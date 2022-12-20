Read full article on original website
NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season
The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021
Over the years, professional athletes have become comfortable opening up about their personal lives to fans. From decorated gymnast Simone Biles discussing her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics to figure skating champion Gracie Gold announcing she would seek professional help, athletes prove that anything can affect anyone. Now, this leads us to our next famous subject — Deion Sanders.
Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet
One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday. Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December... The post Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested.
Tom Brady Talks Spending First Christmas On The NFL Field As A Divorced Dad
Following his divorce, Tom Brady talks about spending Christmas on the football field as a divorced dad.
Report: SF Giants lost Carlos Correa over a "pre MLB" injury
Not only did the SF Giants let the Carlos Correa deal fall through. It may have been over a concern in his medicals from nearly a decade ago.
Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen
The New England Patriots suffered arguably their most embarrassing loss of the Bill Belichick era on Sunday, which only amplified the rumblings that the head coach may not be in his current position much longer. But would Patriots owner Robert Kraft ever fire him? Kraft had to have been disgusted while watching his team’s incomprehensible... The post Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Is First South Florida Player To Lead In All-Star Votes Since LeBron James in 2014
After being labeled as a bust his first two seasons, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a resurgence in the third year. Through 12 games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,238 yards and 24 touchdowns. He leads the league in passer rating and is tied for the second-least interceptions. The addition of Tyreek Hill and continued success of Jaylen Waddle elevated Tagovailoa’s game.
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
Baker Mayfield re-scheduling his Christmas festivities to bring Rams a win in Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams need a win in the worst way, and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is willing to do anything necessary to bring them one on Christmas day, even if it means re-scheduling his holiday celebration. Mayfield, a former first-overall pick by way of the Cleveland Browns, will be spending his first Christmas in the City of Angels after being claimed off waivers by the Rams on December 6th.
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gronkowski’s Cryptic Tweet Has NFL Fans Wondering His Next Move
The star tight end retired for the second time in June.
Franco Harris, Hall of Fame Steelers running back dies at 72
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Legendary Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has died.Harris' death has been confirmed to KDKA-TV by his family.The four-time Super Bowl champion and 9-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Steelers with the 13th overall pick in 1972 after playing for Joe Paterno at Penn State.During his illustrious NFL career, Harris rushed for over 11,000 yards with the Steelers, the leading rusher in team history, also having been named the MVP of Super Bowl IX.Harris became part of history forever with his 'Immaculate Reception' at Three Rivers Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 1972 playoffs.A member of the Steelers Hall of Honor, Harris was set to have his #32 jersey retired by the team on Saturday, joining Ernie Stautner and Joe Greene as the only two other players in franchise history to have their numbers retired.Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.Franco Harris was 72 years old.
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Activated from injured reserve
The Titans activated Cunningham (elbow) from injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Cunningham missed five consecutive games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury and remained sidelined for a sixth straight contest Week 15 despite being designated to return. However, it appears he'll make his return to action Week 16 after being added to the active roster Friday. Across five appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 24 tackles and one pass defense.
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr Week 16 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week 16.
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot: Suffers apparent leg injury
Smoot was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports. Smoot suffered a non-contact injury in the final moments of Thursday's win, so there was no official diagnosis...
Eagles coach says Jalen Hurts won't start against Cowboys
The suspense appears over, and the injury concern appears legitimate. The Dallas Cowboys may be squaring off against Gardner Minshew on Saturday. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has announced that the backup will be in the starting lineup for Week 16 after Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts suffered an injury during last week’s win over the Chicago Bears.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
