Howard Picks the Bills: Week 16

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - Three straight wins, all in the AFC East now puts the Buffalo Bills back into the playoffs for the fourth straight season with their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins to put them at 11-3. They still hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC but by a slim margin with Kansas City having the same record as the Bills.

It was a very good start for the Bills, scoring on three of their first four possessions in the first half, including a touchdown to James Cook as time expired in the first half to give the Bills a 21-13 lead going into halftime. But it was a tough third quarter for the Bills as they got outscored 13-0 in the quarter. In the fourth the Bills came away with two big drives, one leading them to tie the game on a two point conversion.

With less than six minutes left in the game Allen drove the Bills down the field and with no time left on the clock Tyler Bass kicked a 25-yard field goal to send the Bills into the postseason.

Now with the win over Miami, the Bills only need a win or tie against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, OR a Miami loss or tie against the Green Bay Packers. If one of those scenarios happens, the Bills will clinch the AFC East title for the third straight year, and even closer to capturing the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time since 1993.

With their next opponent the Chicago Bears, it has been a rough season for them. They are eliminated from playoff contention with a 3-11 record after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday,

The Bills will be looking to go 4-1 against the NFC when the go up against the Bears on Sunday.

The weather will be a huge factor for Buffalo with temperatures reaching to a low of 0 degrees, and a high of only 8 for Saturday. As well as a snow storm coming to Chicago on Thursday leading to Friday.

Photo credit Admar Construction Equipment and Supplies

Howard has not picked the Bills to lose against Chicago this season, but the weather will not stop in “Howard Picks the Bills” as he once again has them beating Chicago and clinching the AFC East!

As for the rest of the season even though they are holding on to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Howard is still picking the Bills to have one more loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, which now results in the Bills being the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs according to the ESPN Playoff Machine .

Now that the road to the Super Bowl will now most likely involve two games on the road, he has Buffalo making a run at the Lombardi trophy. The Wild Card matchup is a rubber match where Howard has the Bills getting a win over the Miami Dolphins, a revenge win over Cincinnati in the Divisional Round, and yet another win over Kansas City in the AFC Championship game.

Then in the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 12, Howard is picking the Bills to earn their first Super Bowl victory with a win over the San Francisco 49ers!

