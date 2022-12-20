PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Legendary Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has died.Harris' death has been confirmed to KDKA-TV by his family.The four-time Super Bowl champion and 9-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Steelers with the 13th overall pick in 1972 after playing for Joe Paterno at Penn State.During his illustrious NFL career, Harris rushed for over 11,000 yards with the Steelers, the leading rusher in team history, also having been named the MVP of Super Bowl IX.Harris became part of history forever with his 'Immaculate Reception' at Three Rivers Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 1972 playoffs.A member of the Steelers Hall of Honor, Harris was set to have his #32 jersey retired by the team on Saturday, joining Ernie Stautner and Joe Greene as the only two other players in franchise history to have their numbers retired.Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.Franco Harris was 72 years old.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO