to feel like -9° around kickoff, with snow showers a strong possibility with the high hovering around 13°, and the wind will be a strong factor.

At 5-9, New Orleans is still alive for the postseason, but has less than a five percent chance of making it in. The team simply needs to win and hope that other things happen, mainly Tampa losing. The weather will certainly make game planning a bit more interesting, and the Saints defense is going to have to tighten things up after giving up a good bit of yards to the Falcons on the ground.

Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday, and the game will be on CBS.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Weather For Browns-Saints Game Looks Awful

It's going to be ridiculously cold and snowy for the Saints-Browns game this upcoming weekend. Saints reporter Erin Summers posted a video just outside of FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday morning, which showed how brutally windy, cold, and snowy it was in Cleveland. Take a look:. The current forecast for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Cleveland

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Cleveland and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Cleveland that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
CLEVELAND, OH
abandonedspaces.com

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bally Sports networks, TV home of the Cavaliers and Guardians, are returning to FuboTV

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes will be available once again on FuboTV in early 2023, the companies involved announced on Wednesday. The move will give cord-cutters a third option to watch local game broadcasts of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians. Currently, DirecTV Stream and Bally Sports+ are the only streaming services that carry the Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs).
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This local favorite in the Tremont neighborhood offers great breakfast. Customers enjoy the breakfast tacos (which consist of two soft tacos that are filled with scrambled eggs, your choice of chicken or pork chorizo, and cheddar; are topped with diced tomatoes and avocado; and come with a side of Cajun home fries, sour cream, and salsa), the classic eggs benedict, biscuits with sausage gravy, and huevos rancheros. If you prefer something sweet, check out their cinnamon apple walnut French toast, which is made with their house-made wheat bread and covered with walnuts and cinnamon-glazed apples. You also can't go wrong with their smothered French toast, which has sweet cream cheese, fresh strawberries with a strawberry glaze drizzle, and whipped cream.
CLEVELAND, OH
whereyat.com

Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana

There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
LOUISIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Snow emergency parking ban issued in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — With a major winter storm set to sweep in, the City of Cleveland is issuing a snow emergency parking ban from Thursday night at 11 p.m. until Saturday at noon. Streets affected will have posted red and white signs. Vehicles are barred from stopping, standing or parking on all streets designated as through streets or highways.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy