Plant High School junior returns to basketball court after beating cancer
Eight months after his cancer diagnosis, 17-year-old Jayden Spencer met his personal goal of suiting up to play on Plant High School’s varsity basketball team. He scored two points in the season opener, helping the Panthers win 62-29. With his determination and positive attitude, Jayden is giving us a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates ).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0