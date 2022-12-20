Yankees talked reunion with Matt Carpenter before Padres signing: Report

Matt Carpenter is reportedly heading west to San Diego, ending his brief Yankee tenure while becoming arguably one of the top one-year Bombers the franchise has ever had.

Still, the Yanks reportedly had at least some interest in bringing back Carpenter for a second season.

According to Dan Martin of the New York Post, the two sides “talked about a reunion,” but the Yankees elected to move on given the return of Anthony Rizzo and the presence of Giancarlo Stanton, who figure to handle the bulk of the first base and DH slots in 2023, respectively.

Carpenter, 37, was on track for one of the great comeback seasons in recent memory in 2022 before he fouled a pitch off his foot in August, ending his regular season. Before the injury, he was holding a 1.138 OPS with 15 home runs after signing a deal with the Yanks in mid May.

Carpenter is now reportedly heading to the Padres on a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. The contract will pay him $12 million.

