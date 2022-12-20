These Star Projectors Are The Most Unique Smart Lights I’ve Tried This Year And They’re All On Sale

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

I don’t know why, but smart lighting is an area that has constantly intrigued me. Sure, you might be thinking, “what’s so cool about a smart light bulb that changes color?” But the proof is truly in the pudding. In fact, one of the coolest smart lights I’ve checked out this year was the mesmerizing wall projections from BlissLights’ line of star projectors .

Even better, with these current you can save up to 65% off on them right now — with the ability to control them through an app. And yes, if you hurry, you can even have some of them delivered before Christmas. Time’s ticking, so you’ll want to act fast on these unique smart lights that I think make for excellent Christmas gifts . Here are some of the best BlissLight Star Projector deals:

Save 65% off BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0, which brings it down to $25

Save 46% off BlissLight Sky Lite Evolve, which brings it down to $25

Save 30% off BlissLights BlissRadia, which brings it down to $21

What I Loved About BlissLights Star Projectors

After checking out the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 in action at an event, I was instantly intrigued by the jaw-dropping projection it was emitting onto the ceiling. Star gazers will absolutely love the swirling motion of how it simulates the effect of gasses swirling when newborn stars are being created. Add to that, the green specks helped to complete the simulation of stars in the night sky.

However, I soon got acquainted with the newest offering in its lineup — the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve . While its function isn’t drastically different from the other star projectors, what sets it apart is its compact size and ability to be controlled with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant .

It proved to be an excellent source of mood lighting at night when its projection onto walls and ceilings is most visible (and arguably the coolest looking). In one instance, I was able to mimic the Stranger Things portal effect with the various hues of red colliding with one another to appear like a portal on my ceiling. It was unlike any other smart light I’ve tested previously!

Beyond the simple animations in the BlissLight app, I was able to group it with my other smart lights for even more automation. And believe me, if you know what you’re doing, you can get pretty intricate — like scheduling it when the sun sets or watching a movie at night.

And lastly, if you want another cool-looking smart light, there’s the BlissLight BlissRadia . It makes for an excellent table lamp because of its ability to simultaneously emit multiple colors at once.

But whichever you end up choosing, just make sure you hurry because these deals are here for a limited time.